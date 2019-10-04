Amalgamated Bank Has Trimmed Its Position in Microsoft (MSFT) as Stock Rose; Home Depot (HD) Holder Utah Retirement Systems Has Trimmed Its Holding as Stock Rose

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 1.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Utah Retirement Systems sold 3,459 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 209,903 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.65 million, down from 213,362 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Utah Retirement Systems who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $250.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $228.79. About 780,056 shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT CFO SAYS MONTH TO DATE, MAY COMP SALES ARE DOUBLE DIGIT POSITIVE- CONF CALL; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Investors eye Washington-Beijing trade talks; Home Depot misses; 13/03/2018 – ecobee Expands into Smart Home Solutions with ecobee Switch+, Brings Voice Control to Every Room; 25/04/2018 – KBTX News: BREAKING: A Dallas officer shot in yesterday’s shooting at a Home Depot has died while the other officer and; 25/04/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING: One of two Dallas police officers critically wounded in Home Depot triple shooting has died, police conf…; 17/05/2018 – Rust-Oleum launches Varathane Classic interior wood care products exclusively at The Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT 1Q EARNINGS CALL HAS BEGUN; 14/05/2018 – Home Depot employees share 10 insider facts many shoppers don’t know; 11/05/2018 – Traders await headlines on NAFTA talks ahead of House Speaker Paul Ryan’s May 17 deadline. Walmart, Macy’s and Home Depot report earnings, and April retail sales data is reported Tuesday; 04/05/2018 – The Home Depot Foundation Reaches Quarter-Billion-Dollar Commitment to Veteran-Related Causes

Amalgamated Bank decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 11.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amalgamated Bank analyzed 131,286 shares as the company's stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 1.01M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $134.75 million, down from 1.14 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amalgamated Bank who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $137.19. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500.

Amalgamated Bank, which manages about $4.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Array Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) by 8,641 shares to 39,966 shares, valued at $1.85 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 1,230 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,545 shares, and has risen its stake in Equitrans Midstream Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fifth Third Comml Bank has invested 2.45% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Globeflex Cap Lp holds 86 shares or 0% of its portfolio. South State Corp holds 4.06% or 263,290 shares. Kepos Limited Partnership stated it has 23,500 shares. Finemark State Bank Trust has invested 2.05% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Thomas Story & Son Limited Liability has invested 0.1% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Woodley Farra Manion Management invested in 5.4% or 399,855 shares. Intersect Cap holds 4.06% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 78,436 shares. Diker Ltd stated it has 0.74% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Professional Advisory Svcs Incorporated holds 3.29% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 126,645 shares. Lau Associate Ltd Company reported 31,949 shares. 57,738 are owned by Signaturefd Ltd Liability. Vident Advisory Limited Liability holds 0.05% or 4,898 shares. Kemper Master Retirement Trust accumulated 71,200 shares. Moreover, Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has 2.52% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Microsoft Could See Multiple Expansion On Cloud Growth – Seeking Alpha” on October 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “LinkedIn loses appeal over user profile access – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Like Microsoft Corporationâ€™s (NASDAQ:MSFT) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Microsoft: A Big Tech Darling – Seeking Alpha” published on September 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Looks Like a Buy with Its Earnings Release in Sight – Nasdaq” with publication date: October 03, 2019.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $2.52 EPS, up 0.40% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.51 per share. HD’s profit will be $2.76 billion for 22.70 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.50% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 54 investors sold HD shares while 602 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 545 raised stakes. 734.39 million shares or 0.05% more from 734.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Clough Cap Prtn Limited Partnership holds 68,210 shares or 1.39% of its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability holds 77,090 shares. Taurus Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 1.39% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 0.94% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 36,824 shares. 1,765 were accumulated by Moon Cap Mgmt Lc. Wade G W Incorporated holds 0.09% or 4,992 shares. Indiana Tru & Inv Management has invested 0.34% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Moreover, Fragasso Inc has 0.12% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 3,007 shares. 7,605 were accumulated by Coastline Co. Hexavest Inc reported 50 shares. Mitchell Cap Management Co accumulated 12,406 shares. Fdx Advsr holds 29,208 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Co Fincl Bank has 0.34% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 146,857 shares. Marble Harbor Counsel Ltd Liability Corporation holds 6,950 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Ser owns 3,174 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio.