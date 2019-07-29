Amalgamated Bank Raised Position in Procter Gamble Co (PG) by $1.10 Million as Stock Price Rose; As Gallagher(Arthur J.)&Cocom Usd (AJG) Stock Rose, Shareholder Colonial Trust Advisors Has Decreased Its Stake

Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Procter Gamble Co (PG) by 3.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amalgamated Bank bought 10,541 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 318,170 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.11M, up from 307,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amalgamated Bank who had been investing in Procter Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $291.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $116.02. About 5.69 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S ON MERCK KGAA DEAL; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 19/04/2018 – P&G BOOSTS FORECAST FOR CORE EPS GROWTH; 14/03/2018 – OBJ LTD OBJ.AX – REGAINS RIGHTS TO SUB-CATEGORIES IN AMENDED AGREEMENT WITH PROCTER & GAMBLE; 30/05/2018 – Dreyfus Third Century Adds Merck & Co, Exits P&G; 19/04/2018 – P&G – “OTC JV WITH TEVA DELIVERED DISPROPORTIONATE TOP AND BOTTOM-LINE GROWTH”; 19/04/2018 – P&G MEDIA CALL BEGINS; 12/04/2018 – FTC: 20181022: ProAmpac PG Holdings LLC; Saw Mill Capital Partners, LP; 09/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces $1.25 Billion Debt Tender Offer; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO SEES INTENSIFYING RETAIL COMPETITION

Colonial Trust Advisors decreased its stake in Gallagher(Arthur J.)&Cocom Usd (AJG) by 82.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Colonial Trust Advisors sold 14,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,110 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $243,000, down from 17,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors who had been investing in Gallagher(Arthur J.)&Cocom Usd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $91.9. About 825,282 shares traded. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) has risen 22.44% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.01% the S&P500. Some Historical AJG News: 12/04/2018 – Premiership Rugby and Gallagher Announce Multi-Year Title Sponsor Partnership; 25/04/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Regular Second Quarter Dividend; 09/05/2018 – ARTHUR J GALLAGHER & CO – ANNOUNCED ACQUISITION OF AKRON, OHIO-BASED A.J. AMER AGENCY, INC; 02/05/2018 – ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER BUYS CLEARPOINT FINL; 12/03/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Palmer Atlantic Insurance Ltd; 01/05/2018 – Arthur J Gallagher & Co 1Q Net $239.2M; 09/05/2018 – Investment News: Bill Kline out as head of Gallagher’s $55 billion retirement-plan aggregator; 01/05/2018 – ARTHUR J GALLAGHER 1Q ADJ EPS $1.52, EST. $1.56; 01/05/2018 – ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER 1Q ADJ. REV. $1,192.7M; 09/04/2018 – ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER BUYS INTEGRITY TRANSPORTATION INSURANCE

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 16 sales for $262.64 million activity. 29,621 shares were sold by Skoufalos Ioannis, worth $2.86M on Friday, February 1. Taylor David S had sold 30,000 shares worth $2.97M. The insider PELTZ NELSON sold $119.77M. Shares for $99,936 were sold by Sheppard Valarie L. 9,000 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares with value of $891,000 were sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima. Another trade for 4,395 shares valued at $428,789 was sold by Schomburger Jeffrey K.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Willingdon Wealth has 0.09% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 3,583 shares. Davis R M Incorporated owns 99,820 shares. Winslow Asset Mngmt invested in 0.08% or 3,804 shares. Front Barnett Ltd Llc accumulated 0.27% or 15,988 shares. Dubuque National Bank Trust stated it has 43,865 shares. Waverton Inv Management stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Convergence Investment Ptnrs Limited Company reported 43,553 shares stake. St Germain D J Inc owns 167,013 shares or 1.89% of their US portfolio. Cypress Capital holds 44,042 shares. Garde Cap invested in 4,693 shares. Murphy Management holds 79,565 shares. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 193,997 shares or 0.82% of the stock. Pinnacle Limited has invested 0.49% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Rowland Invest Counsel Adv reported 0% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Deutsche Bancorp Ag holds 10.60 million shares.

Colonial Trust Advisors, which manages about $513.21M and $526.97 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 6,558 shares to 45,042 shares, valued at $8.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 12,351 shares in the quarter, for a total of 104,537 shares, and has risen its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $85,426 activity.

Analysts await Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.82 earnings per share, up 5.13% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.78 per share. AJG’s profit will be $152.59M for 28.02 P/E if the $0.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.15% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold AJG shares while 163 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 144.61 million shares or 1.89% less from 147.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Sigma Inv Counselors has 0.37% invested in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Verition Fund Management Lc has 0.04% invested in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) for 12,028 shares. Retirement Of Alabama reported 85,706 shares. Burgundy Asset Mgmt Ltd has 1.19M shares for 0.96% of their portfolio. 31,753 are held by Boston. 76,339 are owned by Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv. Icon Advisers invested in 0.07% or 8,400 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.02% or 2,987 shares. Korea Investment Corp invested in 14,306 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Farmers Merchants Invs has 0.01% invested in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) for 1,084 shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Company holds 322,934 shares. Strs Ohio holds 28,393 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Kornitzer Capital Ks has 0.76% invested in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky reported 17,200 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 211,330 were accumulated by Amundi Pioneer Asset.