Amarillo National Bank Has Trimmed Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Position; Partner Fund Management LP Cut Its Microsoft (MSFT) Position

Amarillo National Bank decreased Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 15.79% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Amarillo National Bank sold 275 shares as Amazon Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock rose 14.09%. The Amarillo National Bank holds 1,467 shares with $2.61 million value, down from 1,742 last quarter. Amazon Com Inc now has $956.56B valuation. The stock increased 0.20% or $3.91 during the last trading session, reaching $1942.91. About 2.63M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 07/05/2018 – Amazon.com, Inc. Announces Commencement of Offer to Exchange Certain Outstanding Unregistered Notes for New Registered Notes; 30/04/2018 – AMAZON REPORTS PLANS TO EXPAND VANCOUVER TECH HUB & CREATE; 03/04/2018 – TRUMP SAYS AMAZON IS GOING TO NEED TO PAY A LOT MORE FOR SHIPPING; 09/05/2018 – Sears Holdings is taking its relationship with Amazon one step further by working with the e-commerce giant to deliver and install car tires; 27/04/2018 – Four U.S. tech companies â€” Amazon, Microsoft, Intel and Google â€” were among the top 10 employers for approved H-1B applications in FY 2017, according to a new study; 25/04/2018 – Amazon collects as much data on us as any of the other platforms. But it solves real problems for users, earning their trust; 13/04/2018 – Amazon’s HQ2 team was in Newark, N.J. this week; 18/04/2018 – Amazon Prime Has More Than 100 Million Members; 16/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos tweaks Trump with tweet praising the Washington Post’s Pulitzer wins; 06/03/2018 – CNET Taiwan: Airbnb nabs Amazon’s head of Prime

Partner Fund Management Lp decreased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 57.32% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Partner Fund Management Lp sold 397,974 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 17.99%. The Partner Fund Management Lp holds 296,300 shares with $34.95 million value, down from 694,274 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $137.06. About 18.14M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 14/03/2018 – Ribbon Session Border Controller Portfolio to Deliver Secure Integrated Voice Services to Microsoft Teams; 31/03/2018 – JUSTICE DEPARTMENT ASKS HIGH COURT TO DROP MICROSOFT EMAIL CASE; 02/04/2018 – Data Highlighting Advaxis’ ADXS-PSA Accepted as Poster Presentation at the American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 05/04/2018 – The move is expected to reduce concerns of tech giants like Microsoft using knowledge of their customers’ market to compete with them; 05/03/2018 – IBM IBM.N SAYS SETTLES TRADE SECRETS LAWSUIT AGAINST DIVERSITY EXECUTIVE HIRED BY MICROSOFT CORP MSFT.O; 10/04/2018 – C3 IoT and Microsoft Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Al in the Enterprise; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns Aaa underlying; Aa1 enhanced to Bellevue S.D. 405 (King County), WA’s GO bonds; 31/03/2018 – U.S. government seeks end to Supreme Court privacy fight with Microsoft; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS LIFE REINSURANCE BUSINESS HAS GROWN SUBSTANTIALLY, PARTICULARLY INTERNATIONALLY; 12/04/2018 – Ciena Remembers Longtime Board Member Berry Cash

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Financial Corporation In invested 2.15% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Financial Counselors holds 2.56% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 511,954 shares. Cap Advisers Lc accumulated 0.95% or 1.14 million shares. The Missouri-based Duncker Streett & Com has invested 1.6% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Gsa Capital Prns Limited Liability Partnership reported 8,090 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Night Owl Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has 7.34% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Fire Grp Inc holds 0.66% or 15,000 shares. Idaho-based Buffington Mohr Mcneal has invested 2.92% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Private Harbour Invest Mngmt Counsel Limited Company holds 3.45% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 28,190 shares. Moors & Cabot accumulated 323,490 shares or 2.51% of the stock. Weybosset Rech & Mgmt Llc accumulated 3,550 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.55% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sarasin Prtn Llp owns 526,854 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring holds 6.84 million shares. Utah Retirement Sys owns 1.43M shares or 3.35% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Among 13 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 12 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 92% are positive. Microsoft had 20 analyst reports since January 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Underperform” rating on Tuesday, June 25 by Jefferies. UBS maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Thursday, April 25 with “Buy” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Thursday, April 25 with “Buy” rating. Wedbush maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Thursday, April 25 with “Outperform” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 21 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Monday, February 25 by Wedbush. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Friday, April 12 with “Overweight” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 25 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 25 by Raymond James.

Partner Fund Management Lp increased Square Inc stake by 46,558 shares to 575,598 valued at $43.12 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Sienna Biopharmaceuticals In stake by 1.11M shares and now owns 2.68M shares. Irhythm Technologies Inc was raised too.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity. $28.35M worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) was sold by Nadella Satya on Wednesday, February 6.

Among 13 analysts covering Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon.com had 21 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Wednesday, January 23. Evercore maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 4 report. The company was maintained on Friday, February 1 by Raymond James. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 26 by Cowen & Co. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by RBC Capital Markets. DA Davidson maintained it with “Buy” rating and $2450 target in Thursday, March 21 report. On Monday, March 11 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Friday, February 1 by Deutsche Bank. The stock has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, March 18. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, March 15 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.