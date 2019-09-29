Amalgamated Bank Lowered Honeywell Intl (HON) Holding; Lpl Financial Trimmed Mercadolibre (MELI) Stake

Amalgamated Bank decreased Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) stake by 2.77% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Amalgamated Bank sold 2,867 shares as Honeywell Intl Inc (HON)’s stock rose 0.89%. The Amalgamated Bank holds 100,707 shares with $17.58M value, down from 103,574 last quarter. Honeywell Intl Inc now has $120.91B valuation. The stock increased 0.60% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $168.04. About 2.51 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 24/04/2018 – CPSC: HONEYWELL RECALLS HARD HATS DUE TO RISK OF HEAD INJURY; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl: Szlosek to Retire for Personal Reasons; 12/03/2018 – Honeywell, other US companies look to benefit from China’s gigantic ‘Belt and Road’ initiative; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell raises full-year forecast as aerospace business soars; 08/04/2018 – Aramco takes step to integrating petrochems into United States’ biggest refinery; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT DOES NOT RESTRICT HONEYWELL’S ABILITY TO PAY DIVIDENDS, NOR DOES IT CONTAIN FINANCIAL COVENANTS; 17/05/2018 – Industrial Wireless Sensors: 2018 Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are ABB, Honeywell, Emerson, Siemens, and Texas Instruments – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q Adj EPS $1.95; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell: Unit on Track to Spin Into Standalone, Publicly Traded Company by End 3Q; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SEES MINOR EFFECT FROM TARIFFS

Lpl Financial Llc decreased Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) stake by 8.33% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Lpl Financial Llc sold 604 shares as Mercadolibre Inc (MELI)’s stock rose 28.20%. The Lpl Financial Llc holds 6,648 shares with $4.07 million value, down from 7,252 last quarter. Mercadolibre Inc now has $26.92 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.52% or $8.34 during the last trading session, reaching $541.52. About 317,290 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 81.04% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.04% the S&P500.

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Honeywell declares $0.90 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on September 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Honeywell: Forecasting The September Dividend Increase – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Honeywell: Stick With What Has Been Working – Seeking Alpha” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Is Honeywell a Buy? – The Motley Fool” published on August 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Honeywell reaffirms guidance for Q3 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Honeywell International (NYSE:HON), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Honeywell International has $19700 highest and $183 lowest target. $189’s average target is 12.47% above currents $168.04 stock price. Honeywell International had 8 analyst reports since April 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, July 19, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The stock of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, September 27 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, July 19. Morgan Stanley maintained Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) rating on Monday, April 22. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $183 target. The stock of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, July 19. Citigroup maintained Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) rating on Monday, September 9. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $19700 target. Barclays Capital maintained Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) on Tuesday, July 9 with “Overweight” rating.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45B for 20.90 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Amalgamated Bank increased Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) stake by 8,872 shares to 94,448 valued at $5.28 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) stake by 3,592 shares and now owns 37,881 shares. Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 42 investors sold HON shares while 503 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 512.29 million shares or 0.70% more from 508.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cannell Peter B Inc holds 0.31% or 47,220 shares in its portfolio. Lmr Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership invested in 6,463 shares. Mckinley Cap Management Ltd Llc Delaware has 194,448 shares for 2.16% of their portfolio. Ent Finance Services has 1,689 shares. 263,156 were reported by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund. Rothschild & Co Asset Mgmt Us accumulated 288,176 shares or 0.54% of the stock. Wade G W Inc owns 1.85% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 116,478 shares. Cutter Brokerage has 2,690 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Braun Stacey Associate has 0.9% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). California-based Capital Planning Advisors Limited Liability Corp has invested 1.02% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Philadelphia Tru holds 2,371 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Duncker Streett And holds 0.6% or 15,206 shares in its portfolio. Macroview Management Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.25% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Trexquant Investment Lp invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Headinvest Limited Company owns 0.34% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 6,856 shares.

Among 7 analysts covering MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. MercadoLibre has $80000 highest and $61500 lowest target. $712.38’s average target is 31.55% above currents $541.52 stock price. MercadoLibre had 14 analyst reports since April 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, September 9 the stock rating was upgraded by HSBC to “Buy”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, August 13 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, August 7 by Credit Suisse. Citigroup upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Thursday, August 8 report. JP Morgan upgraded it to “Overweight” rating and $75000 target in Tuesday, August 13 report. As per Tuesday, September 10, the company rating was upgraded by BTIG Research. The stock of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, August 8 by Stifel Nicolaus.

Analysts await MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.02 earnings per share, up 108.70% or $0.25 from last year’s $-0.23 per share. MELI’s profit will be $994,202 for 6769.00 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual earnings per share reported by MercadoLibre, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -93.55% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.27, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 30 investors sold MELI shares while 131 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 38.27 million shares or 36.45% less from 60.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rafferty Asset Management Limited Liability Corp invested 0.04% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). First Manhattan Company has invested 0% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Lord Abbett And stated it has 134,384 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Company reported 0.05% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Cheyne Capital Management (Uk) Llp holds 2,000 shares. Destination Wealth accumulated 134 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management owns 580 shares. Hanseatic Mgmt owns 35 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Atria Limited Co holds 0.03% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) for 17,455 shares. Daiwa Gp holds 0.01% or 1,650 shares. Captrust Finance Advsrs has invested 0% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Amp Cap Investors Limited has invested 0.06% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). 6,648 are held by Lpl Financial. Artisan Prtn Limited Partnership has invested 0.27% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Raymond James & holds 0.01% or 10,189 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Better Buy: MercadoLibre vs. Amazon – Nasdaq” on September 19, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Goldman Sachs Positive on MercadoLibre (MELI) – StreetInsider.com” published on September 10, 2019, Fool.com published: “Checking the Performance of 5 Mm-Mm Good Stocks, 1 Year Later – The Motley Fool” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Checking the Performance of 5 Stocks for the Next 5 Years – The Motley Fool” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon’s Newest Prime Market Is the Country with the Amazon Running Through It – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 11, 2019.