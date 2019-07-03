Amarillo National Bank Has Decreased Its Starbucks (SBUX) Position; Capital Senior Living Has 1.16 Sentiment

Capital Senior Living Corp (CSU) investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.47, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 36 hedge funds increased or opened new holdings, while 31 cut down and sold stakes in Capital Senior Living Corp. The hedge funds in our database now own: 22.56 million shares, down from 24.20 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Capital Senior Living Corp in top ten holdings decreased from 4 to 2 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 8 Reduced: 23 Increased: 23 New Position: 13.

Amarillo National Bank decreased Starbucks Corp (SBUX) stake by 19.7% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Amarillo National Bank sold 6,919 shares as Starbucks Corp (SBUX)’s stock rose 10.28%. The Amarillo National Bank holds 28,197 shares with $2.10M value, down from 35,116 last quarter. Starbucks Corp now has $103.57 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $85.51. About 6.21M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 36.11% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 12/03/2018 – Starbucks Enters Licensing Agreement with SouthRock to Drive Next Wave of Profitable Growth in Brazil; 02/05/2018 – MEN ARRESTED AT STARBUCKS SETTLE WITH PHILADELPHIA: AP; 29/03/2018 – New York Post: Starbucks forced to put cancer warning on products; 07/05/2018 – STARBUCKS WILL GET UP-FRONT $7.15B CASH FROM NESTLE PACT; 02/04/2018 – Starbucks CEO: Companies need to step in to help feed families hurt by budget cuts; 15/05/2018 – STARBUCKS CEO KEVIN JOHNSON SPEAKS AT INVESTOR DAY IN SHANGHAI; 21/03/2018 – STARBUCKS CORP – REITERATES COMMITMENT TO RETURN $15 BLN TO SHAREHOLDERS THROUGH NEXT THREE YEARS; 02/05/2018 – STARBUCKS SAYS TWO MEN CAN COMPLETE DEGREES W/ ITS COLLEGE PLAN; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE CEO: STARBUCKS TRANSACTION A `VERY DISCIPLINED’ DEAL; 18/04/2018 – May 29 will mark the second time that Starbucks has closed its stores for an afternoon

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.73 earnings per share, up 17.74% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $884.18M for 29.28 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.67% EPS growth.

Among 12 analysts covering Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Starbucks had 17 analyst reports since January 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) on Friday, April 26 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Friday, April 26. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, May 6 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) rating on Friday, March 15. Stifel Nicolaus has “Hold” rating and $65 target. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, April 26 with “Market Perform”. The company was maintained on Friday, April 26 by Stephens. The company was maintained on Monday, June 10 by Piper Jaffray. The stock of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, April 8 by UBS. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, January 11 by Goldman Sachs. As per Friday, April 26, the company rating was maintained by Wedbush.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Fin Inc holds 0.18% or 1.47 million shares. Old Dominion Mgmt Inc holds 0.35% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) or 13,137 shares. Kbc Group Nv invested in 0.45% or 734,274 shares. 133,721 were accumulated by Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv. South Dakota Inv Council holds 0.08% or 51,300 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0.18% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Macquarie Grp Inc Limited invested in 196,367 shares. 4,795 were accumulated by Cadence Cap Mgmt Ltd Com. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Dimensional Fund LP holds 4.11 million shares. Gladius Capital Management LP holds 6,533 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Central Bank Trust has invested 1.33% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Birinyi Associates stated it has 0.93% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Roundview Ltd Liability holds 3,316 shares. Consolidated Investment Gp Limited owns 23,698 shares.

More notable recent Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Trade of the Day: Itâ€™s Time to Short Starbucks Stock – Nasdaq” on June 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Starbucks (SBUX) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on June 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Starbucks is Perking up Once More – Nasdaq” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Here is Why Growth Investors Should Buy Starbucks (SBUX) Now – Nasdaq” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Starbucks (SBUX) and GrubHub (GRUB) Surge This Month: Which is the Better Buy? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 selling transactions for $42.25 million activity. Varma Vivek C sold 70,364 shares worth $4.93M. The insider BURROWS CLIFFORD sold 152,634 shares worth $10.26M. $11.64M worth of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) was sold by CULVER JOHN.

Analysts await Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE:CSU) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $-0.35 EPS, down 105.88% or $0.18 from last year’s $-0.17 per share. After $-0.20 actual EPS reported by Capital Senior Living Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% negative EPS growth.

It closed at $5.01 lastly. It is down 64.06% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CSU News: 01/05/2018 – Capital Senior 1Q Rev $114.6M; 26/04/2018 – Falcon Point Capital LLC Exits Capital Senior Living; 01/05/2018 – CAPITAL SENIOR LIVING 1Q LOSS/SHR 24C; 29/03/2018 – TREZ CAPITAL SENIOR MORTGAGE INVESTMENT CORPORATION ANNOUNCES 2017 YEAR-END RESULTS; 20/04/2018 – DJ Capital Senior Living Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSU); 15/05/2018 – Capital Senior Living at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – CAPITAL SENIOR LIVING 1Q REV. $114.6M, EST. $118.3M; 02/05/2018 – Capital Senior Living CEO, Larry Cohen, Named Alzheimer’s Association 2018 Brain Ball National Honoree; 23/04/2018 – SG Capital Buys New 2.6% Position in Capital Senior Living; 21/03/2018 Bringing Generations Together Through Music

Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc holds 3.64% of its portfolio in Capital Senior Living Corporation for 4.52 million shares. Coliseum Capital Management Llc owns 1.95 million shares or 2.81% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Steinberg Asset Management Llc has 1.87% invested in the company for 519,071 shares. The California-based Cove Street Capital Llc has invested 1.53% in the stock. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 586,007 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 11 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $7.47 million activity.