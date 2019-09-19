Amalgamated Bank Has Lowered By $438,529 Its Progressive (PGR) Holding; Last Week Navient (NAVI) Coverage

Among 3 analysts covering Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Navient has $1700 highest and $14.5000 lowest target. $15.83’s average target is 18.67% above currents $13.34 stock price. Navient had 8 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, July 25. JP Morgan upgraded Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) on Thursday, April 25 to “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform” on Thursday, April 25. See Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) latest ratings:

25/07/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: $14.0000 New Target: $17.0000 Maintain

25/07/2019 Broker: Wedbush Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

25/07/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

04/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

26/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

25/04/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $14.0000 New Target: $16.0000 Maintain

25/04/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $12.5000 New Target: $14.5000 Upgrade

22/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

Amalgamated Bank decreased Progressive Corp (PGR) stake by 6.36% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Amalgamated Bank sold 5,551 shares as Progressive Corp (PGR)’s stock rose 5.29%. The Amalgamated Bank holds 81,662 shares with $6.53 million value, down from 87,213 last quarter. Progressive Corp now has $44.24 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $75.67. About 1.57 million shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2,204.7 MLN VS $1,854.8 MLN IN FEB 2017; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Net Premiums Written $7.97B, Up 23%; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2,700.9 MLN VS $2,201.3 MLN; 19/04/2018 – DJ Progressive Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PGR); 16/04/2018 – Progressive Corp expected to post earnings of $1.19 a share – Earnings Preview; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Rev $7.43B; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE MARCH NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.28B :PGR US; 09/03/2018 – Fitch Rates The Progressive Corporation’s Preferred Shares ‘BBB+’ and Senior Notes ‘A’; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.20B :PGR US; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP- QTRLY NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN WERE $7,968.8 MLN VS $6,491.0 MLN

More notable recent The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can The Progressive Corporation’s (NYSE:PGR) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Progressive Reports August 2019 Results NYSE:PGR – GlobeNewswire” published on September 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Progressive reports August results – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Progressive, and Fastly Slumped Today – Motley Fool” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks â€“ Market Ends Mixed; September Looks Bullish for Wall Street – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 35 investors sold PGR shares while 242 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 444.06 million shares or 0.68% less from 447.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wendell David Incorporated invested in 0.06% or 5,228 shares. The United Kingdom-based Gsa Capital Prns Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.22% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). 78,168 are owned by Stifel Financial Corp. Harvey Investment Co Limited Liability invested 0.1% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Archford Cap Strategies Lc holds 0.01% or 408 shares. Andra Ap holds 0.23% or 99,500 shares in its portfolio. Hanson Mcclain reported 2,664 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Martingale Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.69% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Panagora Asset Mgmt reported 2.14 million shares. Moreover, Bogle Investment Ltd Partnership De has 1.01% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 161,815 shares. Weiss Multi has invested 0.37% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Vanguard Grp holds 0.14% or 47.28 million shares. Regions Fin invested in 36,289 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Parnassus Investments Ca holds 0.07% or 221,421 shares in its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt owns 30,887 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio.

Amalgamated Bank increased Americold Realty Trust stake by 22,880 shares to 42,307 valued at $1.37M in 2019Q2. It also upped Johnson Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) stake by 23,748 shares and now owns 377,542 shares. Boston Pptys Inc (NYSE:BXP) was raised too.

Among 7 analysts covering Progressive (NYSE:PGR), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Progressive has $9600 highest and $59 lowest target. $85.71’s average target is 13.27% above currents $75.67 stock price. Progressive had 13 analyst reports since March 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, July 29, the company rating was maintained by UBS. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $86 target in Monday, April 1 report. Janney Capital initiated The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) on Thursday, June 20 with “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, June 13 by B. Riley & Co. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Friday, May 17. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 17 by Credit Suisse. The company was maintained on Thursday, September 12 by Buckingham Research. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, July 1 by Barclays Capital. Raymond James maintained the shares of PGR in report on Thursday, July 25 with “Strong Buy” rating.

Analysts await The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.30 EPS, down 17.20% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.57 per share. PGR’s profit will be $760.04M for 14.55 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual EPS reported by The Progressive Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.69% negative EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.23% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $13.34. About 519,845 shares traded. Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) has risen 5.60% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.60% the S&P500. Some Historical NAVI News: 04/04/2018 – NAVIENT TO ENGAGE W/ CANYON TO DISCUSS POTENTIAL BOARD NOMINEES; 24/05/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Navient Private Education Ln Trust 2018-B Nts Rtgs; 24/04/2018 – NAVIENT 1Q CORE EPS 43C, EST. 41C; 12/03/2018 Wilkes-Barre employee Patricia Murphy honored with Navient’s Solutions Navigator Award; 26/04/2018 – Navient Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Navient 1Q Net $126M; 17/05/2018 – Navient Foundation supports local family homeless shelter; 09/04/2018 – NAVIENT AMENDS BYLAWS TO IMPLEMENT PROXY ACCESS; 24/04/2018 – NAVIENT CORP QTRLY CORE SHR $0.40; 29/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Navient Student Loan Trust 2018-2 Notes Ratings

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.06, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 30 investors sold Navient Corporation shares while 100 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 213.73 million shares or 1.91% less from 217.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Yorktown & Rech Com reported 10,000 shares. Soros Fund Mgmt Llc stated it has 286,579 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Cwm Ltd Liability Co holds 51 shares. Northern Corp has invested 0.01% in Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI). Advisory Services Ntwk Ltd owns 1,139 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Victory Mgmt Inc has invested 0% in Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI). 2.28 million were accumulated by D E Shaw & Incorporated. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 2.57 million shares. Bailard Inc accumulated 34,500 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Wi has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.02% or 87,860 shares. Amalgamated Bankshares holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) for 44,427 shares. Ameriprise Fin reported 1.35 million shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 37,145 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gam Ag holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) for 108,135 shares.

Navient Corporation provides asset management and business processing services to education, health care, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.08 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Federal Family Education Loan Program Loans, Private Education Loans, and Business Services. It has a 7.2 P/E ratio. It holds the portfolio of education loans insured or guaranteed under the FFELP, as well as the portfolio of private education loans.