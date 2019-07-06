Amalgamated Bank Holding in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Raised by $844,493 as Market Value Declined; Sand Hill Global Advisors Raised Facebook (FB) Holding by $531,532 as Share Price Rose

Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 2.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amalgamated Bank bought 3,419 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 144,444 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.72M, up from 141,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amalgamated Bank who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $246.99. About 1.90 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH TO GIVE PRESCRIPTION DRUG DISCOUNTS TO MEMBERS; 02/04/2018 – Rally Health, Kevin Hart and Maria Menounos to Host Rally HealthFest in Downtown Chicago; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH BOOSTS FORECAST FOR 2018; 06/03/2018 – Forbes: UnitedHealth Will Pass Drug Maker Rebates To More Customers; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth names former GSK CEO Andrew Witty as Optum head; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH OUTLOOK ALSO REFLECTS PLANNED INVESTMENT SPENDING INCREASE IN SECOND HALF AND COSTS AROUND THE HEALTH INSURANCE TAX; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Increases Guidance for Year; 11/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: “Welcomes Administration’s Focus on Reducing Drug Prices’; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Names Sir Andrew Witty as Optum CEO Effective July 1; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Net Margin 5.1%

Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 7.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc bought 3,202 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 46,058 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.68M, up from 42,856 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $560.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $196.4. About 11.16M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 05/04/2018 – Dealbook: Are Facebook’s Latest Privacy Changes Enough?: DealBook Briefing; 09/04/2018 – Voice of Amer: Americans’ Trust of Facebook Nosedives; 05/04/2018 – CALSTRS HOLDINGS IN FACEBOOK VALUED AT $931 MLN AS OF DEC. ’17; 22/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA – IN MARCH 2017, COMPLETED INTERNAL AUDIT TO CONFIRM ALL GSR DATA WAS DELETED; CERTIFIED TO FACEBOOK FIRM HOLDS NO DATA FROM GSR; 20/03/2018 – F.T.C. Investigating Facebook in Use of Personal Data by Firm Tied to Trump; 19/05/2018 – Germany Acts to Tame Facebook, Learning From Its Own History of Hate; 18/04/2018 – Facebook is scrambling to regain trust of its users after the Cambridge Analytica scandal; 23/03/2018 – Ex-Cambridge Analytica insider says firm worked for pro-Brexit group-report; 21/05/2018 – METLIFE, JOHN BUCK & GOLUB REPORT FACEBOOK LEASE OF PARK TOWER; 21/03/2018 – EU LEADERS MAY DISCUSS FACEBOOK AT THURSDAY SUMMIT: OFFICIAL

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baystate Wealth Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.09% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Wealth Architects invested in 4.7% or 90,374 shares. Concorde Asset Limited Liability reported 0.57% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Kwmg Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.03% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Park Presidio Capital Ltd Liability Corporation holds 350,000 shares or 6.81% of its portfolio. Horrell Cap Management has 8 shares. Icon Advisers reported 0.6% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Leisure Cap stated it has 4,397 shares. Horan Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 100 shares in its portfolio. 17,178 were reported by Private Wealth Advsrs. Nelson Roberts Advsrs Limited Liability Company has 0.09% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Salem Inv Counselors Incorporated holds 1.41% or 83,983 shares. Consulate Incorporated accumulated 1,731 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Hightower Trust Lta holds 0.73% or 33,948 shares in its portfolio. Horan Capital Mngmt has invested 5.26% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Facebook (FB) Q1 Earnings to Gain on Ad & Stories Momentum – Nasdaq” on April 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Nasdaq Today: Jobs Report Alters Rate-Cut Expectations, Moves Tech – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Facebook: Watch This – Seeking Alpha” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Facebook, Inc. (FB) Wants to Be More than a Place to Humblebrag About Your Life – Yahoo Finance” published on June 16, 2019 as well as Livetradingnews.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) target of US antitrust regulators – Live Trading News” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 sales for $21.33 million activity. On Tuesday, January 8 Sandberg Sheryl sold $7.79 million worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 55,000 shares. Stretch Colin sold $124,035 worth of stock. 4,761 Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares with value of $788,374 were sold by Wehner David M..

Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.31 billion and $979.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (MUB) by 99,314 shares to 45,904 shares, valued at $5.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWD) by 358,549 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,701 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

More notable recent UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Can CVS Stock Overcome the Latest Wrench in Its Aetna Merger? – Nasdaq” on June 13, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Tennessee Awarded NCQA Distinctions – Business Wire” published on June 12, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “UnitedHealth Group (UNH) announces changes to its senior executive team – StreetInsider.com” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Insurance Stocks to Buy Now – Motley Fool” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sigma Planning Corp accumulated 0.22% or 15,381 shares. Westfield Cap Mgmt Comm LP accumulated 794,857 shares or 1.5% of the stock. Highstreet Asset Mngmt Inc holds 151,139 shares. Ranger Management LP holds 0.01% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 350 shares. Filament Ltd Liability Company holds 2,946 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Coho Prns holds 4.41% or 789,985 shares. Minnesota-based Riverbridge Partners Ltd Com has invested 0.86% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Jcic Asset Mgmt invested in 1.42% or 14,416 shares. Mariner Ltd Liability Company reported 310,668 shares stake. Argent Trust Communication owns 23,353 shares. Charter Trust holds 7,770 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. The California-based Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Lc has invested 0.11% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Group Incorporated One Trading LP holds 0% or 603 shares in its portfolio. Regentatlantic Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.03% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). 118,369 were accumulated by Northcoast Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation.

Since January 17, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $2.19 million activity. The insider MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought $1.50 million. $4.64M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) shares were bought by WICHMANN DAVID S. BURKE RICHARD T also sold $3.08M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) on Wednesday, January 23.