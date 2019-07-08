Amarillo National Bank Decreased Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake by $489,775; Vonage Holdings (VG) Market Value Rose While Quantbot Technologies LP Trimmed Its Stake

Quantbot Technologies Lp decreased its stake in Vonage Holdings Corp (VG) by 76.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantbot Technologies Lp sold 88,673 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 26,659 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $267,000, down from 115,332 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantbot Technologies Lp who had been investing in Vonage Holdings Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $12.74. About 954,452 shares traded. Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) has risen 2.68% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.75% the S&P500. Some Historical VG News: 29/05/2018 – Vonage Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – VONAGE 1Q ADJ EPS 13C, EST. 7.0C; 08/05/2018 – Vonage’s First Quarter Highlighted by Innovation on Vonage Business Cloud Platform and Strong Business Cloud Growth; 08/05/2018 – VONAGE HOLDINGS CORP – QTRLY DILUTED SHR, EXCLUDING ADJUSTMENTS, $0.12; 23/04/2018 – DJ Vonage Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VG); 16/04/2018 – Vonage Holdings Corp. Announces 2018 Annual Stockholders’ Meeting; 08/03/2018 – Vonage to Present on the Future of Business Cloud Communications at Enterprise Connect 2018; 20/03/2018 – Vonage Launches New Comprehensive Channel Program to Accelerate Adoption of Business Cloud Communications in the Mid-Market and; 14/03/2018 – Nexmo, the Vonage API Platform, Releases New Enterprise Plan; 16/04/2018 – MyEyeDr Selects Vonage as Its Business Commun Partner

Amarillo National Bank decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 15.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amarillo National Bank sold 275 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,467 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.61 million, down from 1,742 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amarillo National Bank who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $959.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $5.83 during the last trading session, reaching $1948.74. About 1.17 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 27/03/2018 – Casino’s Amazon Deal May Not Be Enough to See Off Leclerc Entry; 02/04/2018 – Amazon executives visited more than 10 of the final 20 cities bidding for the company’s HQ2; 26/04/2018 – Amazon cloud revenue jumps 49 percent in first quarter; 18/04/2018 – BEST BUY – AS FIRST STEP IN PARTNERSHIP, BEST BUY WILL LAUNCH MORE THAN TEN 4K AND HD FIRE TV EDITION MODELS FROM TOSHIBA, INSIGNIA, BEGINNING THIS SUMMER; 12/03/2018 – Sen. Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) says the world would be a ‘worse place’ without Amazon; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Results Beat Expectations; 30/03/2018 – Will Trump mount an anti-trust case against Amazon?; 12/04/2018 – Trump orders an evaluation of the Postal Service following his criticism of Amazon; 24/04/2018 – BERLIN – AMAZON CEO SAYS BIG TECH COMPANIES SHOULD NOT TAKE SCRUTINY PERSONALLY; 17/04/2018 – Currently, Amazon relies on third-party vendors to ship their own goods sold on its Brazilian website, but that appears to be changing

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 EPS, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.60 billion for 92.27 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.

Amarillo National Bank, which manages about $253.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares S&P 500/Barra Growth (IVW) by 10,529 shares to 73,424 shares, valued at $12.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares S&P 500/Barra Value (IVE) by 245,038 shares in the quarter, for a total of 366,887 shares, and has risen its stake in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Zevenbergen Capital Investments Lc has 6.61% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 104,621 shares. Tiemann Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability Com owns 873 shares. Groesbeck Invest Management Nj holds 0.16% or 118 shares. Broderick Brian C holds 766 shares. Connecticut-based Asset Gru has invested 0.29% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Jcic Asset Mngmt holds 5,267 shares or 3.73% of its portfolio. Atalanta Sosnoff Cap Ltd Llc has 82,559 shares for 4.6% of their portfolio. Ntv Asset Lc invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cooperman Leon G owns 7,500 shares. 960 are held by Confluence Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Co. Spectrum Mgmt Inc invested 1.06% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Haverford Trust owns 0.06% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,674 shares. Markel Corporation owns 93,237 shares. Sta Wealth Ltd Liability Com reported 15,207 shares stake. Clean Yield Gp invested 0.08% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After Hours: Amazon Is Defeated in Court, Broadcom Soars to New Highs – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “This Is the Best Way to Short Google Stock Now – Nasdaq” published on June 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Amazonâ€™s Advertising Business Is in a Transition – Nasdaq” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Now Walmart Wants to Deliver to Your Fridge – Nasdaq” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Email API Platforms Gather Steam: VG, TWLO and AMZN in View – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Analysts await Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.03 earnings per share, down 57.14% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.07 per share. VG’s profit will be $7.28 million for 106.17 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual earnings per share reported by Vonage Holdings Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Vonage Reinforces Its Position as Innovator in Programmable Business Communications With Strategic Partnership With Sendinblue – PRNewswire” on June 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Vonage +6.9% as Stephens sees ‘mispriced’ stock after decline – Seeking Alpha” published on January 04, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Vonage Business Cloud Wins Leading Lights 2019 Award for Most Innovative Business Cloud Service – PRNewswire” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Vonage and Pulsara Partner to Enable Mobile Telehealth Capabilities – PRNewswire” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Vonage: Not Your Legacy Communications Company Anymore – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 17, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 38 investors sold VG shares while 71 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 193.50 million shares or 1.06% less from 195.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Mngmt Limited Co stated it has 409,785 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & Communications reported 0% of its portfolio in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Strs Ohio has 0.02% invested in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Citigroup holds 0% or 222,086 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has 0% invested in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Jane Street Group Inc Limited Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Prelude Capital Management Limited Liability invested in 0% or 843 shares. Kerrisdale Advisers Ltd Liability Company has 3.74% invested in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership invested 0% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Da Davidson & has 0.02% invested in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky reported 0.01% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). California Employees Retirement System holds 0% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) or 346,692 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Ameriprise Fincl Inc holds 3.69 million shares.

Quantbot Technologies Lp, which manages about $581.51M and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ford Motor Co (NYSE:F) by 64,285 shares to 219,426 shares, valued at $1.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mednax Inc (NYSE:MD) by 100,460 shares in the quarter, for a total of 128,060 shares, and has risen its stake in Monster Beverage Corp.