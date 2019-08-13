Amarillo National Bank Lifted Its Stake in Atmos Energy (ATO) as Stock Price Rose; Banc Of California (BANC) Shareholder Price Michael F Raised Its Position by $487,500

Price Michael F increased its stake in Banc Of California Inc. (BANC) by 2.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price Michael F bought 37,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.00% . The hedge fund held 1.33 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.41M, up from 1.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price Michael F who had been investing in Banc Of California Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $746.41M market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $14.67. About 217,161 shares traded. Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) has declined 20.46% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BANC News: 15/03/2018 BANC OF CALIFORNIA SAYS PROVISION REFLECTS FRAUD BY BORROWER; 16/03/2018 – Banc of California Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 19/04/2018 – Los Angeles Football Club Selects Appetize To lnnovate Food And Beverage Sales At Brand New Banc Of California Stadium; 22/05/2018 – Banc of California at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Banc of California Announces Hiring of Jim Hazboun as Chief Human Resources Officer; 07/04/2018 – Bankers Cobalt Corp Discovers Elevated Cobalt And Copper In Soil Sampling At Kabolela South; 13/04/2018 – 1 Discovery documents point to undisclosed $BANC DOJ investigation; 28/03/2018 – Banc of California Announces Hiring of Leticia Aguilar as Executive Vice Pres, Community Banking; 29/03/2018 – Banc of California Announces Key Additions to Commercial Deposit and Treasury Management Team; 27/04/2018 – Banc of California 1Q Cont Ops EPS 3c

Amarillo National Bank increased its stake in Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) by 21.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amarillo National Bank bought 5,537 shares as the company's stock rose 6.91% . The institutional investor held 31,657 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.26M, up from 26,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amarillo National Bank who had been investing in Atmos Energy Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $109.21. About 493,633 shares traded. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 20.47% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.47% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 27 investors sold ATO shares while 118 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 92.20 million shares or 0.43% more from 91.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Trust Advsrs Limited Partnership has 466,003 shares. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust owns 23,614 shares. Franklin Incorporated stated it has 0.02% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Carroll Financial Assocs Incorporated accumulated 1,299 shares or 0.01% of the stock. California Employees Retirement System holds 686,546 shares. Renaissance Lc reported 81,100 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Liability reported 24,550 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada reported 294,389 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 1.11M shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) for 246,121 shares. Tributary Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 11,900 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Lpl Fincl holds 0% or 17,847 shares in its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 0.03% or 22,445 shares. Quantbot Technologies Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% or 1,063 shares in its portfolio. Profund Ltd Liability Corporation reported 9,221 shares.

More notable recent Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) news were published by: Schaeffersresearch.com which released: "2 Energy Stocks That Could Hit New Highs Next Month – Schaeffers Research" on February 27, 2019

Amarillo National Bank, which manages about $253.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell Midcap Index (IWR) by 7,875 shares to 111,613 shares, valued at $6.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 275 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,467 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

More notable recent Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Banc of California declares $0.06 dividend – Seeking Alpha" on May 16, 2019

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 16 investors sold BANC shares while 46 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 49.02 million shares or 4.53% less from 51.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Everence Incorporated holds 0.02% in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) or 10,340 shares. Walleye Trading Limited stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC). Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp holds 0.02% in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) or 3.63M shares. Utd Service Automobile Association invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC). 236,531 are held by Ameriprise Financial. Pennsylvania has invested 0.57% in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC). Us Bancorporation De holds 0% or 4,920 shares. Moreover, Tci Wealth Advsrs Incorporated has 0% invested in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 16,517 shares. Salzhauer Michael reported 117,176 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has invested 0% in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC). Prudential Public Limited stated it has 1.11M shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Deprince Race Zollo invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC). Metropolitan Life Co reported 0.01% in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC). Skyline Asset Mgmt Lp invested in 462,800 shares.

Price Michael F, which manages about $806.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 6,800 shares to 50,000 shares, valued at $5.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bunge Limited by 150,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 395,000 shares, and cut its stake in Popular Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP).