Amarillo National Bank Lowered Its Position in Visa Class A (V) by $500,604; Coca Cola Co (KO) Market Valuation Rose While Park Circle Co Has Decreased Holding

Park Circle Co decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Circle Co sold 8,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The hedge fund held 32,000 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50 million, down from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Circle Co who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $233.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $54.69. About 9.63 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 13/03/2018 – McDonald’s Selects Anaqua Trademark Management Software; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO QTRLY SPARKLING SOFT DRINKS UNIT CASE VOLUMES GREW 4% FOR THE QUARTER; 08/05/2018 – The Coca-Cola Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum; 29/05/2018 – Coca-Cola Co says to invest $1.2 bln in Argentina 2019-21; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola sales fizz after reboot of diet brand; 08/03/2018 – Coca-Cola Beverages Florida Announces Completion of Notes Offering and Closing of Credit Facility; 20/03/2018 – MONSTER BEVERAGE – ENTERED AMENDMENT TO AGREEMENT BETWEEN CO, NEW LASER MERGER, COCA-COLA COMPANY, EUROPEAN REFRESHMENTS – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA 1Q ADJ OPER REV $7.6B, EST. $7.35B; 21/04/2018 – DJ Coca-Cola Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KO); 07/03/2018 – Coca-Cola’s Move to Juice Up Sales in Japan: Add a Splash of Booze

Amarillo National Bank decreased its stake in Visa Inc Class A (V) by 24.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amarillo National Bank sold 3,209 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 10,061 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57 million, down from 13,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amarillo National Bank who had been investing in Visa Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $402.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $179.74. About 5.12 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 08/05/2018 – VISA EXPANDS REAL-TIME FUNDS DISBURSEMENTS CAPABILITIES IN CANADA; 15/05/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 19/04/2018 – Hainan Will Now Offer a 30-Day Visa-free Travel Entry for 59 Nations; 28/05/2018 – Visa Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for Jun. 4-5; 06/03/2018 – US News: Exclusive: Visa Waivers Rarely Granted Under Trump’s Latest U.S. Travel Ban – Letter; 06/03/2018 – REFILE-EXCLUSIVE-Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban -data; 25/04/2018 – Visa Inc. Fiscal Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 06/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban -letter; 25/04/2018 – VISA EXECUTIVES END COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 22/03/2018 – Visa Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39 billion for 24.42 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 31.42 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Amarillo National Bank, which manages about $253.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares S&P 500/Barra Growth (IVW) by 10,529 shares to 73,424 shares, valued at $12.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in I (MUB) by 3,153 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,681 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Index Fund (EFA).

