Amarillo National Bank Increased Atmos Energy (ATO) Holding by $564,774; Ci Investments Has Lifted Salesforce Com (CRM) Holding

Ci Investments Inc increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 388.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ci Investments Inc bought 86,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 108,200 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.14 million, up from 22,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ci Investments Inc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $143.89. About 5.31 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 20/03/2018 – Salesforce Reaches Deal to Buy Cloud-Application Builder MuleSoft; 24/04/2018 – Upland Software Speeds Requests for Proposal (RFP) Through Upgraded Integrations with Microsoft Office 365 and Salesforce® Sol; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – FULL YEAR FY19 NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IS PROJECTED TO BE $2.25 TO $2.27; 28/03/2018 – Vlocity Announces Industry Cloud Continuous Delivery™ Solutions for Salesforce, Powered by Copado; 20/03/2018 – MULESOFT INC – BOARDS OF SALESFORCE AND MULESOFT HAVE UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED DEAL; 23/05/2018 – lnsycle launches on the Salesforce AppExchange, the World’s Leading Enterprise Apps Marketplace; 13/04/2018 – Salesforce Achieved Gender Parity, But It’s a Constant Struggle; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce Ventures Agreed to Invest in Company in Private Placement; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 23/03/2018 – WeissLaw LLP Investigates MuleSoft, Inc. Acquisition

Amarillo National Bank increased its stake in Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) by 21.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amarillo National Bank bought 5,537 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.91% . The institutional investor held 31,657 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.26M, up from 26,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amarillo National Bank who had been investing in Atmos Energy Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $110.44. About 689,895 shares traded. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 20.47% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.47% the S&P500. Some Historical ATO News: 02/05/2018 – ATMOS 2Q EPS CONT OPS $1.60; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: Atmos May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Consecutive Gain; 28/03/2018 – NBC DFW: BREAKING: Atmos Energy evacuating 25 homes in Northwest Dallas neighborhood. -; 03/05/2018 – KY PSC ADJUSTS ATMOS RATES TO REFLECT U.S. TAX CHANGES; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS ENERGY 2Q ADJ. EPS CONT OPS $1.57; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Atmos May Benefit, Natural Gas Best in More Than 5 Yrs; 15/05/2018 – Zimmer Adds LaSalle Hotel, Exits Atmos: 13F

Amarillo National Bank, which manages about $253.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Jd Select Dividend (DVY) by 3,484 shares to 66,524 shares, valued at $6.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc Class A (NYSE:V) by 3,209 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,061 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 27 investors sold ATO shares while 118 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 92.20 million shares or 0.43% more from 91.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Interest Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) for 44,983 shares. Whittier Tru Of Nevada holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) for 11,139 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt reported 0% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Kbc Gru Nv holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) for 65,579 shares. Advisors Asset accumulated 33,707 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Schnieders Capital Mgmt Ltd Com invested in 3,050 shares. Rockland Trust has 1,945 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Parkside Bancshares reported 0% stake. Nomura Asset Management Co Limited accumulated 17,997 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny, New York-based fund reported 89,496 shares. North Mngmt holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) for 16,910 shares. Cwm Ltd holds 0% or 419 shares in its portfolio. Murphy Cap has invested 0.06% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Copeland Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 33,862 shares. 4,843 are held by Meeder Asset.

