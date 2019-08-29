Amalgamated Bank Has Lifted Facebook (FB) Holding; Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP) Covered By 3 Bulls

Amalgamated Bank increased Facebook Inc (FB) stake by 2.43% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Amalgamated Bank acquired 8,520 shares as Facebook Inc (FB)’s stock rose 0.62%. The Amalgamated Bank holds 359,501 shares with $59.93M value, up from 350,981 last quarter. Facebook Inc now has $528.62B valuation. The stock increased 1.94% or $3.53 during the last trading session, reaching $185.29. About 6.25M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 01/05/2018 – Facebook to restart app review process; 12/04/2018 – Recode’s Teddy Schleifer on Spotify’s IPO and Kurt Wagner on Facebook and Cambridge Analytica #TooEmbarrassed (transcript); 26/04/2018 – Facebook slammed by UK lawmakers as CTO promises transparency overhaul; 13/04/2018 – The Takeaway: Facebook in 2020: ‘The AI Made Us Do It’; 20/03/2018 – Carole Cadwalladr: BREAKING: CEO of Cambridge Analytica, Alexander Nix, going live on CNN 5pm. Stand by; 25/04/2018 – Earnings Roundup: AMD, Facebook, Xilinx Surge, PayPal Rises — Barron’s Blog; 05/04/2018 – US News: U.S. Congressional Panels Probe Whether Russia Got Facebook Data; 12/03/2018 – UN investigators cite Facebook role in Myanmar crisis; 28/03/2018 – ACXIOM CORP ACXM.O – CO CONTINUES TO EXPECT ITS LIVERAMP SEGMENT TO GROW BY AT LEAST 30% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 15/05/2018 – Facebook Wins Hedge Fund Popularity Contest in the First Quarter

Among 5 analysts covering Helmerich \u0026 Payne (NYSE:HP), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Helmerich \u0026 Payne has $9000 highest and $52.5000 lowest target. $63.42’s average target is 70.03% above currents $37.3 stock price. Helmerich \u0026 Payne had 7 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) earned “Overweight” rating by Piper Jaffray on Tuesday, July 30. JP Morgan maintained Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) on Tuesday, August 6 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by FBR Capital given on Friday, August 2. Jefferies downgraded Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) on Friday, March 15 to “Hold” rating. See Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) latest ratings:

06/08/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight Old Target: $64.0000 New Target: $54.0000 Maintain

02/08/2019 Broker: FBR Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: $83.0000 New Target: $63.0000 Maintain

30/07/2019 Broker: Piper Jaffray Rating: Overweight Old Target: $57.0000 New Target: $52.5000 Maintain

18/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Rbc Capital New Target: $90.0000 75.0000

07/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Piper Jaffray New Target: $64.0000 60.0000

15/03/2019 Broker: Jefferies Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Old Target: $64 New Target: $56 Downgrade

11/03/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Neutral New Target: $65 Initiates Coverage On

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Incorporated Ca holds 3.46% or 52,276 shares in its portfolio. Pitcairn owns 0.41% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 22,437 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Co invested in 134,249 shares. Umb National Bank & Trust N A Mo holds 128,238 shares or 0.65% of its portfolio. The New Jersey-based Harding Loevner Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Cornerstone Cap reported 2,244 shares. Js Cap Limited Liability Company reported 202,000 shares or 7.08% of all its holdings. Employees Retirement Of Texas has invested 1.03% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Aravt Global Limited Liability Com invested 3.7% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). First Dallas Inc has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Central National Bank & Trust And invested in 11,625 shares. Rh Dinel Investment Counsel invested 2.71% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 46,058 were accumulated by Sand Hill Global Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company. Raymond James Na reported 56,519 shares. Natixis Advsr Ltd Partnership reported 1.54% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity. THIEL PETER also sold $4.05 million worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares.

Among 13 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 92% are positive. Facebook has $24500 highest and $155 lowest target. $210.29’s average target is 13.49% above currents $185.29 stock price. Facebook had 30 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 7 by Jefferies. JMP Securities maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, June 19 report. The company was upgraded on Thursday, April 4 by Guggenheim. Rosenblatt maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 5 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by M Partners on Wednesday, March 20. The rating was upgraded by Nomura on Monday, March 11 to “Buy”. On Wednesday, June 19 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy”. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of FB in report on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) earned “Buy” rating by M Partners on Friday, August 2. On Monday, March 11 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy”.

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. engages in the contract drilling of gas and oil wells. The company has market cap of $4.08 billion. It provides drilling rigs, equipment, personnel, and camps on a contract basis to explore for and develop gas and oil from onshore areas and from fixed platforms, tension-leg platforms, and spars in offshore areas. It currently has negative earnings. The firm operates through three divisions: U.S.

The stock increased 1.30% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $37.3. About 593,544 shares traded. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) has declined 21.13% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.13% the S&P500. Some Historical HP News: 26/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC – ESTIMATE FOR GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES FOR FISCAL 2018 IS NOW APPROXIMATELY $190 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Sees 3Q U.S. Land Quarterly Rev Days up by Approximately 7%; 05/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE SAYS ANNOUNCED THE HIRING AND APPOINTMENT OF MARK SMITH AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC – QUARTERLY U.S. LAND AVERAGE RIG REVENUE PER DAY INCREASED BY OVER $500 PER DAY OR OVER 2% SEQUENTIALLY; 05/04/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE, NAMES MARK W. SMITH AS CFO; 27/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC HP.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $66 FROM $60; 27/03/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Cites Continued Improvement in Market Conditions; 27/03/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Prior FY18 Capital Spending View Was $350M-$400M; 05/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Names Mark Smith CFO Designate, Effective May 1; 01/05/2018 – @WSJ Good, but this doesn’t really exculpate former $HP board and management from moral responsibility for billions of dollars of value destruction via Autonomy. They were some combination of lazy, greedy, and incompetent