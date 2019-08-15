Amalgamated Bank Position In Mastercard (MA) Was Raised; Penn Capital Management Co Position in Wpx Energy (WPX) Has Boosted by $1.85 Million

Penn Capital Management Co Inc increased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (WPX) by 20.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc bought 142,385 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.09% . The hedge fund held 825,591 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.82M, up from 683,206 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Wpx Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $9.97. About 1.17 million shares traded. WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) has declined 45.08% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WPX News: 23/05/2018 – WPX Energy: As of 5 P.M. ET Tuesday, $548.6M Aggregate Principal Amount of 2022 Notes, $40.8M Aggregate Principal Amount of 2023 Notes Were Validly Tendered; 30/04/2018 – Williston Basin Adds WPX Energy, Exits Cimarex; 23/05/2018 – WPX Energy at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northland Today; 02/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION 102.7 MBOE/D; 17/05/2018 – WPX Energy Favored by 8 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 02/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 6C, EST. LOSS/SHR 2C; 26/03/2018 – WPX Energy CEO sees crude demand rising despite electric cars; 20/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC – IN SECOND AMENDMENT, AGGREGATE MAXIMUM CREDIT AMOUNT IS INCREASED TO $3.0 BLN; 15/03/2018 – Valerie M. Williams Joins WPX Energy Bd of Directors; 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 6c

Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 1.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amalgamated Bank bought 1,944 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 137,265 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.32M, up from 135,321 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amalgamated Bank who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $274.89B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $3.79 during the last trading session, reaching $270.94. About 892,785 shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Penn Capital Management Co Inc, which manages about $7.64B and $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) by 44,066 shares to 109,297 shares, valued at $2.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) by 84,051 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 248,486 shares, and cut its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies Co.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold WPX shares while 97 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 394.35 million shares or 0.75% more from 391.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.07% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Paragon Assocs & Paragon Assocs Ii Joint Venture reported 400,000 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp has invested 0.03% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Cna has 0.52% invested in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Moreover, Advsr Asset Management has 0% invested in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) for 20,618 shares. Moreover, Lenox Wealth Mgmt has 0.12% invested in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Lpl Fincl Limited Liability has invested 0% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Corecommodity Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 0.54% invested in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) for 71,890 shares. The Japan-based Asset Mgmt One has invested 0% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Hanson Mcclain invested in 533 shares or 0% of the stock. 42,909 are owned by Profund Advsr Ltd Co. Manufacturers Life Insurance Co The reported 0.01% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). The Ohio-based Cleararc Capital has invested 0.02% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Tower Cap Limited (Trc) holds 19,865 shares. Sirios Capital Limited Partnership holds 353,650 shares.

