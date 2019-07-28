Amalgamated Bank Has Trimmed Its Eli Lilly Co (LLY) Holding by $725,625; As Treehouse Foods (THS) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Dean Investment Associates Has Trimmed by $3.59 Million Its Stake

Amalgamated Bank decreased its stake in Eli Lilly Co (LLY) by 4.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amalgamated Bank sold 5,625 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.37% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 125,203 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.25M, down from 130,828 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amalgamated Bank who had been investing in Eli Lilly Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $108.27. About 3.30M shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 39.18% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.75% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 08/05/2018 – OXFORD, Owner of Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer and Southern Tide, Announces Participation in the B. Riley FBR Institutional Inve; 16/04/2018 – DYNAVAX INTERIM DATA FOR SD-101 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® (; 19/04/2018 – FDA staff cites safety issues for Lilly, Incyte’s rheumatoid arthritis drug; 16/04/2018 – IN CHECKMATE -141, OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) DEMONSTRATED SUSTAINED OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) ADVANTAGE OVER STANDARD OF CARE IN PATIENTS WITH RECURRENT OR METASTATIC SQUAMOUS CELL CARCINOMA OF THE HEAD AND…; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – KEYTRUDA COMBINATION MET DUAL PRIMARY ENDPOINTS OF OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) AND PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL (PFS) IN STUDY; 13/03/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO MERCK’S SBLA (SBLA) FOR KEYTRUDA®; 19/04/2018 – FDA STAFF – WITHOUT ADVANTAGE OVER AVAILABLE THERAPIES, LILLY WILL NEED TO EXPLORE WHETHER LOWER DOSE OF ITS RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS TREATMENT CAN PROVIDE EFFICACY WITHOUT SAFETY CONCERN OF THROMBOSIS…; 15/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA- TRIAL COMPARED LYNPARZA WITH CHEMOTHERAPY FOR PATIENTS WITH GERMLINE BRCA-MUTATED HER2-NEGATIVE METASTATIC BREAST CANCER, MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 01/05/2018 – Lilly and Local Partners Launch Diabetes Prevention and Management Pilot in Underserved Indianapolis Neighborhoods; 04/04/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – SIGILON IS ALSO ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE UP TO $410 MLN IN DEVELOPMENT AND COMMERCIALIZATION MILESTONES

Dean Investment Associates Llc decreased its stake in Treehouse Foods Inc (THS) by 50.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Investment Associates Llc sold 56,060 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.65% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 54,750 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.53M, down from 110,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Investment Associates Llc who had been investing in Treehouse Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.95% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $59.74. About 307,413 shares traded. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) has risen 25.35% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.92% the S&P500. Some Historical THS News: 03/05/2018 – TREEHOUSE FOODS INC THS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.10 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/04/2018 – Treehouse Spotlights 3 Critical Policy Wins for Youth in Foster Care; 22/05/2018 – Treehouse Honored as ‘Organization of the Year’ by Municipal League Foundation; 03/05/2018 – TreeHouse Foods Reaffirms Full Yr Guidance; 07/03/2018 Now on Booking.com: A Tent, a Treehouse and an Old Town Hall; 03/05/2018 – TREEHOUSE FOODS INC THS.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $2.00 TO $2.40; 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. Exits Position in TreeHouse; 21/04/2018 – DJ TreeHouse Foods Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (THS); 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in TreeHouse; 03/05/2018 – Treehouse Foods Backs FY18 Adj EPS $2-Adj EPS $2.40

Dean Investment Associates Llc, which manages about $548.42 million and $688.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Proassurance Corp (NYSE:PRA) by 123,835 shares to 162,500 shares, valued at $5.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 14,103 shares in the quarter, for a total of 110,021 shares, and has risen its stake in First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC).

Since May 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $169,516 activity.

Analysts await TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.29 EPS, down 21.62% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.37 per share. THS’s profit will be $16.28 million for 51.50 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual EPS reported by TreeHouse Foods, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 123.08% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold THS shares while 74 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 55.23 million shares or 9.37% less from 60.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers has 0.02% invested in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) for 131,997 shares. Diversified invested in 9,560 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 20,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Swiss National Bank stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS). Amalgamated Bancshares holds 10,946 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Blackrock invested 0.01% of its portfolio in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS). Acadian Asset Ltd Com reported 16,994 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Parkside Savings Bank And Tru reported 0% stake. Strs Ohio invested 0% of its portfolio in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS). Benjamin F Edwards Com Incorporated owns 128 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Mercantile Tru Co holds 0.04% of its portfolio in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) for 2,800 shares. Tudor Investment Et Al, Connecticut-based fund reported 7,218 shares. 14,981 were accumulated by Bankshares Of Montreal Can. Natixis Advisors Limited Partnership invested in 0.01% or 20,566 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), a Switzerland-based fund reported 4,027 shares.

Amalgamated Bank, which manages about $4.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 5,641 shares to 172,605 shares, valued at $15.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 17,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 714,263 shares, and has risen its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 68 investors sold LLY shares while 525 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 752.92 million shares or 10.33% less from 839.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Financial Bank accumulated 9,872 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Bluecrest Mngmt owns 46,268 shares. 26,359 are held by Palisade Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp. Goelzer Mgmt stated it has 312,151 shares or 3.84% of all its holdings. Savant Cap Limited Co, a Illinois-based fund reported 10,093 shares. Convergence Partners Ltd Liability holds 0.36% or 12,666 shares. Cadence Mngmt Lc holds 0.4% or 34,364 shares in its portfolio. Castleark Mgmt Ltd invested 0.79% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Anchor Cap Limited Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Ftb Advsr Inc has 0.03% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Clark Mngmt Gru holds 2,823 shares. Park Natl Oh has 56,098 shares. Paloma Prns Mngmt Co reported 4,315 shares. Moreover, Boston Private Wealth Llc has 0.11% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 20,676 shares. Balyasny Asset Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.03% or 31,133 shares.