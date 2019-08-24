Amarillo National Bank Has Raised Its Atmos Energy (ATO) Stake by $564,774; Veritas Investment Management Llp Has Upped Its Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) by $1.82 Million

Veritas Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH) by 2.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Investment Management Llp bought 25,255 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 931,762 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67.48M, up from 906,507 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.96% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $60. About 2.24 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 07/05/2018 – Cognizant CFO Sees Benefits of Cost Cuts and ‘Digitization’ Playing Out — Barron’s Blog; 17/05/2018 – Cognizant Recognized as Market Leader in Internet of Things Services by Research and Advisory Firm ISG; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Adjusted Operating Margin 20.3%; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT SAYS HIGH COURT LIFTS ATTACHMENT OF CTSH ACCOUNTS; 15/05/2018 – CEO D’Souza Gifts 325 Of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation Investors (CTSH); 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Cuts 2018 Adjusted EPS View on Higher-Than-Expected Tax Rate; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees FY Rev $16.05B-$16.3B; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q EPS 88c; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS – COURT FURTHER GRANTED CO’S REQUEST TO ADDRESS ITD’S COLLECTION ACTIONS, SCHEDULED HEARING LATER IN APRIL

Amarillo National Bank increased its stake in Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) by 21.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amarillo National Bank bought 5,537 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.91% . The institutional investor held 31,657 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.26 million, up from 26,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amarillo National Bank who had been investing in Atmos Energy Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.85% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $108.63. About 534,893 shares traded. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 20.47% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.47% the S&P500. Some Historical ATO News: 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy Backs FY18 EPS $3.85-EPS $4.05; 10/04/2018 – ATMOS ENERGY CORP ATO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $87; 19/04/2018 – DJ Atmos Energy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATO); 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy 2Q EPS $1.60; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: Atmos May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Consecutive Gain; 23/04/2018 – Kansas CC: Application for Atmos Energy Corporation; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Atmos May Benefit, Natural Gas Best in More Than 5 Yrs; 27/03/2018 – Kansas CC: KCC approves tax reform settlements outlining credits owed to customers of Atmos and Black Hills; 27/03/2018 – Dolby Atmos lmmersive Sound Brought to Huawei Mobile Devices; 28/03/2018 – NBC DFW: BREAKING: Atmos Energy evacuating 25 homes in Northwest Dallas neighborhood. –

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 27 investors sold ATO shares while 118 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 92.20 million shares or 0.43% more from 91.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 27,400 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Bluemountain Management Limited Liability Corp reported 0% stake. Cipher Cap Limited Partnership holds 50,148 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. 164,876 are held by Rhumbline Advisers. Horizon Investment Services Ltd Com has 0.41% invested in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) for 5,835 shares. Axa stated it has 167,948 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Everett Harris & Company Ca holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) for 4,400 shares. Hartford Management holds 0.04% or 12,638 shares. Vanguard Group Inc owns 14.51 million shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Peregrine Asset Advisers invested 0.3% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). First Finance Corp In owns 1,200 shares. Regions Financial invested in 948 shares or 0% of the stock. Eagle Glob Advsr Limited Liability Corp invested in 2,300 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 451,439 were accumulated by Sumitomo Mitsui Tru.

Amarillo National Bank, which manages about $253.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Jd Select Dividend (DVY) by 3,484 shares to 66,524 shares, valued at $6.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Computer Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,563 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,275 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc Class A (NYSE:MA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First National Bank & Trust has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). San Francisco Sentry Investment Grp Inc (Ca) reported 0.05% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Gsa Cap Prtn Limited Liability Partnership reported 11,134 shares. Peapack Gladstone Fincl holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 3,378 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky reported 287,870 shares. Ipswich Invest Management Com stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Fmr Limited Com has invested 0.14% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Welch Forbes Ltd Liability owns 8,466 shares. Osterweis Mgmt reported 0.96% stake. Scharf Invs Ltd Co has invested 5.07% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Utah Retirement System owns 108,571 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0.03% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reported 0.01% stake. Tarbox Family Office, a California-based fund reported 396 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma reported 1,200 shares.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $1.16 million activity.