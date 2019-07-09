Amarillo National Bank Has Boosted Holding in Atmos Energy (ATO) as Valuation Rose; As Renasant (RNST) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Dean Investment Associates Has Decreased by $603,075 Its Position

Amarillo National Bank increased its stake in Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) by 21.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amarillo National Bank bought 5,537 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,657 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.26M, up from 26,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amarillo National Bank who had been investing in Atmos Energy Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $106.81. About 444,619 shares traded. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 15.18% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.75% the S&P500. Some Historical ATO News: 02/05/2018 – ATMOS ENERGY 2Q ADJ. EPS CONT OPS $1.57; 19/04/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES INC – ANNOUNCED 20 DOLBY VISION AND DOLBY ATMOS TITLES FROM WALT DISNEY STUDIOS; 22/05/2018 – Atmos Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Atmos May Benefit, Natural Gas Best in More Than 5 Yrs; 27/03/2018 – Dolby Atmos lmmersive Sound Brought to Huawei Mobile Devices; 27/03/2018 – Dolby Atmos Immersive Sound Brought to Huawei Mobile Devices; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: Atmos May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Consecutive Gain; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy 2Q EPS $1.60; 27/03/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES – PARTNERSHIP WITH HUAWEI TO LAUNCH HUAWEI P20 AND HUAWEI P20 PRO WITH DOLBY ATMOS SOUND AND DOLBY AC-4; 28/03/2018 – NBC DFW: BREAKING: Atmos Energy evacuating 25 homes in Northwest Dallas neighborhood. –

Dean Investment Associates Llc decreased its stake in Renasant Corp (RNST) by 9.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Investment Associates Llc sold 18,275 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.40% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 178,842 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.05 million, down from 197,117 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Investment Associates Llc who had been investing in Renasant Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $35.41. About 86,235 shares traded. Renasant Corporation (NASDAQ:RNST) has declined 23.97% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.40% the S&P500. Some Historical RNST News: 30/04/2018 – RENASANT NAMES E. ROBINSON MCGRAW EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 28/03/2018 – RENASANT SAYS DEAL EXPECTED TO ADD TO EARNINGS; 27/03/2018 – Renasant at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 28/03/2018 – Renasant Corporation and Brand Group Holdings, Inc. Announce Definitive Merger Agreement; 24/04/2018 – Channing Capital Buys New 2.6% Position in Renasant; 02/04/2018 – KBRA COMMENTS ON RENASANT CORPORATION’S ACQUISITION OF BRAND GROUP HOLDINGS, INC; 30/04/2018 – WAYCASTER PROMOTED TO CEO FOR RENASANT; 21/05/2018 – RENASANT CORP SAYS ON MAY 16, BOARD EXPANDED ITS SIZE BY ONE TO 14 MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – KBRA Comments on Renasant Corporation’s Acquisition of Brand Group Holdings, Inc; 24/04/2018 – Renasant 1Q EPS 69c

Amarillo National Bank, which manages about $253.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6,919 shares to 28,197 shares, valued at $2.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,574 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,093 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc Class A (NYSE:MA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 27 investors sold ATO shares while 118 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 92.20 million shares or 0.43% more from 91.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackenzie Fincl Corp has 3,117 shares for 0% of their portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.04% invested in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) for 9,700 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Liability reported 213,354 shares stake. Engy Income Prtn Limited Company reported 0.44% of its portfolio in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems invested 0.03% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). 109 are owned by Tci Wealth Advsr Inc. 242,331 are owned by State Of Wisconsin Inv Board. Prelude Capital Ltd Llc holds 0.02% or 3,035 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company New York accumulated 89,496 shares. Weiss Asset Management Lp has invested 0.02% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Mutual Of America Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Omers Administration Corp has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Voya Inv Management Limited Co owns 51,957 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Apg Asset Management Nv accumulated 0.06% or 362,457 shares. Century Cos Inc holds 0.35% or 3.35M shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Renasant Corporation (NASDAQ:RNST) to report earnings on July, 16. They expect $0.81 earnings per share, up 8.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.75 per share. RNST’s profit will be $47.49 million for 10.93 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual earnings per share reported by Renasant Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.19% EPS growth.

Dean Investment Associates Llc, which manages about $548.42 million and $688.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 29,685 shares to 244,317 shares, valued at $4.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 44,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 285,066 shares, and has risen its stake in Keycorp (NYSE:KEY).