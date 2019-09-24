Amalgamated Bank Has Trimmed Applied Materials (AMAT) Holding as Stock Price Rose; Generation Investment Management Llp Holding in Microchip Technology (MCHP) Increased by $2.87 Million as Stock Price Declined

Generation Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) by 8.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Generation Investment Management Llp bought 33,392 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.59% . The hedge fund held 416,882 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.14 million, up from 383,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Generation Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Microchip Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $91.86. About 63,601 shares traded. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has risen 1.30% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 23/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC – CURRENTLY EXPECTS THAT MERGER WILL CLOSE ON MAY 29, 2018; 21/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TO OFFER SR SECURED NOTES OF MULTIPLE TRANCHES; 03/05/2018 – Fitch Assigns a ‘BB+’ First-Time Rating to Microchip Technology; Outlook Stable; 23/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY PRICES $1B JUNE 2021 NOTES AT 3.922%; 29/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY COMPLETES MICROSEMI ACQUISITION; 21/05/2018 – Microchip Technology Announces Intention to Offer Senior Secured Notes of Multiple Tranches; 13/04/2018 – Microchip Technology Sees Closing Microsemi Buy in June; 25/04/2018 – Pioneer Select Mid Cap Growth Adds Microchip, Cuts CoStar; 03/05/2018 – FITCH ASSIGNS A ‘BB+’ FIRST-TIME RATING TO MICROCHIP; 23/05/2018 – Microchip Technology Incorporated Prices $2.0 Billion Note Offering

Amalgamated Bank decreased its stake in Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) by 9.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amalgamated Bank sold 13,844 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The institutional investor held 130,487 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.86 million, down from 144,331 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amalgamated Bank who had been investing in Applied Materials Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $52.33. About 811,826 shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500.

Generation Investment Management Llp, which manages about $14.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cooper Cos Inc (NYSE:COO) by 411,603 shares to 1.88M shares, valued at $634.43 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 106,743 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.23 million shares, and cut its stake in Acuity Brands Inc (NYSE:AYI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.32, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 39 investors sold MCHP shares while 237 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 255.35 million shares or 19.48% less from 317.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Iberiabank stated it has 5,358 shares. 2,040 were accumulated by Qci Asset Mngmt New York. Shell Asset Mngmt invested in 13,409 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Markel, Virginia-based fund reported 159,000 shares. Trustmark Bancorp Trust Department has invested 0.01% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). The New York-based State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.05% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). State Bank reported 50,686 shares. 1St Source Bancorporation, Indiana-based fund reported 29,719 shares. Waters Parkerson Ltd Liability Co owns 165,919 shares. First Personal Fincl holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) for 268 shares. 896,972 are held by Victory Management. State Street owns 0.06% invested in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) for 9.44M shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 19,400 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Ins Tru Fund has invested 0.09% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). 66,260 were accumulated by Captrust Financial.

Amalgamated Bank, which manages about $4.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kraft Heinz Co by 12,953 shares to 89,555 shares, valued at $2.78M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) by 8,808 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,503 shares, and has risen its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR).