Amalgamated Bank Has Raised Conocophillips (COP) Stake by $1.11 Million as Shares Declined; As Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Shares Declined, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Lifted Holding by $1.91 Million

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 37.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc bought 48,847 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 180,188 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.16M, up from 131,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.99% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $34.54. About 11.92M shares traded or 10.36% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER: CRUDE-MARKET CRASH HAS ‘TAKEN A TOLL’ ON COMPANY; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER: DANGER OF STAGNATION IF CUSTOMERS SKIP INNOVATION; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV SAYS INVESTMENT LEVEL IN INTERNATIONAL MARKET NOT SUFFICIENT – CONF CALL; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES U.S. DRILLING WORK GROWING IN COMING QUARTERS; 19/03/2018 – ANGLO AFRICAN OIL & GAS PLC AAOG.L – UNIT PETRO KOUILOU HAS FINALISED A CONTRACT WITH LEADING OIL SERVICES COMPANY SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY EPS WAS $0.38; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN GLOBAL E&P INVESTMENT WILL BE REQUIRED TO MINIMIZE IMPENDING DEFICIT IN OIL MARKET; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY – GOLAR, OPHIR REMAIN ACTIVELY ENGAGED IN SENIOR LEVEL DISCUSSIONS WITH A NUMBER OF COUNTERPARTIES OVER A FINANCING SOLUTION FOR PROJECT; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS MARKET IS ‘BANKING’ ON U.S. SUPPLY GOING FORWARD; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY PRETAX OPERATING MARGIN OF 12.4% VS 11.0% REPORTED LAST YEAR

Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 13.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amalgamated Bank bought 18,229 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 154,573 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.43 million, up from 136,344 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amalgamated Bank who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.03% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $57.68. About 6.53 million shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 08/05/2018 – CURACAO FACES ‘POTENTIAL CRISIS’ FROM LEGAL DISPUTE BETWEEN CONOCO AND VENEZUELA’S PDVSA – PRIME MINISTER; 26/04/2018 – Conoco sues to enforce $2 bln award that Venezuela scorns; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS ‘GENERALLY SPEAKING’ THE GLOBAL LNG MARKET IS OVERSUPPLIED RIGHT NOW; 05/04/2018 – Cenovus ropes in oil industry veteran from Husky Energy as CFO; 16/05/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPT REMAINS IN CLOSE CONTACT WITH CARIBBEAN PARTNERS TO REDUCE RISK OF OIL SUPPLY DISRUPTIONS – SPOKESMAN; 10/05/2018 – Venezuela rejects Conoco seizures, suggests PDVSA ready to pay award; 17/05/2018 – MEDIA-BP in talks to take Conoco’s UK field in swap deal – Bloomberg; 07/03/2018 – RPT-CERAWEEK-U.S. shale and OPEC share steak in uneasy truce at Houston dinner; 25/04/2018 – Energy Law360: BREAKING: ConocoPhillips Wins $2B In Claim Against Venezuela Oil Co; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE SLATE OF 10 BOARD DIRECTORS AT ANNUAL MEETING IN HOUSTON

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 82 investors sold COP shares while 448 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 756.10 million shares or 3.16% less from 780.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc, Virginia-based fund reported 25,451 shares. Cleararc Capital stated it has 16,865 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Columbia Asset Management owns 0.37% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 23,173 shares. Northcoast Asset Limited Liability holds 1.62% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 411,940 shares. Chemung Canal Tru has 8,762 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Harbour Invest Limited Liability owns 0.82% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 19,017 shares. 25,230 are owned by Lodestar Inv Counsel Il. Permanens Cap Lp accumulated 62 shares. Mraz Amerine Associate Inc has 0.45% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Waddell And Reed Fincl Inc reported 80,160 shares. Letko Brosseau And Associates, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 2.13 million shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys has invested 0.28% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). First Financial Bank Of Hutchinson invested in 4,301 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability owns 2,439 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Beech Hill Advisors stated it has 6,750 shares.

More notable recent ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About ConocoPhillips (COP) – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ConocoPhillips moves toward Barossa FID with pipeline contract award – Seeking Alpha” published on September 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “ConocoPhillips: Low Dividend Yield Is A Deal-Breaker – Seeking Alpha” on September 14, 2019. More interesting news about ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “ConocoPhillips upgraded at UBS as good bet to ride out oil price volatility – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “ConocoPhillips plans new wells in Alaska petroleum reserve – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Amalgamated Bank, which manages about $4.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc by 3,812 shares to 38,208 shares, valued at $3.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 5,551 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 81,662 shares, and cut its stake in Heico Corporation (NYSE:HEI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 84 investors sold SLB shares while 449 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 0.22% more from 1.01 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Putnam Investments Limited Liability reported 136,248 shares stake. Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation holds 9,243 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Next Group stated it has 0.03% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Jarislowsky Fraser Limited accumulated 636,111 shares. Pioneer Tru Bancorp N A Or holds 34,844 shares or 0.57% of its portfolio. Zuckerman Invest Grp Ltd Llc has 15,762 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Highland Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability has 138,248 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Lc has invested 0.02% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Massmutual Tru Com Fsb Adv, Connecticut-based fund reported 46,324 shares. Skba Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.75% or 275,850 shares in its portfolio. Winslow Asset Mngmt holds 0.84% or 94,916 shares. Los Angeles Mngmt & Equity Incorporated has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). National Asset Management invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Meyer Handelman reported 250,669 shares. Aristotle Capital Ltd Liability Company holds 0.03% or 149,130 shares in its portfolio.