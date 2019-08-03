Amarillo National Bank Has Raised Its Atmos Energy (ATO) Holding by $564,774; Market Valuation Rose; Amazon Com (AMZN) Shareholder Origin Asset Management Llp Lowered Position as Share Price Declined

Origin Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 3.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Origin Asset Management Llp sold 620 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 16,629 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.61 million, down from 17,249 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Origin Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $901.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $32.08 during the last trading session, reaching $1823.24. About 4.64 million shares traded or 19.35% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 23/04/2018 – Barriers to entering the pharmaceutical industry are too high even for Amazon: Billionaire investor; 25/03/2018 – As Amazon Steps Up Tax Collections, Some Cities Are Left Out; 02/04/2018 – Nasdaq eyes correction as Amazon, Tesla weigh; 10/04/2018 – Factor Daily: Amazon ups the ante in Walmart-Flipkart deal talks with breakup fee of up to $2 billion; 26/03/2018 – Cities, Left Out of Amazon’s Tax Collections, Want a Share; 19/03/2018 – Amazon GameOn is a developer offering outside Amazon Web Services, like Alexa; 05/05/2018 – Buffett targets CEO for Berkshire-Amazon-JPMorgan healthcare venture soon; 23/05/2018 – Just In Time For Father’s Day: Children’s Book “Made For Me” Debuts At #1 On Amazon And Hits Publisher’s Weekly Bestsellers List; 14/05/2018 – Amazon Continues Investment and Growth in Ohio with New West Jefferson Fulfillment Center; 13/03/2018 – MacDailyNews: Amazon considered buying Texture before Apple bit

Amarillo National Bank increased its stake in Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) by 21.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amarillo National Bank bought 5,537 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.91% . The institutional investor held 31,657 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.26 million, up from 26,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amarillo National Bank who had been investing in Atmos Energy Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $109.63. About 607,023 shares traded. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 20.47% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.47% the S&P500.

Amarillo National Bank, which manages about $253.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc Class A (NYSE:MA) by 2,120 shares to 9,459 shares, valued at $2.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1,985 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,887 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 72.70 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Origin Asset Management Llp, which manages about $2.70 billion and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) by 17,000 shares to 54,250 shares, valued at $22.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 121,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 124,268 shares, and has risen its stake in Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCA).