Amarillo National Bank Increases Position in Atmos Energy (ATO); Peddock Capital Advisors Lowered Its Constellation Brands (STZ) Position by $326,200; Stock Price Rose

Amarillo National Bank increased its stake in Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) by 21.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amarillo National Bank bought 5,537 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,657 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.26M, up from 26,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amarillo National Bank who had been investing in Atmos Energy Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $107.92. About 604,276 shares traded. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 15.18% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.75% the S&P500. Some Historical ATO News: 03/05/2018 – KY PSC ADJUSTS ATMOS RATES TO REFLECT U.S. TAX CHANGES; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS ENERGY 2Q ADJ. EPS CONT OPS $1.57; 27/03/2018 – Kansas CC: KCC approves tax reform settlements outlining credits owed to customers of Atmos and Black Hills; 28/03/2018 – NBC DFW: BREAKING: Atmos Energy evacuating 25 homes in Northwest Dallas neighborhood. -; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Atmos May Benefit, Natural Gas Best in More Than 5 Yrs; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.57, EST. $1.54

Peddock Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ) by 9.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peddock Capital Advisors Llc sold 1,864 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,656 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.27M, down from 20,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $199.38. About 769,882 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 7.59% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands 4Q Adjusted EBIT $546M; 13/03/2018 – Constellation Software Announces Resignation of Ian McKinnon and Appointment of Lori O’Neill to its Board of Directors; 11/04/2018 – Constellation Software Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 22/04/2018 – DJ Constellation Brands Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STZ.B); 06/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION PHARMACEUTICALS INC DISCLOSES IN FORM D WITH U.S. SEC THAT THE TOTAL OFFERING AMOUNT WAS FOR $100 MLN; 24/05/2018 – Phase Four Tapped by Astro Digital as Certified Propulsion Provider for Landmapper Constellation and the Corvus Satellite Product Line; Will Act as Reseller for Phase Four Thrusters; 04/04/2018 – Constellation Brands, Champ Private Equity to Sell Accolade Wines for A$1 Billion; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands 4Q Adj EPS $1.90; 29/03/2018 – VP Hetterich Gifts 962 Of Constellation Brands Inc; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS BOOSTS CLASS A QTR DIV TO 74C/SHR FROM 52C

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $140,171 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 122,328 are owned by Mirae Asset Invs. Gulf International Bancorp (Uk) holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 3,186 shares. Yorktown And Rech Communications owns 0.1% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 1,700 shares. Qs Investors Limited Liability Com reported 0.08% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Cibc Mkts owns 139,814 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Hanson & Doremus Inv Mgmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 100 shares. Liberty Mgmt reported 25,839 shares. 30,374 were accumulated by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Commerce National Bank has invested 0.04% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Atlas Browninc has 3,300 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Creative Planning reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Perigon Wealth Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 3,628 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.04% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Stifel Financial Corp invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Beaumont Financial Partners Ltd Com reported 2,134 shares.

Peddock Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $187.96 million and $184.70M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6,913 shares to 10,445 shares, valued at $1.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Msci Emerging Marke (EEM) by 14,822 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,874 shares, and has risen its stake in Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 27 investors sold ATO shares while 118 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 92.20 million shares or 0.43% more from 91.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Limited Liability Corp has invested 1.19% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). American Intl Group Inc Inc has invested 0.02% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Virtu Limited holds 0.02% or 2,580 shares. Moreover, Weiss Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership has 0.02% invested in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) for 2,080 shares. Arizona State Retirement System invested in 22,445 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Company invested in 4,895 shares or 0% of the stock. 246,121 are held by California State Teachers Retirement. Farmers Merchants Invests Inc accumulated 0% or 263 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0.01% or 35,336 shares in its portfolio. Stephens Ar holds 18,103 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Chicago Equity Ltd Company accumulated 130,675 shares. Schnieders Lc invested in 3,050 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Magellan Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.89% or 2.71M shares. C M Bidwell And Assoc Ltd has 13 shares. Parkside Commercial Bank And Trust accumulated 3 shares.

Amarillo National Bank, which manages about $253.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,574 shares to 30,093 shares, valued at $3.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc Class A (NYSE:MA) by 2,120 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,459 shares, and cut its stake in Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).