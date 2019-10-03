Amalgamated Bank Has Upped By $4.62 Million Its Jpmorgan Chase Co. (JPM) Stake; Wealthtrust Axiom Has Increased Ardmore Shipping (ASC) Holding

Wealthtrust Axiom Llc increased Ardmore Shipping Corp (ASC) stake by 30.82% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Wealthtrust Axiom Llc acquired 47,180 shares as Ardmore Shipping Corp (ASC)’s stock declined 0.14%. The Wealthtrust Axiom Llc holds 200,280 shares with $1.63M value, up from 153,100 last quarter. Ardmore Shipping Corp now has $234.00 million valuation. The stock increased 3.06% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $7.07. About 202,940 shares traded. Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE:ASC) has risen 5.61% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.61% the S&P500. Some Historical ASC News: 23/05/2018 – Ardmore Shipping Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Ardmore Roderick and Sargent & Lundy Launch Engineering Partnership; 02/05/2018 – Ardmore Shipping 1Q EBITDA $9.93M; 19/04/2018 – Ardmore Shipping Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 23/03/2018 – ARDMORE SHIPPING CORP ASC.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $12 FROM $11; 02/05/2018 – Ardmore Shipping 1Q Loss/Shr 16c; 02/05/2018 – Ardmore Shipping 1Q Rev $50.5M; 09/04/2018 – Lisa Vanderpump to Sign Bottles of Signature Rosé at Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection Store in Ardmore, Montgomery; 06/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Irish RMBS Deal Ardmore Securities No. 1; 26/04/2018 – Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection in Ardmore to Host Special Tasting with Prosecco Maker

Amalgamated Bank increased Jpmorgan Chase Co. (JPM) stake by 9.86% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Amalgamated Bank acquired 41,637 shares as Jpmorgan Chase Co. (JPM)’s stock rose 0.73%. The Amalgamated Bank holds 464,060 shares with $51.88 million value, up from 422,423 last quarter. Jpmorgan Chase Co. now has $357.74 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $111.88. About 9.34M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 22/05/2018 – Qiagen at J.P. Morgan European Health Care Conference Jun 21; 22/05/2018 – Mint: Barclays’s Bhavin Shukla quits, to join JP Morgan; 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, to address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industr; 11/04/2018 – JPMorgan takes stake in analytics platform start-up; 14/03/2018 – CN RAIL INTERIM CEO ENDS PRESENTATION AT JP MORGAN CONFERENCE; 14/05/2018 – Akamai Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/03/2018 – MOVES- JPMorgan, Multrees, Newmark Knight Frank; 09/04/2018 – TPI Completes Debt Refinancing with a New $150 million, 5-Year Revolving Credit Facility; 11/05/2018 – SWISS RE AG SRENH.S : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SFR 120 FROM SFR 110; 09/05/2018 – Wendy Kovitz: SurveyMonkey taps JPMorgan to lead IPO

More notable recent Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE:ASC) news were published by: Uk.Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does The Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE:ASC) Share Price Tend To Follow The Market? – Yahoo Finance UK” on September 12, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “34 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on September 26, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Ardmore Shipping to Present at Sidoti & Company Fall 2019 Conference – PRNewswire” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE:ASC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “50 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on September 27, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Ardmore Shipping Appoints a New Director to the Company’s Board – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity. $2.00M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was bought by HOBSON MELLODY L.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lafayette Invests, a Maryland-based fund reported 20,445 shares. Peloton Wealth Strategists accumulated 34,368 shares. Telos Capital Mgmt reported 1.79% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Lc owns 2.12% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 10.31M shares. Moreover, Marietta Inv Prtn Ltd Company has 0.5% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 13,605 shares. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Limited Liability reported 1.91% stake. 128,611 are owned by Hyman Charles D. Concorde Asset Management Limited Co holds 0.23% or 3,511 shares. Tillar reported 18,352 shares stake. Pinnacle Assocs stated it has 449,291 shares or 1.18% of all its holdings. Bristol John W And reported 993,988 shares. Washington Tru, Rhode Island-based fund reported 405,088 shares. Clean Yield Group accumulated 0.22% or 5,502 shares. Moreover, Veritable Limited Partnership has 0.36% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 162,815 shares. Intrust Natl Bank Na stated it has 43,344 shares or 1.18% of all its holdings.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 97% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” on September 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “U.S. repos and the JPMorgan factor – Seeking Alpha” published on October 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “JPMorgan: The Break Is Here – Seeking Alpha” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Thursdayâ€™s Vital Data: Ford, Cisco and JPMorgan Chase – Investorplace.com” published on October 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Ways Fintech Is Set to Start Moving JPM Stock Higher – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 04, 2019.