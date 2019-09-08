Amarillo National Bank Has Lifted Its Atmos Energy (ATO) Position by $564,774; As Analog Devices (ADI) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Tirschwell & Loewy Has Cut Its Stake by $499,800

Tirschwell & Loewy Inc decreased its stake in Analog Devices (ADI) by 1.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tirschwell & Loewy Inc sold 4,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The institutional investor held 324,896 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.20M, down from 329,656 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tirschwell & Loewy Inc who had been investing in Analog Devices for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $112.67. About 1.22 million shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 07/05/2018 – Analog Devices Names Four Fellows for Outstanding Technical Achievement and Leadership; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices Reports Second Quarter Revenue Above the High-End of Guidance Led by Double-Digit YoY B2B Growth, and Record; 16/05/2018 – Analog Devices’ Plug-and-Play Antenna Chip Simplifies Phased Array Radar for Avionics and Communications Equipment Designers; 08/05/2018 – DTS Virtual:X Immersive Audio Technology Now Available Across Popular Analog Devices Product Series; 08/03/2018 – Argonas Corporate Finance Advises Siemens and Other Shareholders on the Sale of Symeo GmbH, a Company specialized in Innovative; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Bank of America, Abbott Laboratories, Analog Devices, Mohawk Industries, Maxwell; 08/03/2018 – Analog Devices: Acquires Symeo GmbH; 08/03/2018 – Argonas Corporate Finance Advises Siemens and Other Shareholders on the Sale of Symeo GmbH, a Company specialized in Innovative RADAR Technology for Industrial & Automotive Markets, to Analog Devices; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES 2Q REV. $1.51B; 25/04/2018 – Analog Devices Opens New Bengaluru Facility

Amarillo National Bank increased its stake in Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) by 21.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amarillo National Bank bought 5,537 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.91% . The institutional investor held 31,657 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.26 million, up from 26,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amarillo National Bank who had been investing in Atmos Energy Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $109.09. About 688,555 shares traded or 5.20% up from the average. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 20.47% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.47% the S&P500. Some Historical ATO News: 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.57; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS 2Q EPS CONT OPS $1.60; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Atmos May Benefit, Industry Posts 6th Consecutive Gain; 22/05/2018 – Atmos Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – Dolby Atmos lmmersive Sound Brought to Huawei Mobile Devices; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS ENERGY REAFFIRMS FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 19/04/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES INC – ANNOUNCED 20 DOLBY VISION AND DOLBY ATMOS TITLES FROM WALT DISNEY STUDIOS; 27/03/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES – PARTNERSHIP WITH HUAWEI TO LAUNCH HUAWEI P20 AND HUAWEI P20 PRO WITH DOLBY ATMOS SOUND AND DOLBY AC-4; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy 2Q EPS $1.60

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold ADI shares while 251 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 324.13 million shares or 1.50% less from 329.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 0.04% or 305,758 shares. Comml Bank Of New York Mellon reported 2.85M shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans invested 0.01% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Massachusetts-based Adage Grp Ltd has invested 0.1% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Findlay Park Ptnrs Llp stated it has 1.66M shares or 1.61% of all its holdings. Advsrs Asset Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 41,087 shares. 19,471 are held by Chemical National Bank. Robecosam Ag holds 0.87% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 199,000 shares. Ubs Asset Americas, a Illinois-based fund reported 1.28M shares. 61,576 were accumulated by Victory Mgmt. First Comml Bank holds 0.07% or 9,628 shares. 11,157 were reported by Keybank National Association Oh. Central Commercial Bank Tru has invested 0.14% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Moreover, Texas Cap Natl Bank Tx has 0.63% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 3,290 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj holds 3,000 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, down 21.29% or $0.33 from last year’s $1.55 per share. ADI’s profit will be $437.95M for 23.09 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual earnings per share reported by Analog Devices, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.17% negative EPS growth.

Amarillo National Bank, which manages about $253.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell Midcap Index (IWR) by 7,875 shares to 111,613 shares, valued at $6.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6,919 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,197 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 27 investors sold ATO shares while 118 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 92.20 million shares or 0.43% more from 91.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Apg Asset Management Nv has invested 0.06% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Liberty Mutual Group Asset Mngmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) for 4,367 shares. Panagora Asset Management stated it has 36,342 shares. Moreover, First Hawaiian Fincl Bank has 0.03% invested in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) for 5,227 shares. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag accumulated 1.64M shares or 0.1% of the stock. Hodges Capital Mngmt reported 3,617 shares stake. Blb&B Advsrs Lc holds 0.05% or 3,965 shares. The Illinois-based Archford Cap Strategies Limited Co has invested 0% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Barclays Public Limited holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) for 165,392 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems Fund owns 0.05% invested in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) for 2,324 shares. Victory Cap Management holds 428,402 shares. Fruth Inv Mgmt has invested 0.54% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Cambridge Research Advsr stated it has 12,359 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Keybank Association Oh owns 0.01% invested in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) for 22,443 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund invested in 0.02% or 12,256 shares.

