Amalgamated Bank Trimmed Its Eli Lilly Co (LLY) Holding by $725,625 as Market Value Declined; Dillon & Associates Has Increased Holding in Danaher (DHR) by $352,521

Dillon & Associates Inc increased its stake in Danaher Corporation (DHR) by 6.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dillon & Associates Inc bought 2,691 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The institutional investor held 42,023 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.55 million, up from 39,332 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc who had been investing in Danaher Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.93B market cap company. The stock increased 1.95% or $2.69 during the last trading session, reaching $140.89. About 1.80M shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500.

Amalgamated Bank decreased its stake in Eli Lilly Co (LLY) by 4.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amalgamated Bank sold 5,625 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 125,203 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.25M, down from 130,828 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amalgamated Bank who had been investing in Eli Lilly Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.47B market cap company. The stock increased 2.56% or $2.85 during the last trading session, reaching $113.97. About 4.74 million shares traded or 15.55% up from the average. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 13/04/2018 – OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB), FIRST PD-1 INHIBITOR TO DEMONSTRATE SUPERIOR SURVIVAL BENEFIT COMPARED WITH CHEMOTHERAPY IN A PREDOMINANTLY CHINESE POPULATION WITH PREVIOUSLY TREATED NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER…; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination with Keytruda and anti-CD73 at International Oncolytic Virus Conference 2018; 19/04/2018 – FDA STAFF – SAFETY DATA OF LILLY RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS TREATMENT SUPPORTIVE OF 2 MG DOSE BUT NOT 4 MG DOSE; 08/03/2018 – PUMA BIOTECHNOLOGY REQUESTS REVIEW OF NEG OPINION ON NERATINIB; 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY SAYS INTERESTED IN BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT INCLUDING DEALS IN IMMUNO-ONCOLOGY AND OTHER CANCER DRUGS; 30/04/2018 – Merck: FDA Grants Priority Review to sBLA for Keytruda Combination; 10/04/2018 – Novartis drug Afinitor DISPERZ® receives FDA approval to treat TSC-associated partial-onset seizures; 06/04/2018 – Incyte’s new immunotherapy drug epacadostat failed to work in conjunction with Merck’s blockbuster melanoma drug Keytruda; 17/04/2018 – GLOBAL PHARMACEUTICALS : CITIGROUP PREFERS BUY RATED MERCK & CO, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB AND ELI LILLY IN THE US; 07/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMA – FDA APPROVAL OF DARZALEX IN COMBINATION WITH BORTEZOMIB, MELPHALAN AND PREDNISONE MARKS ITS FIFTH INDICATION IN MULTIPLE MYELOMA

Amalgamated Bank, which manages about $4.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 12,369 shares to 422,423 shares, valued at $42.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 690 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,507 shares, and has risen its stake in Att Inc (NYSE:T).

Since February 19, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $128.51 million activity. Shares for $26.97 million were sold by LILLY ENDOWMENT INC.

More notable recent Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Lilly Announces Changes in Senior Leadership – PRNewswire” on July 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Pharma Stock Roundup: PFE, MRK, LLY Q2 Earnings, Upjohn-MYL Merger – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Should Investors Know About Eli Lilly and Company’s (NYSE:LLY) Growth? – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “4 Drug Stocks Getting Smashed – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Lilly (LLY) Announces NEJM Publishes Positive Phase 3 Data for Emgality in Episodic Cluster Headache – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

