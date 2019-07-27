Amarillo National Bank Boosted Stake in Atmos Energy (ATO) by $564,774 as Valuation Rose; Irobot (IRBT) Holder Connors Investor Services Has Lowered Its Stake by $2.18 Million as Valuation Declined

Connors Investor Services Inc decreased its stake in Irobot Corp (IRBT) by 48.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connors Investor Services Inc sold 18,630 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.45% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 20,092 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.37 million, down from 38,722 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc who had been investing in Irobot Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.09B market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $74.51. About 1.01 million shares traded or 25.44% up from the average. iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) has risen 48.80% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.37% the S&P500. Some Historical IRBT News: 07/05/2018 – iRobot Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 23/04/2018 – IRobot to Amazon: Bring It On! — Barron’s Blog; 24/04/2018 – iRobot 1Q Rev $217.1M; 24/05/2018 – iRobot Short-Interest Ratio Rises 189% to 18 Days; 24/04/2018 – iRobot Short-Interest Ratio Rises 17% to 12 Days; 16/03/2018 – Spruce Point knows over-hyped drone and robotics companies very well ( $IRBT and $AVAV ). $KTOS is the worse of breed, spending almost nothing on capex and R&D #skeptic #bearish; 24/04/2018 – IRobot Backs 2018 Rev $1.05B-$1.08B; 25/04/2018 – It’s telling that $IRBT iRoomba is down even when they claim strong earnings

Amarillo National Bank increased its stake in Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) by 21.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amarillo National Bank bought 5,537 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,657 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.26 million, up from 26,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amarillo National Bank who had been investing in Atmos Energy Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $108.13. About 504,577 shares traded. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 15.18% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.75% the S&P500. Some Historical ATO News: 27/03/2018 – Dolby Atmos lmmersive Sound Brought to Huawei Mobile Devices; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS 2Q EPS CONT OPS $1.60; 27/03/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES – PARTNERSHIP WITH HUAWEI TO LAUNCH HUAWEI P20 AND HUAWEI P20 PRO WITH DOLBY ATMOS SOUND AND DOLBY AC-4; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.57, EST. $1.54; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy Corporation Reports Earnings for Fiscal 2018 Second Quarter and Six Months; Reaffirms Fiscal 2018 Guidance; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Atmos May Benefit, Natural Gas Best in More Than 5 Yrs; 10/04/2018 – ATMOS ENERGY CORP ATO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $87; 22/05/2018 – Atmos Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ Atmos Energy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATO); 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Atmos May Benefit, Industry Posts 6th Consecutive Gain

More notable recent iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Mid-Day Market Update: Tupperware Falls On Downbeat Earnings; Teradyne Shares Gain – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “iRobot Corp (IRBT) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “iRobot: The Time To Buy Is Now – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “24 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “iRobot (IRBT) to Report Q4 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 04, 2019.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $4.36 million activity. $211,540 worth of stock was sold by Weinstein Glen Daniel on Monday, February 11. Stacy Michelle also sold $171,000 worth of iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) on Tuesday, February 12.

More notable recent Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About BanColombia S.A. (CIB) – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 15, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Aqua America Update: The Calm Before The Storm – Seeking Alpha” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

