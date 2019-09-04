Amarillo National Bank Holding in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) Cut by $535,158; As Fiserv (FISV) Market Valuation Rose, Kensico Capital Management Boosted Its Holding

Amarillo National Bank decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 13.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amarillo National Bank sold 4,574 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 30,093 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.55M, down from 34,667 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amarillo National Bank who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $137.63. About 15.18 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/04/2018 – The move is expected to reduce concerns of tech giants like Microsoft using knowledge of their customers’ market to compete with them; 10/05/2018 – Bill Gates struggled to quit this bad habit to make sure Microsoft was a success; 14/03/2018 – Microsoft is planning to open its first data centers in the Middle East in 2019; 04/05/2018 – Free to play, expensive to love: ‘Fortnite’ changes video game business; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q REV. $26.82B, EST. $25.78B; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IT WAS ‘STUPIDITY’ NOT TO BUY MICROSOFT IN THE EARLIER DAYS; 10/04/2018 – Quantitative Brokers Appoints Deepak Begari as Chief Technology Officer; 15/03/2018 – lnfluitive, Tasktop and TrendKite accelerate their growth strategies and competitive advantages with Workboard; 14/05/2018 – Zerto Wins Big at The Channel Company’s Annual Midsize Enterprise Summit; 12/03/2018 – President Donald Trump is “seriously considering” Chris Liddell, the former chief financial officer for both General Motors and Microsoft, to replace Gary Cohn as the next NEC director

Kensico Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 96.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kensico Capital Management Corp bought 1.51 million shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The hedge fund held 3.07M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $270.82 million, up from 1.56M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $106.29. About 1.65 million shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 19/04/2018 – SISCOOP Collaborates with Fiserv to Become First in Mexico to Enable Digital and Mobile Banking for Credit Union Members; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Full-Year 2018 Guidance Affirmed; 27/03/2018 – Fiserv Presenting at Conference Apr 10; 01/05/2018 – FISERV: FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE AFFIRMED; 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Names Kim Crawford Goodman Card Services Presdent; 01/05/2018 – FISERV 1Q ADJ EPS 76C, EST. 74C; 06/03/2018 – MGIC Announces Enhancement to Fiserv Inc.’s PCLender; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q EPS $1.00; 12/04/2018 – Farmers & Merchants Savings Bank Moves to Fiserv to Drive Growth with an Enhanced Customer Experience; 18/04/2018 – IMM, Ascensus Unveil Enhanced Version of IRAdirect eSign at Fiserv Forum

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stephens Inv Mgmt Gp Lc holds 60,207 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Moreover, Argi Invest Ltd Co has 0.02% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Reilly Fincl Advisors Ltd, a California-based fund reported 797 shares. Aperio Gp Limited Liability Com holds 286,403 shares. Bell National Bank & Trust holds 0.27% or 11,506 shares. Wagner Bowman accumulated 2,309 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd invested in 1.09% or 381,486 shares. Shelton Capital Mgmt invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Omers Administration Corp invested in 0.06% or 53,200 shares. Peddock Capital Ltd holds 27,519 shares. Bbva Compass Bankshares invested in 0.05% or 8,337 shares. Adage Prtnrs Gru Limited Liability Corporation has 146,010 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Pinnacle Financial Ptnrs Inc has invested 0.02% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Donaldson Capital Limited Com owns 0.02% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 2,331 shares. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca has 3,200 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Kensico Capital Management Corp, which manages about $7.43 billion and $5.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 213,300 shares to 3.16 million shares, valued at $372.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 125,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.21 million shares, and cut its stake in Eqt Corp (NYSE:EQT).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Amarillo National Bank, which manages about $253.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in I (MUB) by 3,153 shares to 5,681 shares, valued at $632,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) by 5,537 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,657 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares S&P 500/Barra Value (IVE).