Amarillo National Bank Increases Stake in Atmos Energy (ATO); Amazon Com (AMZN) Holder Jacobs Levy Equity Management Has Increased Its Position

Amarillo National Bank increased its stake in Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) by 21.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amarillo National Bank bought 5,537 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,657 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.26 million, up from 26,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amarillo National Bank who had been investing in Atmos Energy Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $106.31. About 147,748 shares traded. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 15.18% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.75% the S&P500. Some Historical ATO News: 23/04/2018 – Kansas CC: Application for Atmos Energy Corporation; 15/05/2018 – Zimmer Adds LaSalle Hotel, Exits Atmos: 13F; 19/04/2018 – DJ Atmos Energy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATO); 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy Backs FY18 EPS $3.85-EPS $4.05; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.57; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Atmos May Benefit, Industry Posts 6th Consecutive Gain; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy 2Q Net $179M; 28/03/2018 – NBC DFW: BREAKING: Atmos Energy evacuating 25 homes in Northwest Dallas neighborhood. -; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Atmos May Benefit, Natural Gas Best in More Than 5 Yrs

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 3.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc bought 3,389 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 111,896 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $199.26M, up from 108,507 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $959.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $5.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1948.12. About 1.58M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 08/03/2018 – Variety: Amazon’s Film Festival Stars Program Lands at the Guadalajara Festival; 01/05/2018 – Amazon said Tuesday it’s invested more than $400 million in Massachusetts since 2011; 01/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos is a gamer if you count flying rockets into space, co-founder of Amazon-owned Twitch says; 14/05/2018 – Pentagon Eases Secrecy Over Cloud Contract as Amazon Rivals Fret; 22/03/2018 – Manila Bulletin: Spurred by Amazon, Airbus mulls building new A330neo cargo model.(Shipping); 27/04/2018 – Amazon ad sale boom could challenge Google-Facebook dominance; 13/04/2018 – MEDIA-Oracle is leading anti-Amazon lobby on Pentagon cloud bid- Bloomberg; 29/03/2018 – Trump says Amazon is causing “tremendous loss to the U.S.”; 19/04/2018 – Amazon: Nine-Episode Utopia Is Based on the British Series of the Same Name; 20/04/2018 – 35 authors have attended similar “Fishbowl” events at Amazon over the last year

Amarillo National Bank, which manages about $253.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell Midcap Index (IWR) by 7,875 shares to 111,613 shares, valued at $6.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc Class A (NYSE:V) by 3,209 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,061 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc, which manages about $10.42 billion and $6.93 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apache Corp (NYSE:APA) by 124,900 shares to 247,550 shares, valued at $8.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) by 73,325 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,050 shares, and cut its stake in Ryman Hospitality Pptys Inc (NYSE:RHP).

