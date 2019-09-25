Amalgamated Bank Increased Stake in Concho Resources (CXO) by $345,359 as Shares Declined; Texas Pac Ld Tr (TPL) Valuation Declined While Cambrian Capital Limited Partnership Has Decreased Its Position

Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Concho Resources Inc (CXO) by 14.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amalgamated Bank bought 3,353 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.20% . The institutional investor held 27,112 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.80M, up from 23,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amalgamated Bank who had been investing in Concho Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $71.37. About 1.54M shares traded. Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) has declined 34.51% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.51% the S&P500. Some Historical CXO News: 28/03/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES INC – CONCHO SHAREHOLDERS WILL OWN ABOUT 74.5% OF COMBINED CO, AND RSP SHAREHOLDERS WILL OWN ABOUT 25.5%; 22/05/2018 – Concho Presenting at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – CONCHO HOLDERS TO OWN ABOUT 74.5% OF COMBINED CO; 30/03/2018 – Concho Resources’ (CXO) CEO Tim Leach on Concho Resources Acquisition of RSP Permian (Transcript); 14/05/2018 – Concho at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES INC – TRANSACTION ADDS 2.2 BLN BOE OF RESOURCE POTENTIAL; 26/03/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES INC CXO.N CEO SAYS EXPECTS MANY MORE ‘SMALL IMPROVEMENTS’ IN WELL EFFICIENCIES IN NEXT 2-3 YEARS; 09/04/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into RSP Permian, Inc. in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Concho Resources Inc; 28/03/2018 – Concho Buys RSP to Expand Permian Basin Portfolio (Video); 01/05/2018 – Concho Resources 1Q EPS $5.58

Cambrian Capital Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Texas Pac Ld Tr (TPL) by 18.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambrian Capital Limited Partnership sold 1,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.55% . The hedge fund held 4,550 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.58M, down from 5,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambrian Capital Limited Partnership who had been investing in Texas Pac Ld Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $2.93 during the last trading session, reaching $650. About 7,700 shares traded. Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) has risen 9.29% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 2 investors sold TPL shares while 53 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 1.15 million shares or 7.73% more from 1.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bridges Management holds 0.11% in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) or 3,704 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker stated it has 726 shares. Menta Cap Limited Liability Com owns 873 shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio. State Street holds 12,508 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Syntal Capital Prtnrs Ltd Llc has 0.51% invested in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Mad River Investors has 57,120 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership invested in 0.01% or 634 shares. 324 are held by Inv Management Of Virginia Ltd Liability. Sg Mngmt Ltd Company holds 0.14% or 1,124 shares in its portfolio. 5,602 were reported by Fernwood Inv Management Limited Liability Com. 11,713 are held by Raymond James & Associates. First Republic Mngmt accumulated 0% or 297 shares. Bokf Na has 4,900 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Stephens Ar has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Millennium invested 0% of its portfolio in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL).

Since March 25, 2019, it had 104 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.87 million activity. On Monday, April 8 Horizon Kinetics LLC bought $5,702 worth of Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) or 7 shares.

Investors sentiment is 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 45 investors sold CXO shares while 135 reduced holdings. only 65 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 189.01 million shares or 0.31% more from 188.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arcadia Mgmt Mi holds 0.01% or 500 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr Inc reported 47 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp Inc (Ca) owns 69 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Axa accumulated 206,715 shares. Buckingham Cap Mgmt owns 40,286 shares or 0.51% of their US portfolio. Parkside State Bank And Trust owns 122 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 1.01M were reported by Van Eck Assocs. Tortoise Capital Advsrs Limited Liability owns 88,990 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Tributary Capital Llc holds 0.05% or 6,600 shares in its portfolio. Connable Office has 0.24% invested in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). Legal General Gru Public Limited Company invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). Meeder Asset Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) for 109 shares. Cap Ok has invested 0.09% in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans reported 0.02% stake. Papp L Roy & Associates has 2,499 shares.

Amalgamated Bank, which manages about $4.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cdw Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) by 16,354 shares to 17,270 shares, valued at $1.92 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 3,878 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,805 shares, and cut its stake in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Since August 5, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.44 million activity. BRIDWELL TUCKER S also bought $492,240 worth of Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) shares. HARPER JACK F also bought $654,000 worth of Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) shares. $139,800 worth of Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) was bought by Merriman Gary A. Helms Susan J bought $49,084 worth of stock or 700 shares.