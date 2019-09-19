Amalgamated Bank Has Lowered Tesla (TSLA) Stake by $452,021 as Stock Value Rose; Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Has Raised Its Facebook (FB) Holding

Amalgamated Bank decreased its stake in Tesla Inc (TSLA) by 10.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amalgamated Bank sold 2,027 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The institutional investor held 16,776 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.75M, down from 18,803 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amalgamated Bank who had been investing in Tesla Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $2.99 during the last trading session, reaching $246.48. About 4.01 million shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 18/04/2018 – California Regulator Investigates Tesla Auto Factory Over Workplace Safety: Report — MarketWatch; 27/04/2018 – Tesla’s Foe in Fight Over Electric Vehicle Rebate: Utilities; 14/03/2018 – Tesla Loses Another Senior Financial Executive Amid Model 3 Woes; 12/03/2018 – Tesla planned a production pause of its Model 3 in February “increase production rates.”; 18/04/2018 – Josh Eidelson: Breaking: Cal-OSHA has opened an investigation at Tesla; 12/03/2018 – Tesla’s Production Problems Spawn a Legion of Model 3 Stalkers; 16/05/2018 – Australia’s Kidman Resources to supply lithium hydroxide to Tesla Inc; 10/05/2018 – In the U.S., Panasonic and Tesla are investing up to $5 billion over the next two years in Tesla’s Nevada-based Gigafactory 1; 11/05/2018 – Tesla says top vehicle engineer Doug Field is ‘taking time off’ amid Model 3 production woes; 18/04/2018 – The most significant impact of any change in regulation could be the entry of foreign competitors like Tesla, according to James Chao, the managing director for Asia Pacific at IHS Markit

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 2542% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc bought 2,542 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 2,642 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $510,000, up from 100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $541.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $189.78. About 7.97 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 22/05/2018 – CIT Serves As Sole Lead Arranger On $107.5 Million For Oakland Residential Project; 18/04/2018 – FB: Landlords Are Offering Free Rooms In Return For Gay Sex and Facebook Is Letting It Happen – Part 1 of a shocking and important @PatrickStrud investigation; 25/04/2018 – North Korea’s elite quitting Facebook, concealing internet activity -researcher; 30/03/2018 – Facebook: Will Advertising Revenue Fall? — Barrons.com; 20/03/2018 – Mike Butcher: BREAKING: Cambridge Analytica, the data firm at the center of the Facebook controversy, has suspended its CEO; 23/03/2018 – MEDIA-Bolton was early beneficiary of cambridge analytica’s Facebook data -NYT; 26/03/2018 – The Federal Trade Commission is investigating Facebook’s data practices in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica leak:; 17/05/2018 – FACEBOOK – EXPERTS FROM ATLANTIC COUNCIL TO WORK WITH CO’S SECURITY, POLICY & PRODUCT TEAMS TO GET FACEBOOK REAL-TIME INSIGHTS, UPDATES ON EMERGING THREATS; 22/03/2018 – Firms start to pull Facebook ads following data scandal; 01/05/2018 – For More Than Just Friends? Facebook Will Soon Offer a Dating Service

Since May 2, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $25.31 million activity. 102,880 shares valued at $25.00M were bought by Musk Elon on Thursday, May 2. DENHOLM ROBYN M bought 1,000 shares worth $232,720.

More notable recent Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Tesla (TSLA) Down 2.9% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019, also Livetradingnews.com with their article: “Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) launches insurance in California, promising savings and no snooping – Live Trading News” published on August 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Model 3 scores top safety rating at IIHS – Seeking Alpha” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “More Broken Promises From Tesla – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Tesla Insurance: A Startling Asset – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Amalgamated Bank, which manages about $4.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 30,750 shares to 79,075 shares, valued at $980,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 13,591 shares in the quarter, for a total of 104,653 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Cl (BRKB).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 103 investors sold TSLA shares while 146 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 84.70 million shares or 2.45% less from 86.83 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Connor Clark Lunn Inv Ltd has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Silvercrest Asset Management Ltd Com holds 0% or 921 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Lourd Capital Limited Com has 0.02% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 1,051 shares. Steadfast Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership has 0.74% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Filament stated it has 3,740 shares. Monetary Mgmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 125 shares. Valley Advisers Inc has invested 0.01% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Cibc Inc holds 10,141 shares. Suntrust Banks Incorporated reported 14,159 shares. Dnb Asset Management As reported 0% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Albion Grp Ut holds 1,011 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Proshare Ltd owns 99,457 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Wetherby Asset invested in 1,574 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Hbk Sorce Advisory Lc reported 1,581 shares. Johnson Invest Counsel Inc invested in 7,163 shares.

Analysts await Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $-1.40 EPS, down 180.00% or $3.15 from last year’s $1.75 per share. After $-2.31 actual EPS reported by Tesla, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -39.39% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc holds 1.21% or 1.40 million shares. Penbrook Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 1,900 shares. Rhode Island-based Coastline Trust has invested 0.59% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Guild Inv Mgmt holds 2.31% or 8,086 shares in its portfolio. Edgemoor owns 35,031 shares. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag invested 1.15% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 585,000 are held by Moore Cap Mngmt Ltd Partnership. Beach Counsel Pa has invested 0.83% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Washington holds 1.13% or 106,885 shares in its portfolio. Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt holds 1.29% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 32,600 shares. Oak Ridge Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.94% or 70,403 shares in its portfolio. Clean Yield Grp reported 200 shares. And Management holds 0.16% or 2,695 shares in its portfolio. Hollencrest Capital Mgmt, California-based fund reported 8,848 shares. Cibc Ww Markets reported 432,013 shares.

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $295.66M and $240.10M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,563 shares to 22,297 shares, valued at $4.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN) by 4,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,828 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:AMZN).