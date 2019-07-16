Amalgamated Bank Holding In Anthem (ANTM) Was Boosted; As Bankfinancial (BFIN) Stock Declined, Pl Capital Advisors Has Lowered Holding by $9.17 Million

Pl Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Bankfinancial (BFIN) by 40.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pl Capital Advisors Llc sold 654,981 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.80% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 975,189 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.50M, down from 1.63 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pl Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bankfinancial for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $214.14M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $13.8. About 3,530 shares traded. BankFinancial Corporation (NASDAQ:BFIN) has declined 17.02% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.45% the S&P500. Some Historical BFIN News: 28/03/2018 BankFinancial Corporation Extends and Expands Share Repurchase Program; 27/04/2018 – BankFinancial Raises Cash Dividend to 9c Vs. 8c; 28/03/2018 – BankFinancial Corp Extends and Expands Shr Repurchase Program; 30/04/2018 – BankFinancial 1Q EPS 20c; 27/04/2018 – BankFinancial Corporation Declares Cash Dividend; 22/04/2018 – DJ BankFinancial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BFIN); 28/03/2018 – BANKFINANCIAL CORP – BOARD HAS EXTENDED EXPIRATION DATE OF COMPANY’S SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION FROM JUNE 30, 2018 TO APRIL 30, 2019

Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 3.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amalgamated Bank bought 1,107 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 33,172 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.52 million, up from 32,065 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amalgamated Bank who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $305.54. About 584,089 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 23/05/2018 – ABC6: #BREAKING: #NFL implements standing for Anthem policy, players have option of staying in locker room…; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Net $1.31B; 01/05/2018 – ACEP Turns Up Criticism of Anthem’s Emergency Care Policy With a New Video Campaign; 23/05/2018 – ABC 7 News – WJLA: BREAKING: The National Football League approved a new policy Wednesday that will require “team and league; 10/05/2018 – DIPLOMAT PHARMACY INC – BOARD WILL EXPAND TO EIGHT MEMBERS WITH GRIFFIN’S APPOINTMENT; 19/04/2018 – More National Anthem Protests Expected on Saturday – in Spain; 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE EXITED MDLZ, ZNGA, ARRS, ANTM, SPGI IN 1Q: 13F; 05/04/2018 – Anthem to Hold Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss First Quarter Results on April 25, 2018; 07/05/2018 – Children’s Hospital Colorado, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield collaborate to pilot value-based payment model to improve patient outcomes; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $53 bln

More notable recent Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Anthem to Hold Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss Second Quarter Results on July 24, 2019 – Business Wire” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Banco Santander, S.A. (SAN) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Twst.com published: “David Stonehouse Shows Investors How to Hedge Their Bets – The Wall Street Transcript” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Centene: A Growth Healthcare Stock At A Bargain Value – Seeking Alpha” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday – Benzinga” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

More notable recent BankFinancial Corporation (NASDAQ:BFIN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is BankFinancial Corporation’s (NASDAQ:BFIN) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Goldman Plans to Pull Back Commodities Trading Operations – Nasdaq” published on February 06, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “BankFinancial Corporation Reports Financial Results for the Second Quarter 2018 and Will Host Conference Call and Webcast on Wednesday, August 1, 2018 – GlobeNewswire” on July 30, 2018. More interesting news about BankFinancial Corporation (NASDAQ:BFIN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “BankFinancial Corporation Reports Financial Results for 2018 and Will Host Conference Call and Webcast on January 23, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on January 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Brookfield Business Partners to Sell BGRS – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

Pl Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $222.10 million and $344.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 103,000 shares to 206,000 shares, valued at $2.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.