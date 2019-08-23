Amalgamated Bank Has Increased Abbvie (ABBV) Position By $408,560; 8 Analysts Are Bullish Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS) Last Week

Among 14 analysts covering Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Universal Health Services has $164 highest and $130 lowest target. $149.14’s average target is 3.53% above currents $144.05 stock price. Universal Health Services had 19 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) rating on Thursday, February 28. Robert W. Baird has “Outperform” rating and $145 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 1 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, March 1 by Wells Fargo. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 17. The stock has “Hold” rating by Piper Jaffray on Friday, March 1. The rating was downgraded by J.P. Morgan to “Hold” on Monday, March 4. RBC Capital Markets maintained Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) on Friday, March 1 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 28 by Mizuho. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Monday, March 4. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 5 by BMO Capital Markets. See Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) latest ratings:

31/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $135.0000 New Target: $146.0000 Maintain

30/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

17/04/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $136 New Target: $130 Maintain

09/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

07/03/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Buy New Target: $152 Maintain

05/03/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Hold New Target: $146 Maintain

04/03/2019 Broker: J.P. Morgan Rating: Hold New Target: $147 Downgrade

04/03/2019 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $156 New Target: $161 Maintain

04/03/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

01/03/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $144 Maintain

Amalgamated Bank increased Abbvie Inc (ABBV) stake by 2.29% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Amalgamated Bank acquired 5,107 shares as Abbvie Inc (ABBV)’s stock declined 15.55%. The Amalgamated Bank holds 228,383 shares with $18.41 million value, up from 223,276 last quarter. Abbvie Inc now has $98.09B valuation. The stock decreased 1.74% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $66.35. About 4.54 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients with Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA® (Pemb; 24/05/2018 – ABBVIE: IMBRUVICA PLUS GAZYVA TRIAL MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 31/05/2018 – Phase l/Il Study Design of Birinapant in Combination With Keytruda® to be Presented on June 4 at the ASCO Annual Meeting; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First-Line Therapy in Locally Advanced or Metastatic NSCLC Patients Expressing PD-L1 in at Least 1 Percent of Tumor; 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY – 2018 REV GROWTH ALSO EXPECTED TO BE DRIVEN BY NEW PRODUCTS INCLUDING VERZENIO, CYRAMZA, OLUMIANT, LARTRUVO; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie unveils $7.5bn share buyback; 16/05/2018 – Dynavax to Present New Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) at the 2018 American Society for Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 16/04/2018 – Gilead’s Harvoni Falls For 2nd Wk, Epclusa Declines: Hep-C; 30/05/2018 – AbbVie Announces Updated Preliminary Results of Tender Offer; 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement with AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI™ (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in

Since June 26, 2019, it had 10 buys, and 0 sales for $13.96 million activity. AUSTIN ROXANNE S also bought $663,500 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares. CHASE WILLIAM J bought $2.05M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Wednesday, June 26. $504,750 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by RAPP EDWARD J on Wednesday, June 26. Gosebruch Henry O also bought $2.02 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares. Stewart Jeffrey Ryan bought 15,552 shares worth $1.00M.

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What You Should Know About AbbVie Inc.’s (NYSE:ABBV) 6.3% Dividend Yield – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 29% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AbbVie prices Rinvoq at $59K/year – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AbbVie Will Be Formidable After Acquiring Allergan – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AbbVie Portfolio: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 04, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. AbbVie has $90 highest and $7900 lowest target. $81’s average target is 22.08% above currents $66.35 stock price. AbbVie had 9 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Wednesday, March 13. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Tuesday, August 20. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Monday, April 29 by BMO Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gam Ag accumulated 76,696 shares. Fcg Ltd Com owns 2,850 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. 14,439 are held by Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability Corp. The Illinois-based Duff Phelps Inv Mgmt Co has invested 0.02% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Glenmede Trust Co Na stated it has 0.42% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Destination Wealth Management reported 1.4% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Camarda Fincl Advisors Lc reported 571 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Ltd has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Chemung Canal Tru has invested 0.15% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). 2.39M were reported by Rhumbline Advisers. Ronna Sue Cohen owns 1.95M shares or 1.32% of their US portfolio. Ntv Asset Ltd Company reported 26,509 shares stake. Cadence Bankshares Na owns 13,393 shares. Tudor Invest Et Al holds 38,614 shares. Norris Perne French Ltd Liability Partnership Mi invested in 0.29% or 27,425 shares.

More notable recent Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “What You’ll Want to Know About Universal Health Services’ Q2 Earnings Results – Motley Fool” on July 26, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Universal Health Services, Inc. Names Matt Peterson Executive Vice President and President, Behavioral Health Division – PRNewswire” published on August 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Universal Health Services Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stocks – Google, Starbucks and T-Mobile Push S&P, Nasdaq to New Highs – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “UHS Q2 top line up 7%; earnings up 5% – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Universal Health Services, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health facilities, and ambulatory centers. The company has market cap of $12.64 billion. The companyÂ’s hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services. It has a 16.47 P/E ratio. As of February 28, 2017, it owned and/or operated 26 inpatient acute care hospitals, 4 free-standing emergency departments, 1 surgical hospital, and 319 inpatient and 33 outpatient behavioral health care facilities located in 37 states, Washington, D.C.; the United Kingdom; Puerto Rico; and the U.S.

The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $144.05. About 242,925 shares traded. Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) has risen 20.73% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.73% the S&P500. Some Historical UHS News: 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q EPS $2.36; 08/05/2018 – Universal Health at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Universal Health International Group Holding Ltd; 25/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL HEALTH 1Q NET REV. $2.69B, EST. $2.75B; 05/03/2018 UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES INC UHS.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $135; 16/05/2018 – Universal Health at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Universal Health Services, Inc. Announces Dividend; 19/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Universal Health International Group Holding Ltd. On Other; 09/03/2018 – Thai Endoscopy Devices Market 2018-2018: Focus on Access to Care and the Expansion of Universal Health Coverage will Drive Market Growth – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 12/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Will Transfer to UHS Certain Moveable Medical Equipment That Can Be Rented to Customers