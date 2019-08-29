Amalgamated Bank Upped Its Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) Stake by $4.27 Million; Share Price Rose; The Coca (KO) Share Value Rose While Nuwave Investment Management Has Decreased Position

Nuwave Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in The Coca (KO) by 35.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuwave Investment Management Llc sold 8,188 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The hedge fund held 15,036 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $705,000, down from 23,224 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuwave Investment Management Llc who had been investing in The Coca for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $55.11. About 9.37M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 09/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Co Announces Letter of Intent for Refranchising of Canadian Bottling Ops; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH AND PRICE/MIX WILL CONTINUE TO BE IMPACTED BY THE OUTBOUND FREIGHT COSTS THIS YEAR; 26/03/2018 – Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan Holdings Inc. to Terminate Reporting Obligations with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Europe Unit Case Volume Up 4%; 06/03/2018 – Daily Mail: Worker at canning factory supplying Coca-Cola, Carlsberg and Monster energy drinks is marched off premises after; 09/03/2018 – TriadBusinessJournal: Former Duke star Grant Hill’s ad with Pepsi-owned Mtn Dew upsets NCAA sponsor Coca-Cola, sources say -…; 30/05/2018 – Ben Shanley, Senior Vice President, National Foodservice Operations at Coca-Cola North America, Receives IFMA’s Distinguished F; 07/03/2018 – Coca-Cola announces its first-ever alcoholic drink; 30/05/2018 – Coca-Cola Co’s Africa distributor to invest $100 mln in Kenya over next 5 years; 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – FINAL NON-BINDING AGREEMENT WILL COMPLETE REFRANCHISING OF COMPANY-OWNED BOTTLING OPERATIONS IN NORTH AMERICA

Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) by 18.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amalgamated Bank bought 38,497 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 248,158 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.55M, up from 209,661 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amalgamated Bank who had been investing in Walt Disney Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $136.55. About 5.48 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 20/04/2018 – Netflix nears Walt Disney’s valuation on growth hopes; 30/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC – AWARE OF PRESS RELEASE OF COMCAST CORPORATION OF MAY 23; 05/03/2018 – Disney Names Consumer Chief Pitaro as New President of ESPN; 03/05/2018 – Adventures by Disney Debuts All-New Japan Vacation, Robust Line-up of Worldwide ltineraries in 2019; 27/04/2018 – DISNEY IS SAID EYEING JPMORGAN AS ADVISER FOR SKY BIDS: FOX; 12/03/2018 – Apple earlier Monday announced it was buying magazine subscription service Texture and spoke to the likelihood, or lack thereof, for a Netflix or Disney tie-up; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Media Networks Rev $6.14B; 12/04/2018 – New, Re-lmagined ESPN App — with ESPN+ Direct-to-Consumer Streaming Service — Launches to Sports Fans Today; 11/05/2018 – Orlando Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: Unicorp’s $1B Disney-area project just got bigger; 29/05/2018 – FOX CEO SAYS 100% FOCUSED ON GETTING DISNEY DEAL DONE

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 EPS, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39 billion for 24.60 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Nuwave Investment Management Llc, which manages about $246.42M and $85.13 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 1,870 shares to 1,878 shares, valued at $456,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 25,858 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,162 shares, and has risen its stake in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG).

