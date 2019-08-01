Amarillo National Bank Increased Position in Atmos Energy (ATO) by $564,774; Coca (KO) Holding Has Boosted by Oak Ridge Investments Llc

Oak Ridge Investments Llc increased its stake in Coca (KO) by 34.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Ridge Investments Llc bought 74,809 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 291,421 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.66M, up from 216,612 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Ridge Investments Llc who had been investing in Coca for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $226.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $53.04. About 3.33 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CFO: FACE SIGNIFICANT FREIGHT HEADWINDS IN N. AMERICA; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs upgrades Coca-Cola, downgrades Pepsi; 09/03/2018 – KO:LETTER OF INTENT FOR REFRANCHISING OF CANADIAN BOTTLING OPS; 07/03/2018 – New York Post: Coca-Cola is getting boozy for the first time in 125 years; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CFO: EXPECT FULL YEAR EPS TO BE DRIVEN BY 2H; 06/03/2018 – Daily Mail: Worker at canning factory supplying Coca-Cola, Carlsberg and Monster energy drinks is marched off premises after; 30/05/2018 – Coca-Cola Co’s Africa distributor to invest $100 mln in Kenya over next 5 years; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO QTRLY SPARKLING SOFT DRINKS UNIT CASE VOLUMES GREW 4% FOR THE QUARTER; 08/03/2018 – @petenajarian may be basking in sunny Hawaii, but that’s not stopping him from giving his Fast Pitch on $KO; 30/05/2018 – Arca Continental: Will Invest US$250M for First Coca-Cola Production Plant Built in the U.S. in a Decade

Amarillo National Bank increased its stake in Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) by 21.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amarillo National Bank bought 5,537 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.91% . The institutional investor held 31,657 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.26 million, up from 26,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amarillo National Bank who had been investing in Atmos Energy Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $109.54. About 125,672 shares traded. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 20.47% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.47% the S&P500. Some Historical ATO News: 19/04/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES INC – ANNOUNCED 20 DOLBY VISION AND DOLBY ATMOS TITLES FROM WALT DISNEY STUDIOS; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy 2Q Net $179M; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Atmos May Benefit, Natural Gas Best in More Than 5 Yrs; 10/04/2018 – ATMOS ENERGY CORP ATO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $87; 03/05/2018 – KY PSC ADJUSTS ATMOS RATES TO REFLECT U.S. TAX CHANGES; 15/05/2018 – Zimmer Adds LaSalle Hotel, Exits Atmos: 13F; 27/03/2018 – Dolby Atmos Immersive Sound Brought to Huawei Mobile Devices; 27/03/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES – PARTNERSHIP WITH HUAWEI TO LAUNCH HUAWEI P20 AND HUAWEI P20 PRO WITH DOLBY ATMOS SOUND AND DOLBY AC-4; 22/05/2018 – Atmos Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy Corporation Reports Earnings for Fiscal 2018 Second Quarter and Six Months; Reaffirms Fiscal 2018 Guidance

Amarillo National Bank, which manages about $253.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,574 shares to 30,093 shares, valued at $3.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 275 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,467 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 27 investors sold ATO shares while 118 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 92.20 million shares or 0.43% more from 91.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Coldstream Capital Mgmt Incorporated, a Washington-based fund reported 10,119 shares. Archford Strategies Limited Liability Corporation reported 126 shares stake. Strs Ohio reported 1,453 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bluecrest Capital Mgmt holds 0.02% or 5,387 shares in its portfolio. Csat Inv Advisory Lp holds 0.61% of its portfolio in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) for 11,648 shares. Retirement Of Alabama holds 110,734 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. 20,740 were reported by Trexquant Limited Partnership. Jefferies Group Incorporated Ltd Co reported 34,300 shares. Amp Cap Limited has 332,256 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Ohio-based Fifth Third National Bank & Trust has invested 0% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Farmers & Merchants Invs Inc holds 263 shares. The Maryland-based Proshare Advsr Ltd has invested 0.01% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems owns 6,200 shares. Us State Bank De holds 15,405 shares. United Kingdom-based Royal London Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guardian Life Of America reported 11,096 shares. Nadler Financial Gru holds 0.11% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 7,133 shares. Arvest Comml Bank Tru Division reported 0.05% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Macquarie Gru Incorporated Ltd stated it has 0.02% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Cardinal Management owns 81,479 shares. Voloridge Inv Ltd, Florida-based fund reported 28,179 shares. Element Capital Mngmt Limited invested in 74,308 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd has invested 0.47% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Old Dominion Mgmt accumulated 60,579 shares or 1.01% of the stock. Colony Group Inc Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.11% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Private Trust Na has 59,553 shares. Nordea Investment Mngmt reported 1.12 million shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability invested in 0.39% or 43,591 shares. Moreover, Richard Bernstein Advsrs Lc has 0.33% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Jefferies Grp Inc Limited Liability Com holds 210,420 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio.

Oak Ridge Investments Llc, which manages about $4.04 billion and $1.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oak Ridge Disciplined Growth by 107,035 shares to 967,750 shares, valued at $13.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Asgn Inc by 12,054 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 212,818 shares, and cut its stake in Mimecast Ltd.