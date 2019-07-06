Amarillo National Bank Has Lowered Its Position in Amazon Com (AMZN) by $489,775; Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Shareholder Great West Life Assurance Company Lifted Stake

Amarillo National Bank decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 15.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amarillo National Bank sold 275 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,467 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.61 million, down from 1,742 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amarillo National Bank who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $954.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $3.91 during the last trading session, reaching $1942.91. About 2.63M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 24/04/2018 – Locus Technologies to offer its EHS multi-tenant SaaS Locus Platform on Amazon Web Services; 04/04/2018 – Oracle’s Catz Is Said to Raise Amazon Contract Fight With Trump; 06/04/2018 – CPSC MEETING WITH AMAZON REPRESENTATIVES APRIL 10; 15/03/2018 – DNB Global Indeks Exits Zodiac Aerospace, Buys More Amazon; 02/05/2018 – Amazon has made a formal offer to buy a majority stake in Indian e-commerce firm Flipkart, CNBC affiliate CNBC TV-18 reported Wednesday, citing sources; 07/05/2018 – AMAZON.COM, REPORTS COMMENCEMENT OF OFFER TO EXCHANGE SOME OUTS; 24/04/2018 – Amazon: In-Car Delivery Available in 37 U.S. Cities, Surrounding Areas; 04/04/2018 – Amazon reportedly may offer to buy India’s Flipkart; 28/05/2018 – Times Now: Oregon family finds Amazon’s Alexa has a mind of her own; 17/04/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID IN TALKS WITH AZUL TO SHIP GOODS IN BRAZIL: RTRS

Great West Life Assurance Company increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) by 22.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great West Life Assurance Company bought 11,841 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 64,159 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.92 million, up from 52,318 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great West Life Assurance Company who had been investing in Advance Auto Parts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $160.62. About 566,378 shares traded. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has risen 28.14% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAP News: 27/04/2018 – Ohio AAP Supports #30MinuteHeroes Campaign and Encourages Ohioans to Perform Small Acts to Help Prevent Child Abuse; 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts 1Q Adj EPS $2.10; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Names Jeff Shepherd Interim CFO; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Reaffirms Full-Year Guidance; 29/03/2018 – AAP IMPLANTATE AG AAQG.DE – AIMS TO START HUMAN CLINICAL STUDY IN COURSE OF CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR; 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts 1Q EPS $1.84; 29/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plai; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS REPORTS CFO TRANSITION; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS INC – TOM OKRAY HAS DECIDED TO LEAVE ORGANIZATION, EFFECTIVE APRIL 15, 2018; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS INC – JEFF SHEPHERD WILL SERVE AS INTERIM CFO

Great West Life Assurance Company, which manages about $37.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Entergy Corp New (NYSE:ETR) by 31,977 shares to 486,049 shares, valued at $46.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG) by 12,232 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,823 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 EPS, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.59B for 91.99 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.