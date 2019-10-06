Amalgamated Bank Lowered Its Facebook (FB) Stake; Monarch Partners Asset Management Has Lowered By $5.93 Million Its Olin (OLN) Stake

Amalgamated Bank decreased Facebook Inc (FB) stake by 11.65% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Amalgamated Bank sold 41,883 shares as Facebook Inc (FB)’s stock rose 0.62%. The Amalgamated Bank holds 317,618 shares with $61.30M value, down from 359,501 last quarter. Facebook Inc now has $501.10 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.60% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $180.45. About 10.48 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 24/05/2018 – Facebook launches searchable archive of U.S. political ads; 20/03/2018 – Mike Butcher: BREAKING: Cambridge Analytica, the data firm at the center of the Facebook controversy, has suspended its CEO; 04/04/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Facebook says tens of millions more people might have been exposed in the Cambridge Analytica; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 2.7 percent and gains of more than 1.5 percent in Netflix and Amazon; 19/03/2018 – British prime minister very concerned by Facebook data abuse reports; 07/03/2018 – HUNGARY’S LAZAR SAYS FACEBOOK DELETED HIS ANTI-IMMIGRANT VIDEO; 26/03/2018 – “Rocked to the core of its business model, Facebook has no choice but to take away Shopify’s punchbowl,” Left wrote in a note; 27/03/2018 – Christopher Wylie, the whistleblower behind the Facebook and Cambridge Analytica data scandal, is answering questions from U.K. lawmakers; 16/05/2018 – ISS BACKS SHAREHOLDER PROPOSALS FOR RISK COMMITTEE AND CONTENT REPORT AMID SOCIAL CONCERNS; 22/03/2018 – Facebook co-founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg broke his silence on the matter Wednesday, in an apology tour

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc decreased Olin Corp (OLN) stake by 71.27% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc sold 282,395 shares as Olin Corp (OLN)’s stock declined 4.97%. The Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc holds 113,820 shares with $2.49 million value, down from 396,215 last quarter. Olin Corp now has $2.93B valuation. The stock increased 1.65% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $17.86. About 1.21 million shares traded. Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) has declined 30.43% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical OLN News: 01/05/2018 – OLIN 1Q ADJ OPER EPS 12C, EST. 20C; 22/05/2018 – REG-Aktia Bank plc: Managers’ transactions — Sam Olin- as part of the share-based incentive scheme; 01/05/2018 – Olin Corp 1Q EPS 12c; 01/05/2018 – Olin Corp Announces a $500 M Shr Buyback Authorization; 23/04/2018 – S&P REVISES OLIN CORP. TO RATING ‘BB+’ FROM ‘BB’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 08/05/2018 – Olin Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 14/05/2018 – Olin at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – Olin at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 15; 08/05/2018 – Olin Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 23/05/2018 – Olin at Vertical Research Partners Materials Conference Jun 14

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.39 billion for 23.25 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity. The insider THIEL PETER sold $4.05M.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 10/04/2019: FB,HPQ,RNG,AVT,TXN – Nasdaq” on October 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Large Internet stocks ‘compelling’ heading into earnings – RBC – Seeking Alpha” published on October 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Amazon and Roku Are Becoming a Duopoly in Connected TV – Nasdaq” on October 04, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Time to Friend Facebook Stock as FB Nears Major Support – Investorplace.com” published on October 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 10/03/2019: SNAP,FB,CRWD,SFET,GPRO – Nasdaq” with publication date: October 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Birch Hill Advsr Ltd stated it has 11,933 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Marathon Partners Equity Mngmt Llc owns 112,500 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Co owns 17,490 shares. Royal London Asset Management Ltd reported 1.16M shares. Harvard Mgmt accumulated 8.1% or 170,081 shares. Narwhal Management stated it has 0.63% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Verus Fincl Partners Incorporated holds 1,062 shares. Umb Bankshares N A Mo reported 123,333 shares. Communications Of Virginia Va holds 1,623 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Scott Selber holds 1.78% or 18,318 shares. Renaissance Gru Ltd Liability Com holds 1.27% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 162,386 shares. Valley Advisers holds 3,364 shares. Horan Mgmt invested in 5.83% or 168,749 shares. Insight 2811 holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 2,547 shares. Bank & Trust Of The West reported 114,299 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Facebook has $24500 highest and $195 lowest target. $225.83’s average target is 25.15% above currents $180.45 stock price. Facebook had 15 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy” on Monday, June 24. M Partners reinitiated Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Friday, August 2 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) earned “Buy” rating by JMP Securities on Wednesday, June 19. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by Credit Suisse. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, April 9 by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of FB in report on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy” rating.

Amalgamated Bank increased Array Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) stake by 8,641 shares to 39,966 valued at $1.85 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) stake by 4,107 shares and now owns 71,640 shares. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.40, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 38 investors sold OLN shares while 80 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 145.07 million shares or 1.97% less from 147.98 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.25% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) or 1.75M shares. Moreover, Alliancebernstein LP has 0% invested in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Com accumulated 81,310 shares. Wells Fargo Co Mn reported 0% stake. Moore Cap Management Ltd Partnership invested 0.05% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Fincl Bank Of America De owns 839,852 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Principal Fincl Gp owns 847,197 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Ameritas Inv Prtnrs Inc accumulated 48,248 shares. Bollard Gru Ltd Liability owns 3,261 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Globeflex Cap LP has 0.26% invested in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) for 56,457 shares. Fifth Third Natl Bank has invested 0% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Engines Advsrs Lc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Morgan Stanley stated it has 846,882 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.01% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) or 342,501 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest Grp (Ca) holds 0% or 440 shares.

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc increased Providence Svc Corp (NASDAQ:PRSC) stake by 18,380 shares to 61,675 valued at $3.54 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HBHC) stake by 14,045 shares and now owns 200,393 shares. Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering Olin (NYSE:OLN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Olin has $32 highest and $2300 lowest target. $26.67’s average target is 49.33% above currents $17.86 stock price. Olin had 7 analyst reports since April 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Alembic given on Monday, June 24. The company was upgraded on Monday, April 15 by Nomura. Morgan Stanley downgraded Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) rating on Friday, July 19. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $2300 target.

More notable recent Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do You Like Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) At This P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Clayton firm’s Winchester division lands $28M contract to operate key Army ammunition plant – St. Louis Business Journal” published on September 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Olin conducting turnaround at Texas EDC plant – report – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Winchester Awarded US Army Contract to Manage and Operate Lake City Army Ammunition Plant – PRNewswire” published on September 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Olin to manage U.S. army Lake City Army Ammunition plant for 7 years – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 29, 2019.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $716,852 activity. 5,000 shares valued at $85,000 were bought by Smith Vince J on Monday, August 12. Sutton Scott McDougald also bought $165,678 worth of Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) on Wednesday, May 8. Shares for $4,479 were bought by Shipp Earl L on Tuesday, August 6. 600 Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) shares with value of $10,872 were bought by VERMILLION TERESA M. Alderman Heidi S also bought $33,374 worth of Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) on Wednesday, August 21. $178,490 worth of Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) was bought by BUNCH C ROBERT.