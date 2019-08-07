Amarillo National Bank Has Raised Its Atmos Energy (ATO) Stake by $564,774; Valueact Holdings LP Has Boosted Darling Ingredients (DAR) Stake by $20.21 Million as Valuation Declined

Amarillo National Bank increased its stake in Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) by 21.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amarillo National Bank bought 5,537 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.91% . The institutional investor held 31,657 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.26M, up from 26,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amarillo National Bank who had been investing in Atmos Energy Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.68B market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $108.35. About 735,847 shares traded or 3.25% up from the average. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 20.47% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.47% the S&P500. Some Historical ATO News: 03/05/2018 – KY PSC ADJUSTS ATMOS RATES TO REFLECT U.S. TAX CHANGES; 27/03/2018 – Kansas CC: KCC approves tax reform settlements outlining credits owed to customers of Atmos and Black Hills; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy 2Q Adj EPS $1.57; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Atmos May Benefit, Industry Posts 6th Consecutive Gain; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS 2Q EPS CONT OPS $1.60; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS ENERGY 2Q ADJ. EPS CONT OPS $1.57; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.57; 19/04/2018 – DJ Atmos Energy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATO); 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy 2Q EPS $1.60; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy Backs FY18 EPS $3.85-EPS $4.05

Valueact Holdings Lp increased its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR) by 533.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueact Holdings Lp bought 962,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.27% . The hedge fund held 1.14M shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.74 million, up from 180,328 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueact Holdings Lp who had been investing in Darling Ingredients Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $19.63. About 515,470 shares traded. Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) has risen 2.06% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.06% the S&P500. Some Historical DAR News: 21/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS INC – ACQUIRED SUBSTANTIALLY ALL ASSETS OF KRUGER COMMODITIES, INC; 10/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 15/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – DARLING SELLS TERRA RENEWAL SERVICES TO AMERICAN RESIDUALS; 09/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $110.4M, EST. $101.3M; 09/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS 1Q EPS 58C, EST. 28C; 08/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients Presenting at Conference May 16; 14/05/2018 – Overbrook Management Buys 1.6% Position in Darling Ingredients; 17/05/2018 – Global Food Thickeners: Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Cargill, lngredion, CP Kelco, Darling Ingredients, and ADM are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Darling Ingredients’ Euro Notes ‘BB+’ Rtg

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold DAR shares while 77 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 151.80 million shares or 3.87% less from 157.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fisher Asset Mgmt Llc holds 2.48M shares. Voloridge Investment Limited has invested 0.03% in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR). Legal & General Gp Public Limited Co has 0.01% invested in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR). Bancshares Of Montreal Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) for 245,507 shares. Etrade Mngmt Ltd Liability Com owns 35,317 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership stated it has 0% in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR). Mai Capital Management invested in 11,816 shares. Trellus Mgmt owns 76,727 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR). Blackrock holds 24.36 million shares. White Pine Cap Ltd Com has invested 0.21% in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR). Vigilant Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.02% or 5,250 shares. Moreover, James Research Inc has 0.06% invested in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR). Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc reported 0.12% in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR). The New York-based State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.04% in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR).

Valueact Holdings Lp, which manages about $15.75B and $9.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cbre Group Inc (NYSE:CBG) by 6.70M shares to 13.22 million shares, valued at $653.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $21,000 activity.

