Amarillo National Bank Holds Stake in Atmos Energy (ATO); Cardiovascular Systems (CSII) Stock Price Rose While Dafna Capital Management Has Lowered Its Stake by $380,000

Amarillo National Bank increased its stake in Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) by 21.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amarillo National Bank bought 5,537 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.91% . The institutional investor held 31,657 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.26M, up from 26,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amarillo National Bank who had been investing in Atmos Energy Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $110.44. About 625,054 shares traded. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 20.47% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.47% the S&P500. Some Historical ATO News: 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy 2Q EPS $1.60; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: Atmos May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Consecutive Gain; 26/04/2018 – Kansas CC: In the Matter of the Investigation of Atmos Energy; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy Backs FY18 EPS $3.85-EPS $4.05; 15/05/2018 – Zimmer Adds LaSalle Hotel, Exits Atmos: 13F; 27/03/2018 – Dolby Atmos Immersive Sound Brought to Huawei Mobile Devices; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy 2Q Net $179M

Dafna Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cardiovascular Systems Inc (CSII) by 15.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dafna Capital Management Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.35% . The hedge fund held 56,200 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.17 million, down from 66,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dafna Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cardiovascular Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.68B market cap company. The stock increased 2.74% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $48.3. About 198,841 shares traded. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) has risen 36.77% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CSII News: 29/03/2018 – Cardiovascular: Abbott Initiates Trial to Evaluate Improved Survival And Outcomes with the CardioMEMS Monitor; 07/03/2018 – 4C Medical’s Transcatheter Mitral Valve Technology Receives First Place in Cardiovascular Research Technologies 2018; 27/03/2018 – lntact Vascular Welcomes TOBA BTK Trial One-Year Clinical Study Results Publication in Catheterization and Cardiovascular lntervention; 02/05/2018 – CARDIOVASCULAR SYSTEMS 3Q EPS 1C, EST. LOSS/SHR 2C; 06/03/2018 – CARDIOVASCULAR SYSTEMS: QUALITY OF LIFE IMPROVED SIGNIFICANTLY; 15/05/2018 – Camber Capital Management Buys 3.7% of Cardiovascular Systems; 17/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Screening for Atherotic Plaques by Ultrasound for Assessing Cardiovascular Risk; 10/03/2018 – PRALUENT REDUCES RISK OF MAJOR ADVERSE CARDIOVASCULAR EVENTS BY 15 PCT VS PLACEBO IN MULTI-YEAR “OUTCOMES” STUDY – DATA; 26/03/2018 – NOVO NORDISK A/S: FDA OKS INCLUSION OF DATA ON CARDIOVASCULAR; 25/05/2018 – Global Cardiovascular Repair And Reconstruction Devices Market Analysis, Drivers, Opportunities & Challenges, With Forecasts to 2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Dafna Capital Management Llc, which manages about $196.24 million and $231.80 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cytokinetics Inc (NASDAQ:CYTK) by 214,468 shares to 400,294 shares, valued at $3.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS) by 21,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Menlo Therapeutics Inc.

Amarillo National Bank, which manages about $253.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 (IWM) by 9,221 shares to 69,990 shares, valued at $10.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr S&P 500 Index Fund (IVV) by 1,424 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,705 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

