Amalgamated Bank Has Lowered Eli Lilly Co (LLY) Holding by $725,625; As Rogers (ROG) Stock Value Declined, Westport Asset Management Lowered Its Holding by $790,000

Westport Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Rogers Corp (ROG) by 8.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westport Asset Management Inc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.85% . The institutional investor held 54,900 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.72 million, down from 59,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westport Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Rogers Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.48B market cap company. The stock increased 3.98% or $5.11 during the last trading session, reaching $133.53. About 112,132 shares traded. Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) has risen 29.19% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ROG News: 26/04/2018 – ROGERS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.48, EST. $1.39; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS CORP QTRLY EARNINGS OF $1.40 PER DILUTED SHARE; 21/03/2018 – ROGERS CORP – ENTERED INTO SIX-MONTH CONSULTING AGREEMENT WITH STIPP TO AID IN CFO TRANSITION; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.40, EST. $1.42; 26/04/2018 – Rogers Corp Sees 2018 Full Year Effective Tax Rate to be 24-26%; 22/05/2018 – Rogers Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS SEES 2Q ADJ. EPS $1.25 TO $1.40, EST. $1.42; 21/03/2018 – ROGERS REPORTS CFO TRANSITION; 22/05/2018 – Rogers to Participate in B. Riley FBR Investor Conference; 21/03/2018 – ROGERS CFO JANICE STIPP TO RETIRE

Amalgamated Bank decreased its stake in Eli Lilly Co (LLY) by 4.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amalgamated Bank sold 5,625 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 125,203 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.25M, down from 130,828 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amalgamated Bank who had been investing in Eli Lilly Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $112. About 1.86 million shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 08/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: EU Approves Lynparza Tablets; 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $5.10-Adj EPS $5.20; 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY – 2018 REV GROWTH STILL EXPECTED TO BE DRIVEN BY NEW PRODUCTS INCLUDING TRULICITY, TALTZ, BASAGLAR, JARDIANCE; 29/05/2018 – NOVO NORDISK A/S: ORAL SEMAGLUTIDE SHOWS SUPERIOR IMPROVEMENT; 11/04/2018 – Eli Lilly And Company – Form 10-K; 15/05/2018 – Rexahn Phase 2a Combination Study of RX-3117 and Abraxane® in First-line Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer Patients Advances to Second Stage; 18/05/2018 – FDA ISSUES ALERT ON ISSUE FOUND IN TRIALS ON KEYTRUDA,TECENTRIQ; 06/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – DOSING SCHEDULE UPDATES FOR AN ADDITIONAL APPROVED INDICATION FOR OPDIVO MAY BE SUBMITTED TO FDA IN FUTURE FOR OPDIVO; 23/04/2018 – Elanco Announces Addition of Chief Financial Officer; 08/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: EU Approves Lynparza Tablets for Relapsed Ovarian Cancer

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 68 investors sold LLY shares while 525 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 752.92 million shares or 10.33% less from 839.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Investors holds 0.9% or 16.06 million shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt LP has 464,570 shares for 0.65% of their portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp holds 0% or 10,446 shares. 1,586 are held by San Francisco Sentry Gru (Ca). Axa holds 0.33% or 641,645 shares in its portfolio. Blb&B Advsr Ltd Liability has invested 0.1% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Whittier Trust Of Nevada Inc holds 0.08% or 8,864 shares. Virginia-based Heritage Wealth has invested 0% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Lpl Finance Ltd invested in 0.06% or 215,505 shares. Woodmont Investment Counsel Ltd Co reported 0.17% stake. Marshall Sullivan Wa owns 8,000 shares. Curbstone Mngmt reported 0.47% stake. Choate Investment Advsrs reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Tradewinds Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 1,345 shares. Bp Public Ltd Company owns 90,971 shares for 0.46% of their portfolio.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $26.87 million activity. 210,000 shares valued at $26.97M were sold by LILLY ENDOWMENT INC on Friday, March 1.

Amalgamated Bank, which manages about $4.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 3,961 shares to 80,156 shares, valued at $10.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 12,369 shares in the quarter, for a total of 422,423 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

More notable recent Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Lilly, Evidation Health and Apple Study Shows Personal Digital Devices May Help in the Identification of Mild Cognitive Impairment and Mild Alzheimer’s Disease Dementia – PRNewswire” on August 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Lilly prevails in Alimta patent challenge – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Eli Lilly & Co. (LLY), Incyte (INCY) Baricitinib Met Primary Endpoint in BREEZE-AD7 Trial – StreetInsider.com” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Eli Lilly Announces Positive Results For Emgality – Benzinga” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.63, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold ROG shares while 48 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 16.27 million shares or 2.10% less from 16.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% of its portfolio in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) for 18,800 shares. Moreover, Riverhead Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). Pier Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 1.17% in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). Voloridge Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) for 5,200 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). Sandy Spring National Bank owns 0.01% invested in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) for 400 shares. Mackenzie Corporation holds 0.01% or 25,203 shares in its portfolio. Rk Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 34,900 shares or 1.6% of all its holdings. Trillium Asset Llc owns 12,625 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group holds 278,985 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn has invested 0.02% in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). Stanley holds 7,197 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Raymond James Ser Advsr Inc owns 2,565 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bancshares Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 616 shares in its portfolio. Commerce Bankshares stated it has 3,653 shares.