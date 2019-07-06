Amarillo National Bank Has Trimmed Netflix (NFLX) Position By $706,660; Metlife (MET) Sellers Decreased By 10.29% Their Shorts

Amarillo National Bank decreased Netflix Inc. (NFLX) stake by 16.72% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Amarillo National Bank sold 1,985 shares as Netflix Inc. (NFLX)’s stock rose 0.92%. The Amarillo National Bank holds 9,887 shares with $3.53M value, down from 11,872 last quarter. Netflix Inc. now has $163.64B valuation. The stock decreased 0.31% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $380.55. About 3.73 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 19/03/2018 – `Netflix for Oil’ Setting Stage for $1 Trillion Battle Over Data; 14/05/2018 – HBC Selects Espial’s Elevate Platform to Offer App-Based TV Services to Set-Tops, Roku and Mobile Devices; 13/04/2018 – It is the first time that Netflix has been included in a television provider bundle; 14/05/2018 – All-New Horror Anthology Series GUILLERMO DEL TORO PRESENTS 10 AFTER MIDNIGHT, From The Acclaimed Academy Award-Winning Filmmak; 16/04/2018 – Netflix Inc expected to post earnings of 64 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 28/03/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Netflix Names Ambassador Susan Rice to Board of Directors; 27/03/2018 – QUEBEC TO TAX NETFLIX, OTHER FOREIGN E-COMMERCE FIRMS; 05/03/2018 – NETFLIX INTRODUCING PIN PROTECTION & OTHER ENHANCEMENTS; 23/04/2018 – Netflix to Use Proceeds From Offering for General Corporate Purposes; 10/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. ‘net neutrality’ rules to end

Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) had a decrease of 10.29% in short interest. MET's SI was 12.20M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 10.29% from 13.60 million shares previously. With 6.54M avg volume, 2 days are for Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)'s short sellers to cover MET's short positions. The SI to Metlife Inc's float is 1.51%. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $50.7. About 2.20M shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 0.45% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.98% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold MetLife, Inc. shares while 287 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 703.56 million shares or 2.48% less from 721.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Ltd Company stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Nordea Invest Mngmt Ab has 1.72M shares. 1.63 million are held by Alliancebernstein L P. Tradewinds Cap Llc owns 514 shares. Paragon Cap Mngmt accumulated 8,963 shares. Cetera Advisor Netwr Limited Co accumulated 14,127 shares. Clean Yield invested in 22 shares or 0% of the stock. Franklin Resources accumulated 16.24 million shares. First Trust Advisors Limited Partnership holds 0.09% or 1.07M shares. Smith Asset Mngmt L P, Texas-based fund reported 432 shares. Moreover, Asset Mngmt has 0.18% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Jaffetilchin Investment Llc owns 16,780 shares. Park National Oh reported 6,960 shares. Cls holds 0% or 1,192 shares. Goldman Sachs reported 4.99 million shares.

MetLife, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management products in the United States, Japan, Latin America, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. The company has market cap of $47.74 billion. It operates in six divisions: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; MetLife Holdings; and Brighthouse Financial. It has a 9.91 P/E ratio. The firm offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, and critical illness insurance products; vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only and private floating rate funding agreements; and account guaranteed, separate account guaranteed, and trust guaranteed interest contracts.

Among 3 analysts covering MetLife (NYSE:MET), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. MetLife had 7 analyst reports since January 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) on Tuesday, April 9 with “Neutral” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, April 12 report. The rating was upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy” on Wednesday, January 16.

More notable recent MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Did MetLife's (NYSE:MET) Share Price Deserve to Gain 12%? – Yahoo Finance" on June 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Metlife Inc (MET) – Yahoo Finance" published on June 19, 2019, Cnbc.com published: "Slack reference price set at $26 per share: NYSE – CNBC" on June 19, 2019.

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on July, 17 after the close. They expect $0.56 EPS, down 34.12% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.85 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $240.81 million for 169.89 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.32% negative EPS growth.

Among 21 analysts covering Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), 17 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 81% are positive. Netflix had 37 analyst reports since January 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Canaccord Genuity maintained Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) on Friday, January 18 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) rating on Friday, January 11. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $430 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, January 18 by Bank of America. As per Tuesday, March 19, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. Goldman Sachs maintained it with “Buy” rating and $450 target in Friday, January 18 report. Raymond James maintained the shares of NFLX in report on Monday, March 25 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, April 16 by BMO Capital Markets. On Friday, January 18 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Wolfe Research on Thursday, June 20. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 0.56% stake. Glenview Comml Bank Trust Dept, a Illinois-based fund reported 1,000 shares. Arcadia Inv Mngmt Corp Mi holds 1.11% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 10,746 shares. Btc Cap, Iowa-based fund reported 787 shares. Guardian Advisors LP reported 624 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Riverbridge Prtn Limited Liability Corp invested 0.47% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Shell Asset holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 33,540 shares. Amer Century Inc has invested 0.43% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Meeder Asset Management Inc stated it has 17 shares. Moore L P, a New York-based fund reported 135,000 shares. Delta Asset Mngmt Ltd Com Tn invested 0.02% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Bb&T Securities Limited Liability Company holds 20,285 shares. Inv House owns 954 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Natixis accumulated 53,826 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Colony Lc reported 13,893 shares.