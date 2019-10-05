Amalgamated Bank Lowered United Parcel Service (UPS) Stake as Shares Rose; As Abbvie (ABBV) Market Value Declined, Boyd Watterson Asset Management Lifted by $321,192 Its Holding

Amalgamated Bank decreased its stake in United Parcel Service (UPS) by 11.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amalgamated Bank sold 11,724 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 92,656 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.57 million, down from 104,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amalgamated Bank who had been investing in United Parcel Service for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.32B market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $117.49. About 2.28 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 10/04/2018 – FITCH: EMEA AUTOS BREAK-UPS SUPPORT FINANCIALS, HURT DIVERSITY; 21/03/2018 – Schneider Electric Announces Availability of APC Smart-UPS with Li-Ion Technology for the UK & Ireland; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON UPS PRODUCTION GROWTH FORECAST TO 2-3%/YR THROUGH 2022; 04/04/2018 – Carvana Ups Car Buying Horsepower in Lexington, Offering Free Delivery; 25/04/2018 – UPS Offers Buyouts to Some Managers; 21/03/2018 – GERALD HARVEY UPS VOTING STAKE IN HARVEY NORMAN TO 30.51%; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Otlks Of Jpn’s State Street Trust, Seven Bank To Pos; 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO SEES GLOBAL GDP GROWTH AT 3.5 PERCENT; 18/05/2018 – S&PGR Ups Spain’s Balearic Islands To ‘BBB+’; Outlook Positive; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg On SBI’s AT1; Publishes FAQ On Indian Hybrids

Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 15.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc bought 4,461 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 33,457 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.43M, up from 28,996 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.81B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $74.66. About 6.94M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 26/04/2018 – AbbVie Rises on Hepatitis C Beat, Alexion on Study: Health Wrap; 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type II Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed; 28/03/2018 – lmmunovaccine Announces Initiation of Patient Dosing in lnvestigator-Sponsored Phase 2 Clinical Trial of Its Lead Candidate DPX-Survivac Used in Combination with Pembrolizumab in Patients with DLBCL; 17/05/2018 – SYNDAX: ENTINOSTAT/KEYTRUDA TRIAL SUGGESTS `ENHANCED BENEFIT`; 17/05/2018 – Eisai Announces Data at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting Showcasing LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Combination Therapy Under Strategic Oncology Collaboration with Merck; 16/05/2018 – Dynavax to Present New Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) at the 2018 American Society for Clinical; 30/04/2018 – Merck: FDA Grants Priority Review to sBLA for Keytruda Combination; 02/05/2018 – Positive Federal Legislation Could Lead to Exponential Growth in Marijuana and CBD Industry; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie Announces Results from Phase 2 Study Evaluating Rovalpituzumab Tesirine (Rova-T) for Third-Line Treatment of Patients wi; 25/04/2018 – Shire willing to back $64 bln Takeda bid but market signals doubts

Since June 26, 2019, it had 12 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $16.22 million activity. The insider RAPP EDWARD J bought $504,750. The insider Schumacher Laura J bought $1.76 million. Shares for $2.05 million were bought by CHASE WILLIAM J on Wednesday, June 26. 15,552 shares valued at $1.00 million were bought by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan on Friday, August 16. Another trade for 30,000 shares valued at $2.02 million was made by Gosebruch Henry O on Monday, July 29. Another trade for 7,525 shares valued at $498,057 was bought by Donoghoe Nicholas.

Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc, which manages about $4.87 billion and $146.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 1,881 shares to 5,741 shares, valued at $995,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG) by 613 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,587 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Barclays Agg Bond (AGG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.05 EPS, up 12.64% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.75 billion for 14.33 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual EPS reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.59% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1.