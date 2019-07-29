Amalgamated Bank Lifted Its Apple (AAPL) Holding by $3.29 Million; Valuation Rose; As Trinseo Sa (TSE) Market Value Declined, Holder Wilen Investment Management Increased Position

Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amalgamated Bank bought 17,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 714,263 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $135.67 million, up from 696,863 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amalgamated Bank who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $967.75B market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $210.33. About 16.53M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 06/05/2018 – Apple supplier raises fears over US-China trade spat; 15/03/2018 – Ex-Apple chief: Centene partnership with pharmacy start-up will drive better care with lower costs; 11/04/2018 – APPLE CUTS ORDERS FOR HOMEPOD AMID POOR SALES: COMMERCIAL TIMES; 04/05/2018 – Qualcomm to depose Apple services chief Eddy Cue; 02/05/2018 – Tech Today: Apple’s Revenge, Snap Unstructured, Google’s Headaches — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – While Apple products still get prominent placement in university bookstores, Google’s low-cost Chromebooks have surged to over half of all computing devices shipped to schools; 10/05/2018 – Apple looks to `green’ metal for use in iPhone and MacBook; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-Apple to expand secure wireless chip beyond payments- The Information; 27/03/2018 – Apple Launches Low-Cost IPad for Education, Targeting Google; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Apple Inc. ‘AA+’ Rating; Outlook Stable

Wilen Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Trinseo Sa (TSE) by 23.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilen Investment Management Corp bought 8,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.94% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 44,473 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.00M, up from 35,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilen Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Trinseo Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.24% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $38.97. About 133,182 shares traded. Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) has declined 44.56% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.99% the S&P500. Some Historical TSE News: 02/05/2018 – Trinseo 1Q EPS $2.71; 02/05/2018 – Trinseo 1Q Net $120.3M; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management Buys New 1.8% Position in Trinseo; 19/04/2018 – DJ Trinseo SA, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TSE); 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Trinseo To Ba3; Outlook Stable; 08/05/2018 – Trinseo at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Trinseo 1Q Adj EPS $2.76; 22/05/2018 – Trinseo President and CEO Chris Pappas Appears on CNBC’s Mad Money; 01/05/2018 – Trinseo Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Trinseo Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Dow Movers: BA, AAPL – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 07/09/2019: AMRH, RESN, MFGP, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Should You Buy Apple (AAPL) Ahead of Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Dan Nathan’s Apple Options Trade – Benzinga” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Com Of Toledo Na Oh holds 2.82% or 58,041 shares. 672,007 are owned by Sq Advisors Limited Co. Aristotle Mngmt Limited stated it has 2,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Iron Ltd Liability Company invested 2.66% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Middleton And Incorporated Ma has invested 3.88% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Hallmark Capital Management holds 2.82% or 136,363 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Guild Investment has 4.96% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Etrade Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 63,243 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Eastern Commercial Bank invested in 159,820 shares or 2.03% of the stock. Bb&T Corp holds 1.46% or 431,366 shares. 55,381 were accumulated by First Bancshares. Harvest Capital Mngmt owns 5,148 shares. Columbia Asset Mgmt has 93,786 shares for 4.75% of their portfolio. Taurus Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 133,355 shares. Moreover, Virginia Retirement Et Al has 2.55% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

More important recent Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Introducing Trinseo (NYSE:TSE), The Stock That Dropped 42% In The Last Year – Yahoo Finance” on May 05, 2019, also Businesswire.com published article titled: “Trinseo Announces Release Date and Conference Call for its Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Business Wire”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Has Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Been Employing Capital Shrewdly? – Yahoo Finance” on June 04, 2019. More interesting news about Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Trinseo Releases 9th Annual Sustainability & Corporate Social Responsibility Report – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 23, 2019.