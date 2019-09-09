Amarillo National Bank Has Raised Stake in Atmos Energy (ATO) by $564,774 as Shares Rose; Chevron New (CVX) Market Valuation Rose While Old National Bancorp Has Boosted Its Stake

Old National Bancorp increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 10.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old National Bancorp bought 12,768 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 133,113 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.40M, up from 120,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old National Bancorp who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $224.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $118.26. About 4.58M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 17/04/2018 – Caracas Chron: Using Corruption As an Excuse, Persecution Spree Hits Chevron; 07/03/2018 – Australia’s Woodside drops Grassy Point LNG plan in Canada; 12/04/2018 – IENOVA SAYS CHEVRON UNIT MAY BUY 20% OF BC TERMINAL; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/07/2018 05:49 PM; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO SEES OIL ‘RANGE-BOUND’ NEAR CURRENT PRICES FOR 2018; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CVX.N – EXPECTS BASE PLUS SHALE & TIGHT CAPITAL SPEND OF $9 BLN TO $10 BILLION EACH YEAR THROUGH 2022; 17/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/17/2018 07:27 PM; 18/05/2018 – AMYRIS INC – NOVVI LLC AND CHEVRON ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO JOINTLY DEVELOP AND BRING TO MARKET NOVEL RENEWABLE BASE OIL TECHNOLOGIES; 27/04/2018 – Chevron 1Q Rev $37.76B; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME $37,764 MLN VS $33,421 MLN

Amarillo National Bank increased its stake in Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) by 21.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amarillo National Bank bought 5,537 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.91% . The institutional investor held 31,657 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.26M, up from 26,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amarillo National Bank who had been investing in Atmos Energy Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $109.09. About 688,555 shares traded or 5.20% up from the average. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 20.47% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.47% the S&P500. Some Historical ATO News: 27/03/2018 – Dolby Atmos Immersive Sound Brought to Huawei Mobile Devices; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy 2Q Net $179M; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy 2Q Adj EPS $1.57; 27/03/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES – PARTNERSHIP WITH HUAWEI TO LAUNCH HUAWEI P20 AND HUAWEI P20 PRO WITH DOLBY ATMOS SOUND AND DOLBY AC-4; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.57; 10/04/2018 – ATMOS ENERGY CORP ATO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $87; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Atmos May Benefit, Industry Posts 6th Consecutive Gain

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 27 investors sold ATO shares while 118 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 92.20 million shares or 0.43% more from 91.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.12% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Company holds 27,142 shares or 0.69% of its portfolio. First Hawaiian Bancshares holds 5,227 shares. Earnest Prtnrs Limited Liability owns 109 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag owns 1.64 million shares. Oakworth Cap invested in 105 shares or 0% of the stock. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Mngmt has invested 0.26% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested in 0.01% or 27,400 shares. Baystate Wealth Management Ltd Liability has 10 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Legal And General Gru Public Ltd Com holds 0.08% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) or 1.29M shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt Inc owns 16,318 shares. Lenox Wealth Inc stated it has 300 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Guardian Life Of America owns 0% invested in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) for 337 shares. Cls Investments Ltd Liability Com invested in 36 shares or 0% of the stock. Cornerstone has 285 shares.

Amarillo National Bank, which manages about $253.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6,919 shares to 28,197 shares, valued at $2.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc Class A (NYSE:MA) by 2,120 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,459 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Jd Select Dividend (DVY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eaton Vance Mgmt, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.60M shares. Baystate Wealth Limited holds 0.04% or 2,855 shares in its portfolio. Richard Bernstein Limited Liability Com owns 0.1% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 25,690 shares. Ameritas Inv Prtnrs invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Advisory Alpha Limited Co reported 0% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Westpac Banking has invested 0% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Blue Financial Cap Incorporated owns 13,628 shares. 8,359 are held by Sfe Invest Counsel. Tower Rech Capital Limited Liability Corp (Trc) accumulated 42,841 shares. Osterweis Mngmt has invested 0.03% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Private Trust Na reported 40,023 shares. Bridgecreek Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 16,562 shares. Trustco Savings Bank Corporation N Y has 20,813 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 1.38M shares for 0.64% of their portfolio. American Assets Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 1.75% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity.