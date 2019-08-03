Amalgamated Bank Increased Its Stake in Coca (KO) by $650,716; Catalyst Capital Advisors Lowered Its Stake in Illumina (ILMN) as Share Price Declined

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 6.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc sold 3,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 53,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.47 million, down from 56,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $4.28 during the last trading session, reaching $297.38. About 878,531 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 24/04/2018 – Illumina Sees FY18 Revenue Up 15%-16%; 24/04/2018 – Illumina 1Q Adj EPS $1.45; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC ILMN.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $4.75 TO $4.85; 09/05/2018 – CareDx: Made One-Time Payment to Illumina and Will Pay Royalties on Sales of Future Commercialized Products; 10/04/2018 – Loxo and Illumina in partnership over diagnostic for cancer drug; 13/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb, Illumina to Collaborate to Develop, Commercialize Companion Diagnostics for Bristol-Myers Squibb Oncology Immunotherapies; 05/03/2018 Illumina Health Offers GAINSWave in Scottsdale; 30/03/2018 – ILLUMINA INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Illumina, Inc. – ILMN; 30/05/2018 – Designer babies are just one example of the ethical dilemmas faced by the genomics industry Illumina CEO Francis deSouza’s company makes machines that let companies like 23andMe understand their customers’ DNA; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA 1Q ADJ EPS $1.45, EST. $1.02

Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Coca (KO) by 2.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amalgamated Bank bought 14,146 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 557,720 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.14M, up from 543,574 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amalgamated Bank who had been investing in Coca for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $223.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $52.33. About 11.85 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 09/04/2018 – Coca-Cola HBC Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 06/03/2018 Coca-Cola HBC Volume Rises More Than Quadruple 20 Day Average; 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – LARRY TANENBAUM AND JUNIOR BRIDGEMAN TO FORM CANADIAN JOINT VENTURE TO ACQUIRE COCA-COLA REFRESHMENTS CANADA; 26/03/2018 – COCA-COLA BOTTLERS JAPAN HOLDINGS TO END REPORTING WITH SEC; 07/03/2018 – Coca-Cola is launching the first alcoholic drink in its history with a canned liquor product in Japan; 24/04/2018 – Coke warns of pain from UK sugar tax, U.S. freight costs; 07/03/2018 – Coca-Cola’s Move to Juice Up Sales in Japan: Add a Splash of Booze; 29/03/2018 – Coca-Cola CEO: Warren Buffett Has Had a Profound Career; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola beats expectations on top and bottom line, as Diet Coke returns to growth; 09/03/2018 – Atlanta Bus Chrn: Report: Coca-Cola, Turner unhappy with Grant Hill over Mountain Dew ad

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $653.50 million and $2.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carvana Co by 46,500 shares to 46,702 shares, valued at $2.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) by 174,867 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.02 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $969,078 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold ILMN shares while 204 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 235 raised stakes.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes.

