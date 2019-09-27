Amalgamated Bank Raised By $333,184 Its Boston Pptys (BXP) Position; Marcus (MCS)’s Sentiment Is 1.42

Marcus Corp (MCS) investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.20, from 1.62 in 2019Q1. The ratio dropped, as 95 investment managers started new and increased positions, while 67 sold and decreased their holdings in Marcus Corp. The investment managers in our database reported: 19.24 million shares, down from 19.44 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Marcus Corp in top ten positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 23 Reduced: 44 Increased: 66 New Position: 29.

Amalgamated Bank increased Boston Pptys Inc (BXP) stake by 13.3% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Amalgamated Bank acquired 2,603 shares as Boston Pptys Inc (BXP)’s stock declined 3.60%. The Amalgamated Bank holds 22,180 shares with $2.86 million value, up from 19,577 last quarter. Boston Pptys Inc now has $20.02 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.60% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $129.54. About 494,094 shares traded. Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) has risen 8.91% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.91% the S&P500. Some Historical BXP News: 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties Sees 2Q FFO $1.53/Shr-FFO $1.55/Shr; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties Sees FY FFO $6.27/Shr-FFO $6.36/Shr; 25/04/2018 – BXP SEES VERTICAL CONSTRUCTION ONCE ANCHOR TENANT SIGNED; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES 1Q FFO/SHR $1.49, EST. $1.50; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties 1Q FFO $1.49/Shr; 25/04/2018 – Tony Wilbert: CoStar News Scoop: Boston Properties Bests Rivals With $616 Million Winning Bid for Santa Monica Business; 04/04/2018 – MFS Global Real Estate Fund Adds Boston Properties; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES INC BXP.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $6.27 TO $6.36; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties 1Q EPS $1.14; 10/04/2018 – Real Deal NY: Boston Properties to join as partner in Moinian’s 3 Hudson Boulevard

Among 3 analysts covering Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Boston Properties has $138 highest and $11600 lowest target. $127.75’s average target is -1.38% below currents $129.54 stock price. Boston Properties had 8 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, September 10. Deutsche Bank maintained Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) on Wednesday, April 10 with “Hold” rating. As per Wednesday, August 14, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup.

Amalgamated Bank decreased Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) stake by 3,902 shares to 28,546 valued at $5.23M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX) stake by 4,339 shares and now owns 34,015 shares. Deere Company (NYSE:DE) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 36 investors sold BXP shares while 143 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 377.98 million shares or 177.78% more from 136.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Quadrant Cap Limited Com holds 23,685 shares. Capital Fund Mngmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) for 11,367 shares. Yhb Advsr invested in 1,975 shares. Allstate Corporation has 19,213 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Virginia Retirement Et Al stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). Citadel Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). Cibc Asset Mngmt invested in 13,665 shares. Fmr Lc owns 4.87 million shares. Signaturefd Ltd Com invested 0% in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). Raymond James Financial Svcs Advisors stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). Susquehanna Int Group Llp accumulated 4,019 shares. Moreover, Bokf Na has 0.01% invested in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). Deutsche Retail Bank Ag holds 0.06% or 797,976 shares in its portfolio. Massmutual Fsb Adv has invested 0% in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). Janney Montgomery Scott Llc reported 2,747 shares.

More notable recent Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Looks Like A Quality Company – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Eyes on REITs for WeWork fallout – Seeking Alpha” published on September 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Boston Properties acquires property for $106M – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Boston Properties (BXP) to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences – Business Wire” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Worry About Boston Properties, Inc.’s (NYSE:BXP) CEO Pay Cheque? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts. The company has market cap of $1.16 billion. As of December 29, 2016, the firm operated approximately 68 movie theatres with 885 screens in Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, and Ohio; and owned or managed approximately 4,992 hotel and resort rooms. It has a 24.57 P/E ratio. It also operates a family entertainment center in under the Funset Boulevard name in Appleton, Wisconsin, as well as owns and operates a retail outlet under the name of RonnieÂ’s Plaza.

The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $36.85. About 119,465 shares traded. The Marcus Corporation (MCS) has declined 8.64% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.64% the S&P500. Some Historical MCS News: 23/03/2018 – Marcus Theatres® Recognizes Vendor Partners of Excellence; 11/04/2018 – The Marcus Corporation to Webcast May 8, 2018 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 15/05/2018 – Nationally Recognized Firms Selected to Design Milwaukee’s First Arts-Focused Hotel; 08/05/2018 – The Marcus Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 07/04/2018 – jenny strasburg: Breaking on @DowJones Deutsche Bank Investment-Banking Executive Marcus Schenck Has Discussed Leaving. More to; 11/04/2018 – The Marcus Corporation to Webcast May 8, 2018 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 22/04/2018 – DJ Marcus Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCS); 26/04/2018 – The Marcus Corporation Reports Record Revenues and Earnings for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2018; 26/04/2018 – MARCUS CORP 1Q EPS 35C, EST. 34C; 09/05/2018 – The Marcus Corporation to Participate in 19th Annual B. Riley & Co. Investor Conference May 23

More notable recent The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) Is An Attractive Dividend Stock – Here’s Why – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “The Marcus Corporation to Participate in 5th Annual B. Riley & Co. FBR Consumer & Media Conference October 3 – Business Wire” published on September 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on September 08, 2019. More interesting news about The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Movie Tavern plans October debut at Brookfield Square: Slideshow – Milwaukee Business Journal” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Apple, IPOs And German Auto – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 07, 2019.

Analysts await The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.56 per share. MCS’s profit will be $17.58 million for 16.45 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by The Marcus Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.50% negative EPS growth.