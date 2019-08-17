Amarillo National Bank Cut Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding by $489,775; Check Capital Management Increased Its Alliance Data Sys (ADS) Stake by $656,850

Check Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Alliance Data Sys (ADS) by 1.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Check Capital Management Inc bought 3,775 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The hedge fund held 257,227 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.01 million, up from 253,452 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Check Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Alliance Data Sys for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 9.06% or $13.81 during the last trading session, reaching $138.69. About 4.82M shares traded or 452.19% up from the average. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.28% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA – FACEBOOK’S RECENTLY ANNOUNCED POLICY CHANGES ABOUT “DATA BROKERS” NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE MATERIAL IMPACT ON EPSILON, OR CO; 08/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Participate At The 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media And Communications Conference; 15/04/2018 – Trade idea for $ADS ahead of earnings on Thursday; 08/03/2018 Alliance Data To Participate At The Barclays Emerging Payments Forum; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP – REITERATING 2018 GUIDANCE; 16/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP – NET CHARGE-OFFS AS A PERCENTAGE OF AVERAGE RECEIVABLES FOR QTR ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 OF 6.7 PCT; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA: FB’S POLICY CHANGES WON’T HAVE MATERIAL EFFECT; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA DECLARES 57C/SHR DIV., EST. 57C; 23/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Participate At The R.W. Baird 2018 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference

Amarillo National Bank decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 15.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amarillo National Bank sold 275 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,467 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.61 million, down from 1,742 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amarillo National Bank who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $886.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $16.45 during the last trading session, reaching $1792.57. About 3.05 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 04/04/2018 – AWS Announces Amazon S3 One Zone-Infrequent Access (Z-IA); 18/04/2018 – Amazon Prime Has More Than 100 Million Members; 31/03/2018 – Audible Congratulates Audible on His Florida Derby Win and Celebrates His Journey to the Kentucky Derby; 15/04/2018 – Partner Communications Announces a Collaboration with Amazon Prime Video in Israel; 04/04/2018 – Gasparino: Trump’s attacks on Amazon are recipe for disaster; 25/03/2018 – As Amazon Steps Up Tax Collections, Some Cities Are Left Out; 15/05/2018 – John David Washington Receives an lMDb STARmeter Award at the Cannes Film Festival; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT SHOWS AMAZON ALEXA OPENING MICROSOFT CORTANA; 04/04/2018 – Lionbridge Adds Neural-Based Amazon Translate to its Localization Enablement Platform; 09/05/2018 – This Amazon exec thinks taxing corporations to combat rising gentrification and homelessness is “super dangerous.”

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Critical Things That Make Amazon a Safer Bet Than You Think – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Is Buying Amazon Stock. Should You? – The Motley Fool” published on August 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is Amazon Stock Really Worth All the Hype After Prime Day Buzz? – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Amazon’s Ad Business Still Has a Lot of Opportunities – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “FedEx Is Finally Changing Its Tune on Amazon – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 71.47 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Argi Invest Svcs Limited Liability reported 726 shares. Bartlett Company Limited Liability Company reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Baker Ellis Asset Management Ltd has 863 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Serv Limited Liability invested in 0.41% or 3,813 shares. Cognios Capital Ltd Liability Co reported 1.49% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Mai Cap owns 7,790 shares for 0.71% of their portfolio. 2,786 are held by Curbstone Fin Corp. Blb&B Limited Company holds 1,616 shares. Philadelphia holds 0.18% or 1,141 shares in its portfolio. Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust accumulated 329,685 shares or 0.92% of the stock. Moreover, Norman Fields Gottscho Cap Lc has 0.12% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cooperman Leon G holds 0.82% or 7,500 shares. 4,119 are owned by Wellington Shields Cap Limited Liability Company. 866 were reported by Tower Bridge Advsrs. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership invested in 0.06% or 31,451 shares.

Amarillo National Bank, which manages about $253.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) by 5,537 shares to 31,657 shares, valued at $3.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares S&P 500/Barra Value (IVE) by 245,038 shares in the quarter, for a total of 366,887 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Index Fund (EFA).

Check Capital Management Inc, which manages about $796.94M and $1.89 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Autozone (NYSE:AZO) by 2,424 shares to 904 shares, valued at $926,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 45,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,430 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway (BRKB).