Amarillo National Bank Lifted Atmos Energy (ATO) Position by $564,774 as Stock Value Rose; Ci Investments Decreased Position in Caterpillar Del (CAT) by $1.17 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Amarillo National Bank increased its stake in Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) by 21.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amarillo National Bank bought 5,537 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.91% . The institutional investor held 31,657 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.26M, up from 26,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amarillo National Bank who had been investing in Atmos Energy Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.85% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $108.63. About 534,893 shares traded. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 20.47% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.47% the S&P500. Some Historical ATO News: 02/05/2018 – ATMOS ENERGY REAFFIRMS FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 19/04/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES INC – ANNOUNCED 20 DOLBY VISION AND DOLBY ATMOS TITLES FROM WALT DISNEY STUDIOS; 27/03/2018 – Dolby Atmos lmmersive Sound Brought to Huawei Mobile Devices; 22/05/2018 – Atmos Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – KY PSC ADJUSTS ATMOS RATES TO REFLECT U.S. TAX CHANGES; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.57, EST. $1.54; 23/04/2018 – Kansas CC: Application for Atmos Energy Corporation; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy 2Q Net $179M; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS ENERGY 2Q ADJ. EPS CONT OPS $1.57; 10/04/2018 – ATMOS ENERGY CORP ATO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $87

Ci Investments Inc decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) by 14.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ci Investments Inc sold 8,656 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 49,188 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.66 million, down from 57,844 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ci Investments Inc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.25% or $3.83 during the last trading session, reaching $114.06. About 5.96M shares traded or 44.91% up from the average. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar 1Q Adj EPS $2.82; 11/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR ROLLING 3-MOS APRIL MACHINE SALES EAME UP 23%; 22/05/2018 – Ritchie Bros. sells €35+ million of equipment in Moerdijk, NLD auction; 03/05/2018 – Caterpillar Announces New Industrial Power Systems Vice President; 21/03/2018 – Caterpillar Group Meeting Set By Spartan Research for Mar. 28; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 1 percent; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR CEO:`CERTINALY NO CONCERN ABOUT PEAK’ RIGHT NOW; 24/04/2018 – U.S. March Caterpillar Dealer Reported Engine Sales (Table); 24/04/2018 – Industrials Lower as Investors Flee Caterpillar, Despite Strength — Industrials Roundup; 04/05/2018 – Caterpillar to Participate in Wells Fargo Conference on May 8; Webcast Available

Analysts await Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.89 earnings per share, up 1.05% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.86 per share. CAT’s profit will be $1.63B for 9.87 P/E if the $2.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.83 actual earnings per share reported by Caterpillar Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.12% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balyasny Asset Ltd Liability owns 593,618 shares for 0.53% of their portfolio. Paradigm Advsrs Limited Liability stated it has 0.32% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Td Asset Management invested in 0.06% or 269,843 shares. Sageworth Tru Communication reported 0.01% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Cibc Bancorp Usa has 0.14% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Jpmorgan Chase And reported 4.58 million shares. Malaga Cove Limited Liability Company holds 3,892 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. The Maryland-based Counselors Of Maryland Lc has invested 0.08% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Moreover, Baker Avenue Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership has 0.74% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 66,140 shares. Charter Tru Com stated it has 85,737 shares or 1.39% of all its holdings. Boston Advsrs Lc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Proshare Lc reported 0.64% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Evanson Asset Management Limited Liability has 3,133 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Georgia-based Marco Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 1.6% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams holds 13,032 shares or 1.23% of its portfolio.

Ci Investments Inc, which manages about $17.83 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB) by 1.09 million shares to 7.88M shares, valued at $226.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 333,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.31 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (EWZ).

Amarillo National Bank, which manages about $253.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Jd Select Dividend (DVY) by 3,484 shares to 66,524 shares, valued at $6.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc Class A (NYSE:MA) by 2,120 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,459 shares, and cut its stake in Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).