Amalgamated Bank Increases Stake in The Boeing Company (BA); Motley Fool Asset Management Upped Its Holding in Walt Disney Co The (DIS) as Shares Rose

Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in The Boeing Company (BA) by 2.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amalgamated Bank bought 1,753 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 80,843 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.84M, up from 79,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amalgamated Bank who had been investing in The Boeing Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $186.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $331.38. About 4.09 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 31/05/2018 – BOEING: CUSTOMER INTEREST IN NEW MIDRANGE JET `FIRMING UP’; 23/03/2018 – Boeing, All Nippon Airways Finalize Order for Two 777 Freighters; 09/04/2018 – Boeing’s Tapestry Solutions Sensor Integration Platform Goes Live at BAE Systems; 17/04/2018 – U.S. to announce new weapons export policy on Thursday; 23/04/2018 – AstroNova Receives FAA Supplemental Type Certificate to Retrofit Boeing 737NG Aircraft with ToughWriter® 5 Flight Deck Data Printer; 30/04/2018 – BOEING ‘ENCOURAGED’ BY END OF US DEFENSE SPENDING CAPS; 09/05/2018 – BOEING SEES NO MATERIAL IMPACT FROM US STEEL, ALUMINUM TARIFFS; 15/05/2018 – USTR CALLS WTO RULING IN AIRBUS, BOEING CASE IMPORTANT VICTORY; 06/03/2018 – Boeing, Hawaiian Airlines Announce Purchase of 10 787 Dreamliners; 22/05/2018 – AIRBUS AND THE EUROPEAN MEMBER STATES FRANCE, GERMANY, SPAIN AND THE UK HAVE AGREED ON SOME AMENDMENTS TO A380 AND A350XWB REIMBURSABLE LAUNCH INVESTMENT (RLI) LOANS

Motley Fool Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co The (DIS) by 15.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc bought 3,148 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 22,995 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55M, up from 19,847 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.94% or $7.01 during the last trading session, reaching $134.86. About 28.60M shares traded or 213.08% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 02/04/2018 – ESPN+ to Launch April 12, Bringing Sports Fans More Live Sports, Exclusive Originals and On-Demand Library – All for $4.99 Pe; 04/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Disney Channel Greenlights Live-Action Comedy ‘Coop and Cami Ask the World’; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox Assets, Threatening Disney Deal — 4th Update; 29/05/2018 – DISNEY LINES UP FINANCING IN CASE FOX BOARD DEMANDS CASH – CNBC, CITING; 08/03/2018 – Shareholders Elect 10 Directors at the Walt Disney Co. Annual Meeting; 28/04/2018 – DISNEY SEES AVENGERS OPENING WEEKEND IN $225M-$240M RANGE; 15/03/2018 – Sky Confidentiality Pact Also With Walt Disney Co; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – QTRLY LOWER OPERATING INCOME IN CABLE NETWORKS PRIMARILY DUE TO A LOSS AT BAMTECH AND DECREASES AT FREEFORM AND ESPN; 11/03/2018 – DISNEY SAYS ‘BLACK PANTHER’ GLOBAL CUME TO SUNDAY $1.08B; 06/03/2018 – Former ESPN host sues network for “misogynistic” culture

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Financial Corporation In holds 1,777 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Eagle Asset owns 4,082 shares. State Farm Mutual Automobile has 42.21M shares. Cordasco Finance Net stated it has 0.29% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Midas Mgmt has 1.26% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Prudential Fin has invested 0.7% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). James Investment Research owns 116,509 shares. Taylor Asset Management accumulated 0.25% or 3,500 shares. Moreover, Callahan Advsr Ltd Company has 2.21% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 106,726 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has 553,877 shares. Castleark Ltd Llc owns 2,000 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 7,936 are held by Farmers Tru Com. Thematic Partners Limited Liability accumulated 520,528 shares. Samlyn Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 799,190 shares. Rdl Fincl accumulated 14,461 shares.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Activision, CVS, Disney, Kraft Heinz, Uber and More Earnings Coming This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 04, 2019, also Businessinsider.com with their article: “Disney hits all-time high after record-setting ‘Avengers’ opening (DIS) – Business Insider” published on April 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Disney Stock Will Reward You for the Long Haul – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “The Case for Walt Disney as a Stock to Own for the Next Decade – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commercial Bank Of The West has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Webster Bancorp N A invested 1.04% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). U S Global Invsts stated it has 13,022 shares or 2.15% of all its holdings. First State Bank Of Hutchinson has 0.26% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Moreover, Next Century Growth Lc has 0.51% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Bangor Savings Bank accumulated 0.1% or 1,394 shares. Qs Investors Limited Liability Co invested in 68,237 shares. The Texas-based Hodges Cap Management has invested 1.06% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Moreover, Associated Banc has 1.29% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Blackrock holds 0.58% or 33.82M shares in its portfolio. Nippon Life Glob Investors Americas holds 30,150 shares or 0.92% of its portfolio. Moreover, Mitchell Capital Mgmt has 0.33% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Suvretta Management Llc holds 5.59% or 506,344 shares in its portfolio. Indiana-based Peloton Wealth Strategists has invested 2.51% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Grandfield Dodd has invested 0.08% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Boeing Crisis And Airbus Recovery – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Amid Trade War Flare, Earnings Continue With Disney And Uber This Week – Benzinga” published on August 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Analyst Explains Why Boeing’s $4.9B Charge Announcement Is Encouraging – Benzinga” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Boeing Retains Institutional Investor Support – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Boeingâ€™s 6-Month Deliveries Plunge by More Than a Third – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 09, 2019.