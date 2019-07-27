Amarillo National Bank Has Boosted Atmos Energy (ATO) Position; Kb Financial Group (KB) Market Valuation Declined While Mittleman Brothers Has Lowered Position by $791,985

Amarillo National Bank increased its stake in Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) by 21.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amarillo National Bank bought 5,537 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,657 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.26 million, up from 26,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amarillo National Bank who had been investing in Atmos Energy Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $108.13. About 504,577 shares traded. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 15.18% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.75% the S&P500. Some Historical ATO News: 26/04/2018 – Kansas CC: In the Matter of the Investigation of Atmos Energy; 27/03/2018 – Dolby Atmos Immersive Sound Brought to Huawei Mobile Devices; 23/04/2018 – Kansas CC: Application for Atmos Energy Corporation; 10/04/2018 – ATMOS ENERGY CORP ATO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $87; 27/03/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES – PARTNERSHIP WITH HUAWEI TO LAUNCH HUAWEI P20 AND HUAWEI P20 PRO WITH DOLBY ATMOS SOUND AND DOLBY AC-4; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy Backs FY18 EPS $3.85-EPS $4.05; 03/05/2018 – KY PSC ADJUSTS ATMOS RATES TO REFLECT U.S. TAX CHANGES; 22/05/2018 – Atmos Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS ENERGY REAFFIRMS FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 28/03/2018 – NBC DFW: BREAKING: Atmos Energy evacuating 25 homes in Northwest Dallas neighborhood. –

Mittleman Brothers Llc decreased its stake in Kb Financial Group Inc (KB) by 9.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mittleman Brothers Llc sold 21,405 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.34% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 215,075 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.97 million, down from 236,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mittleman Brothers Llc who had been investing in Kb Financial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $36.94. About 91,210 shares traded. KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) has declined 29.24% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.67% the S&P500. Some Historical KB News: 19/04/2018 – KB Financial Group 1Q Rev KRW10.427T Vs KRW9.635T; 12/04/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Delek Logistics Partners, LendingTree, KB Financial Group, MagnaChip Semiconductor, Lam; 27/04/2018 – KB Financial Group Inc. Files its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 19/04/2018 – KB Financial Group 1Q Net KRW968.39B Vs KRW887.59B; 19/04/2018 – KB Financial Group 1Q Op Pft KRW1.227T Vs KRW886.84B

Mittleman Brothers Llc, which manages about $359.54M and $147.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc by 13,176 shares to 138,553 shares, valued at $7.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “62 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on June 28, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Skittish Stocks Found New Momentum In June – Benzinga” published on June 28, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Apple, Carnival, Generac, Lyft, Six Flags, Square, Tecnoglass, Yum Brands, Western Digital, Zoetis and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “‘A Clearer Path To Earnings Growth’: KB Home’s Strong Q2 Triggers Analyst Upgrades – Benzinga” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “KB Home gains another bull – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Amarillo National Bank, which manages about $253.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 275 shares to 1,467 shares, valued at $2.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Computer Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,563 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,275 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).