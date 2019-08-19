Amarillo National Bank Has Cut Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) Stake By $535,158; Shorts at Capital One Financial (COF) Raised By 9.93%

Amarillo National Bank decreased Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) stake by 13.19% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Amarillo National Bank sold 4,574 shares as Microsoft Corp. (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Amarillo National Bank holds 30,093 shares with $3.55M value, down from 34,667 last quarter. Microsoft Corp. now has $ valuation. The stock increased 1.83% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $136.13. About 25.03M shares traded or 2.63% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/03/2018 – Tom Warren: Exclusive: Microsoft is bringing Cortana to Outlook for iOS and Android; 27/03/2018 – Companies clamp down on crypto ads as regulators play catch-up; 07/03/2018 – UPMC and Health Catalyst honored as recipients of the 2018 Microsoft Health Innovation Award; 17/04/2018 – Supreme Court Tosses Out Microsoft Case on Digital Data Abroad; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT: FORMS TWO NEW ENGINEERING TEAMS FOR INNOVATION; 01/05/2018 – Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer says he has sold all his Twitter shares; 23/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Teams up to Deliver 200 Care Packages to U.S. Servicemembers; 16/03/2018 – MSFT CITES ON-GOING AZURE EMAIL SERVICES OUTAGE SINCE MARCH 15; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS ‘l’VE BEEN SURPRISED THAT THE RATE OF DECLINE HAS NOT MODERATED’ IN NEWSPAPERS; 18/05/2018 – PayPal expands retail payments with $2.2 bln iZettle buy

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) had an increase of 9.93% in short interest. COF’s SI was 4.53 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 9.93% from 4.12M shares previously. With 1.80 million avg volume, 3 days are for Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF)’s short sellers to cover COF’s short positions. The SI to Capital One Financial Corporation’s float is 0.98%. The stock increased 2.19% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $85.5. About 1.82M shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 08/05/2018 – Capital One Had Earlier Sold the Mortgages to Intermediary Credit Suisse; 08/05/2018 – Capital One To Resume Share Buybacks After Sale Of $17 Billion Of Mortgages — MarketWatch; 29/05/2018 – Capital One Bank USA NA CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 20 Months; 11/05/2018 – Officer Wassmer Gifts 722 Of Capital One Financial Corp; 08/05/2018 – Capital One to Sell About $17B of Mortgages to Credit Suisse Unit; 08/05/2018 – Capital One: Sold Portfolio More Quickly Than Expected Due to Strong Market Demand; 23/05/2018 – Capital One Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 09/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate Capital One Multi-Asset Execution Trust Class A 2018-1 & 2018-2; Presale Issued; 05/03/2018 StarBusinessClub: Amazon in talks with JPMorgan, Capital One over chequing accounts; 09/03/2018 – IN JUNE, FED TOLD CAPITAL ONE TO RESUBMIT ITS PLAN

Among 17 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microsoft has $16300 highest and $90 lowest target. $147.53's average target is 8.37% above currents $136.13 stock price. Microsoft had 29 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

Amarillo National Bank increased Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) stake by 5,537 shares to 31,657 valued at $3.26M in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares S&P 500/Barra Growth (IVW) stake by 10,529 shares and now owns 73,424 shares. I (MUB) was raised too.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for the Capital One Bank , National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial services and products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company has market cap of $40.21 billion. It operates through three divisions: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking. It has a 7.39 P/E ratio. The firm offers non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing deposits, such as checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, negotiable order of withdrawals, savings deposits, and time deposits.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 53 investors sold Capital One Financial Corporation shares while 274 reduced holdings.