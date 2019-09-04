Amandla Mk Trust Sold 33,800 Shares of National Research (NRC); Btg Pactual Global Asset Management LTD Trimmed Visa (V) Holding

Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd decreased Visa Inc (V) stake by 49.36% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd sold 24,784 shares as Visa Inc (V)’s stock rose 9.34%. The Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd holds 25,422 shares with $3.97M value, down from 50,206 last quarter. Visa Inc now has $400.91B valuation. The stock increased 1.06% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $181.1. About 435,057 shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 17/05/2018 – Visa Class A Favored by 29 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 20/04/2018 – AEROFLOT CONTACTS RUSSIAN MINISTRIES OVER U.S. VISA ISSUES: RIA; 28/03/2018 – Miscommunications at Work Impact the Bottom Line, Study Finds; 28/05/2018 – ICOLLEGE LTD ICT.AX – GRANTED APPROVAL BY DEPARTMENT OF HOME AFFAIRS TO ACT AS A SPONSOR UNDER 403, 407 AND 408 VISA SUBCLASSES; 19/03/2018 – VFS Global Awarded Contracts to Provide Canadian Visa Application Centre Services in 78 Countries; 09/05/2018 – VISA & PAYPAL EXTEND PARTNERSHIP IN CANADA; 25/04/2018 – VISA SEES YEAR ANNUAL NET REV. GROWTH AT LOW DOUBLE-DIGITS; 25/05/2018 – Movies: Visa Stops Morgan Freeman Commercials After Sexual Harassment Report; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC – QTRLY NET OPERATING REVENUES OF $5.1 BLN, AN INCREASE OF 13%; 19/04/2018 – RUSSIA SAYS U.S. USING VISA `BLOCKADE’ TO EXERT PRESSURE: IFX

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.17B for 31.66 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Among 14 analysts covering Visa (NYSE:V), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 93% are positive. Visa has $21000 highest and $157 lowest target. $188.57’s average target is 4.12% above currents $181.1 stock price. Visa had 23 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Wedbush given on Thursday, March 14. Jefferies reinitiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, July 18 report. Stephens maintained it with “Buy” rating and $157 target in Monday, March 11 report. On Thursday, July 11 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. As per Monday, March 25, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, July 10. The stock of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by JP Morgan. The stock has “Buy” rating by Nomura on Thursday, April 25. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform”. Morgan Stanley maintained Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) on Thursday, April 25 with “Overweight” rating.

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Load Up On Visa – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Internet of Things Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” published on September 04, 2019, Livetradingnews.com published: “Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Racks Up Fintech Investments in 2019 – Live Trading News” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Visa Doubles Down on Fintech – The Motley Fool” published on August 17, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Square Could Easily Hit $100 – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity. 1,000 shares valued at $171,130 were bought by MORRISON DENISE M on Tuesday, August 6.

Analysts await National Research Corporation (NASDAQ:NRC) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.29 EPS, up 7.41% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.27 per share. NRC’s profit will be $7.20 million for 55.83 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual EPS reported by National Research Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

The stock increased 1.11% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $64.76. About 222 shares traded. National Research Corporation (NASDAQ:NRC) has risen 82.37% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.37% the S&P500. Some Historical NRC News: 05/05/2018 – DJ National Research Corporation Class, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NRC); 01/05/2018 National Research Corp 1Q Rev $31M; 01/05/2018 – National Research Corp 1Q EPS 17c

Amandla Mk Trust, an insider of National Research Corp sold approximately 33,800 shares of the company with a market value $2,191,545 US Dollars based on an average weighted cost of 64.8 US Dollars for share. Amandla Mk Trust now possess 7.04 million shares of National Research Corp.

More notable recent National Research Corporation (NASDAQ:NRC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “NRC Health Announces Second-Annual Consumer Loyalty Awards Winners – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “National Research Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Dr. Gary Kaplan to Present Keynote at The Governance Institute’s October Leadership Conference – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about National Research Corporation (NASDAQ:NRC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “NRC Health Names Winners of 2019 Excellence Awards – GlobeNewswire” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “National Research Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $1.61 billion. The Company’s portfolio of subscription solutions provide actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations and payers across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, satisfaction, community population health risks, workforce engagement, community perceptions, and physician engagement. It has a 104.28 P/E ratio. The firm offers market insights solutions that allow the tracking of awareness, perception, and consistency of healthcare brands; assessment of competitive differentiators; and enhanced segmentation tools to evaluate needs, wants, and behaviors of communities through real-time competitive assessments and enhanced segmentation tools.

