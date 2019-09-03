Amarillo National Bank Has Decreased Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake by $489,775 as Market Value Declined; As T Mobile Us (TMUS) Share Value Rose, Holder Soros Fund Management Has Boosted Its Holding

Soros Fund Management Llc increased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 12.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soros Fund Management Llc bought 68,247 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The hedge fund held 618,247 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.72M, up from 550,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soros Fund Management Llc who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $78.05. About 1.06M shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 27/05/2018 – Reuven Soraya: Sources: T-Mobile-Sprint deal would value Sprint at about $24B; Deutsche Telekom will receive 42% stake and 69%; 26/04/2018 – T-Mobile and Sprint aim to complete deal talks as early as next week: Report; 27/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Sprint, T-Mobile set to announce a $26 billlion merger that values Sprint near its market value; 30/04/2018 – Pitch Behind T-Mobile-Sprint Merger: Keep Up With China in 5G; 27/04/2018 – Sprint seesaws as T-Mobile moves toward $26 billion deal; 15/03/2018 – T-Mobile Takes Flight, Sets Two World Records with Galaxy S9, S9+; 14/05/2018 – T-Mobile Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – T-MOBILE AND SPRINT LEADERS MEET WITH FCC CHAIRMAN AJIT PAI; 15/05/2018 – T-MOBILE CTO: MOBILE 5G WON’T REALLY SCALE UNTIL 2020; 23/05/2018 – U.S. Senate panel to hold hearing on Sprint T-Mobile merger

Amarillo National Bank decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 15.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amarillo National Bank sold 275 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,467 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.61 million, down from 1,742 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amarillo National Bank who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $872.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $10.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1776.29. About 3.06M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 30/05/2018 – Stitch Fix executives ‘haven’t had any serious discussions about combining’ with Amazon; 17/05/2018 – The Case For Taxing Amazon; 05/03/2018 – Finance Insider: These are the top 5 contenders for Amazon’s HQ2, according to Bank of America; 05/04/2018 – Trump’s latest Amazon tweet storm hit The Washington Post, which is owned by Jeff Bezos; 23/04/2018 – People think Amazon has the most positive impact on society out of any major tech company:; 24/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM – AMAZON KEY SERVICE NOW GIVES CUSTOMERS OPTION TO RECEIVE DELIVERIES INSIDE THEIR VEHICLE; 17/05/2018 – Start-ups have a better shot than Amazon at fixing health care, says prominent tech investor; 15/05/2018 – FiberLight Releases New Cloud Connectivity Service; 05/04/2018 – Mike Dorning: BREAKING: Trump renews Amazon attack, vowing `very serious look’ at business. Speaks to reporters aboard Air; 02/05/2018 – Both sides of the American political spectrum now have their sights set on Amazon

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.26 billion for 96.54 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Critical Things That Make Amazon a Safer Bet Than You Think – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Amazon to double downtown Portland office with 400 new jobs – Portland Business Journal” published on August 21, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “What The Truck?!? â€“ Headhaul: Dow Is Down – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amazon facial recognition can now detect fear – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy Amid Market Volatility: Amazon (AMZN) vs. Walmart (WMT) Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Amarillo National Bank, which manages about $253.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in I (MUB) by 3,153 shares to 5,681 shares, valued at $632,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares S&P 500/Barra Value (IVE) by 245,038 shares in the quarter, for a total of 366,887 shares, and has risen its stake in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO).

Soros Fund Management Llc, which manages about $4.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Svb Finl Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 80,885 shares to 4,412 shares, valued at $981,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zions Bancorporation N A (NASDAQ:ZION) by 213,204 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,730 shares, and cut its stake in Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4.